KLab : Notice Concerning Status (Progress Report) of Buyback of Company Shares

August 2, 2021
Name of Company: KLab Inc.
Representative: Hidekatsu Morita,
Representative Director, President and CEO (TSE1: 3656)
Direct Inquiries to: Kazuyuki Takata,
Senior Managing Director and CFO
E-mail Address: ir@klab.com
Notice Concerning Status (Progress Report) of Share Repurchase
(Share Repurchase Based on the Provisions in the Company's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the
Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
KLab Inc. (the "Company") has announced the status of the repurchase of Company shares that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held on February 19, 2021 based on the provisions in the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act as follows.
|
|
|
Notes
|
Status of Share Repurchase
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Class of shares repurchased
|
Common stock of the Company
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
0 shares
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Total amount of shares repurchased
|
0 yen
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Repurchase period
|
July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 (execution basis)
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Method of purchase
|
To be purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
|
(Reference)
1. Details of the Resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting Held on February 19, 2021
|
(1)
|
Class of shares to be repurchased
|
Common stock of the Company
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Total number of shares to be
|
900,000 shares (maximum)
|
|
repurchased
|
(2.34% of total issued shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Total amount of shares to be
|
500 million yen (maximum)
|
|
repurchased
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Repurchase period
|
February 22, 2021 to December 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Method of purchase
|
To be purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
|
2. Cumulative Total of Shares Repurchased Based on the Above Resolution (as of July 31, 2021)
|
(1)
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
286,600 shares
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Total amount of shares repurchased
|
200,985,700 yen
|
|
|
Disclaimer
KLab Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 06:01:06 UTC.