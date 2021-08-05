KLab : Summary of Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)

Information meeting for quarterly financial report:
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down unless otherwise stated.)
1. Consolidated Operating Performance for First Half of FY2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (year-to-date)
(% represents rate of increase or decrease over same period of previous fiscal year)
Revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
First half of FY2021
12,337
(22.6)
(842)
－
(818)
－
(1,705)
－
First half of FY2020
15,948
7.7
753
(42.2)
568
(52.8)
16
(98.0)
Note: Comprehensive income
First half of FY2021:
(1,737) million yen
―%
First half of FY2020:
(254) million yen
―%
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
First half of FY2021
(44.29)
－
First half of FY2020
0.42
0.42
(2) Consolidated Financial Status
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
First half of FY2021
21,012
14,735
70.1
FY2020
23,491
16,584
70.5
Reference: Shareholders' equity First half of FY2021:
14,725 million yen
FY2020: 16,572 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
End of Q1
End of Q2
End of Q3
Year End
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2020
―
0.00
―
0.00
0.00
FY2021
―
0.00
FY2021 (Forecast)
―
0.00
0.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Operating Performance Forecasts for FY2021 (January 1, 2021-December 31, 2021) (% represents rate of increase or decrease over previous fiscal year)
Revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Fiscal Year
27,000
(20.5)
(500)
(123.3)
(300)
(119.2)
(1,300)
(269.5)
(33.71)
～32,000
～(5.8)
～1,800
～(16.3)
～2,000
～27.8
～200
～(73.9)
～5.19
Note: Revisions to the most recently disclosed business performance forecast: Yes
Explanatory Notes
Changes to major subsidiaries during the first half of FY2021:
Changes to accounting principles or treatment:
Note: Refer to "1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes" in section "(3) Notes Related to Consolidated Financial Statements (Adoption of special accounting treatment)" on page 5 of Supporting Information.
Changes to accounting policies, estimates, and restatements
Changes to accounting revision of accounting standards:
Changes other than① :
Changes to accounting estimates:
④ Restatements:
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
None
Yes
None
None
None
None
Period end outstanding shares (including treasury shares)
Period end treasury shares
Average outstanding shares during the period
First half of
38,623,300 shares
FY2020
38,475,100 shares
FY2021
First half of
286,600 shares
FY2020
－
FY2021
First half of
38,512,315 shares
First half of
38,111,054 shares
FY2021
FY2020
Note Regarding Quarterly Review Procedures
Quarterly financial results summaries are not subject to quarterly review procedures.
Note Regarding the Appropriate Usage of Forecasts and Other Special Instructions(Notes onforward-lookingstatements)
The earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from these forecasts for a number of reasons.
Supporting Information INDEX
1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes
2
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
3
(3)
Notes Related to Consolidated Financial Statements
5
(Notes related to ongoing concern assumptions)
5
(Notes in case of significant change in shareholders' equity)
5
(Adoption of special accounting treatment)
5
(Segment information)
6
1
1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of yen)
FY2020
Second quarter of FY2021
(Dec. 31, 2020)
(Jun. 30, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
8,115,782
5,097,215
Notes and trade accounts receivable
3,184,076
2,906,108
Operating investment securities
502,575
1,552,460
Other
1,931,018
2,258,483
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5,899)
(19,292)
Total current assets
13,727,552
11,794,975
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
274,281
320,492
Intangible assets
Software
2,105,810
43,954
Software in progress
546,388
977,956
Goodwill
116,305
973,823
Other
672
672
Total intangible assets
2,769,176
1,996,406
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,745,543
3,168,618
Other
2,976,455
3,759,778
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,528)
(28,196)
Total investments and other assets
6,720,469
6,900,199
Total non-current assets
9,763,928
9,217,099
Total assets
23,491,480
21,012,074
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
2,407,474
2,080,840
Long-term debt to be repaid within one year
741,768
652,888
Provision for bonuses
129,286
135,465
Other
2,624,519
2,387,945
Total current liabilities
5,903,048
5,257,138
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
1,003,832
699,608
Other
－
320,000
Total non-current liabilities
1,003,832
1,019,608
Total liabilities
6,906,880
6,276,746
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
4,909,815
4,955,101
Capital surplus
4,659,365
4,704,650
Retained earnings
6,790,349
5,084,814
Treasury shares
－
(200,985)
Total shareholders' equity
16,359,531
14,543,580
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference
on
available-for-sale
179,288
170,121
securities
Foreign currency translation
33,960
11,434
Total accumulated
other
comprehensive
213,249
181,555
income
Subscription rights to shares
11,819
10,190
Total net assets
16,584,600
14,735,327
Total liabilities and net assets
23,491,480
21,012,074
2
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of yen)
First half of FY2020
First half of FY2021
(Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)
(Jan. 1, 2021 - Jun. 30, 2021)
Revenue
15,948,765
12,337,254
Cost of sales
12,875,930
11,407,323
Gross profit
3,072,834
929,931
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
2,319,245
1,772,175
Operating income (loss)
753,589
(842,244)
Non-operating income
Interest income
14,551
18,125
Dividend income
25,547
23,583
Investment gain using equity method
－
10,906
Other
33,773
22,249
Total non-operating income
73,873
74,865
Non-operating expenses
Interest expense
2,644
2,238
Investment loss using equity method
7,715
－
Loss on investments in partnerships
－
13,444
Foreign exchange losses
243,517
10,808
Allowance for doubtful accounts
－
23,256
Other
5,583
1,843
Total non-operating expenses
259,461
51,590
Ordinary income (loss)
568,001
(818,970)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
－
2,475
Gain on sale of investment securities
－
31,130
Other
1,013
650
Total extraordinary income
1,013
34,257
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
498,871
1,540,574
Other
875
427
Total extraordinary losses
499,747
1,541,001
Income before income taxes
69,267
(2,325,714)
Income taxes
113,513
(620,180)
Net income (loss)
(44,246)
(1,705,534)
Income (loss) before non-controlling interests
(60,360)
－
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
16,113
(1,705,534)
3
