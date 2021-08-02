Log in
KLab : Notice Concerning Status (Progress Report) of Buyback of Company Shares

08/02/2021
August 2, 2021

Name of Company: KLab Inc.

Representative: Hidekatsu Morita,

Representative Director, President and CEO (TSE1: 3656)

Direct Inquiries to: Kazuyuki Takata,

Senior Managing Director and CFO

E-mail Address: ir@klab.com

Notice Concerning Status (Progress Report) of Share Repurchase

(Share Repurchase Based on the Provisions in the Company's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

KLab Inc. (the "Company") has announced the status of the repurchase of Company shares that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held on February 19, 2021 based on the provisions in the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act as follows.

Notes

Status of Share Repurchase

(1)

Class of shares repurchased

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased

0 shares

(3)

Total amount of shares repurchased

0 yen

(4)

Repurchase period

July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 (execution basis)

(5)

Method of purchase

To be purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the Resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting Held on February 19, 2021

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be

900,000 shares (maximum)

repurchased

(2.34% of total issued shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Total amount of shares to be

500 million yen (maximum)

repurchased

(4)

Repurchase period

February 22, 2021 to December 30, 2021

(5)

Method of purchase

To be purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cumulative Total of Shares Repurchased Based on the Above Resolution (as of July 31, 2021)

(1)

Total number of shares repurchased

286,600 shares

(2)

Total amount of shares repurchased

200,985,700 yen

Disclaimer

KLab Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
