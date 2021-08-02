KLab : Notice Concerning Status (Progress Report) of Buyback of Company Shares

August 2, 2021

Name of Company: KLab Inc.

Representative: Hidekatsu Morita,

Representative Director, President and CEO (TSE1: 3656)

Direct Inquiries to: Kazuyuki Takata,

Senior Managing Director and CFO

E-mail Address: ir@klab.com

Notice Concerning Status (Progress Report) of Share Repurchase

(Share Repurchase Based on the Provisions in the Company's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

KLab Inc. (the "Company") has announced the status of the repurchase of Company shares that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held on February 19, 2021 based on the provisions in the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act as follows.

Notes Status of Share Repurchase (1) Class of shares repurchased Common stock of the Company (2) Total number of shares repurchased 0 shares (3) Total amount of shares repurchased 0 yen (4) Repurchase period July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 (execution basis) (5) Method of purchase To be purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the Resolution at the Board of Directors Meeting Held on February 19, 2021