  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  KLab Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3656   JP3268870007

KLAB INC.

(3656)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KLab : Summary of Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Summary of Financial Results for Second Quarter of

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 5, 2021

Name of listed company:

KLab Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section

Securities code:

3656

URL:

https://www.klab.com/en/

Representative:

[Name]

Hidekatsu Morita

[Title]

Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

[Name]

Kazuyuki Takata

[Title]

Senior Managing Director

TEL: +81-3-5771-1100

Scheduled filing date for securities report:

August 5, 2021

Scheduled date for dividends payment:

Supplementary information for quarterly results:

Yes

https://www.klab.com/en/ir/library/

Information meeting for quarterly financial report:

Yes

*Institutional investors and analysts only

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down unless otherwise stated.)

1. Consolidated Operating Performance for First Half of FY2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (year-to-date)

(% represents rate of increase or decrease over same period of previous fiscal year)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

First half of FY2021

12,337

(22.6)

(842)

(818)

(1,705)

First half of FY2020

15,948

7.7

753

(42.2)

568

(52.8)

16

(98.0)

Note: Comprehensive income

First half of FY2021:

(1,737) million yen

―%

First half of FY2020:

(254) million yen

―%

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

First half of FY2021

(44.29)

First half of FY2020

0.42

0.42

(2) Consolidated Financial Status

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

First half of FY2021

21,012

14,735

70.1

FY2020

23,491

16,584

70.5

Reference: Shareholders' equity First half of FY2021:

14,725 million yen

FY2020: 16,572 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year End

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2020

0.00

0.00

0.00

FY2021

0.00

FY2021 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Operating Performance Forecasts for FY2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021) (% represents rate of increase or decrease over previous fiscal year)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Fiscal Year

27,000

(20.5)

(500)

(123.3)

(300)

(119.2)

(1,300)

(269.5)

(33.71)

32,000

(5.8)

1,800

(16.3)

2,000

27.8

200

(73.9)

5.19

Note: Revisions to the most recently disclosed business performance forecast: Yes

  • Explanatory Notes
  1. Changes to major subsidiaries during the first half of FY2021:
  2. Changes to accounting principles or treatment:

Note: Refer to "1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes" in section "(3) Notes Related to Consolidated Financial Statements (Adoption of special accounting treatment)" on page 5 of Supporting Information.

  1. Changes to accounting policies, estimates, and restatements
  • Changes to accounting revision of accounting standards:
  • Changes other than :
  • Changes to accounting estimates:

Restatements:

  1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

None

Yes

None

None

None

None

  • Period end outstanding shares (including treasury shares)
  • Period end treasury shares
  • Average outstanding shares during the period

First half of

38,623,300 shares

FY2020

38,475,100 shares

FY2021

First half of

286,600 shares

FY2020

FY2021

First half of

38,512,315 shares

First half of

38,111,054 shares

FY2021

FY2020

  • Note Regarding Quarterly Review Procedures
    Quarterly financial results summaries are not subject to quarterly review procedures.
  • Note Regarding the Appropriate Usage of Forecasts and Other Special Instructions (Notes on forward-lookingstatements)
    The earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from these forecasts for a number of reasons.
    (Method of Obtaining Supplementary Materials on Quarterly Financial Results)
    For an overview of results, please refer to the quarterly financial results materials posted on the Company website.
    https://www.klab.com/en/ir/library/presentations/

Supporting Information INDEX

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes

2

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

3

(3)

Notes Related to Consolidated Financial Statements

5

(Notes related to ongoing concern assumptions)

5

(Notes in case of significant change in shareholders' equity)

5

(Adoption of special accounting treatment)

5

(Segment information)

6

1

1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Related Notes

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of yen)

FY2020

Second quarter of FY2021

(Dec. 31, 2020)

(Jun. 30, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

8,115,782

5,097,215

Notes and trade accounts receivable

3,184,076

2,906,108

Operating investment securities

502,575

1,552,460

Other

1,931,018

2,258,483

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5,899)

(19,292)

Total current assets

13,727,552

11,794,975

Non-current assets

Property, plant, and equipment

274,281

320,492

Intangible assets

Software

2,105,810

43,954

Software in progress

546,388

977,956

Goodwill

116,305

973,823

Other

672

672

Total intangible assets

2,769,176

1,996,406

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,745,543

3,168,618

Other

2,976,455

3,759,778

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,528)

(28,196)

Total investments and other assets

6,720,469

6,900,199

Total non-current assets

9,763,928

9,217,099

Total assets

23,491,480

21,012,074

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

2,407,474

2,080,840

Long-term debt to be repaid within one year

741,768

652,888

Provision for bonuses

129,286

135,465

Other

2,624,519

2,387,945

Total current liabilities

5,903,048

5,257,138

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

1,003,832

699,608

Other

320,000

Total non-current liabilities

1,003,832

1,019,608

Total liabilities

6,906,880

6,276,746

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

4,909,815

4,955,101

Capital surplus

4,659,365

4,704,650

Retained earnings

6,790,349

5,084,814

Treasury shares

(200,985)

Total shareholders' equity

16,359,531

14,543,580

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference

on

available-for-sale

179,288

170,121

securities

Foreign currency translation

33,960

11,434

Total accumulated

other

comprehensive

213,249

181,555

income

Subscription rights to shares

11,819

10,190

Total net assets

16,584,600

14,735,327

Total liabilities and net assets

23,491,480

21,012,074

2

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of yen)

First half of FY2020

First half of FY2021

(Jan. 1, 2020 - Jun. 30, 2020)

(Jan. 1, 2021 - Jun. 30, 2021)

Revenue

15,948,765

12,337,254

Cost of sales

12,875,930

11,407,323

Gross profit

3,072,834

929,931

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

2,319,245

1,772,175

Operating income (loss)

753,589

(842,244)

Non-operating income

Interest income

14,551

18,125

Dividend income

25,547

23,583

Investment gain using equity method

10,906

Other

33,773

22,249

Total non-operating income

73,873

74,865

Non-operating expenses

Interest expense

2,644

2,238

Investment loss using equity method

7,715

Loss on investments in partnerships

13,444

Foreign exchange losses

243,517

10,808

Allowance for doubtful accounts

23,256

Other

5,583

1,843

Total non-operating expenses

259,461

51,590

Ordinary income (loss)

568,001

(818,970)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

2,475

Gain on sale of investment securities

31,130

Other

1,013

650

Total extraordinary income

1,013

34,257

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

498,871

1,540,574

Other

875

427

Total extraordinary losses

499,747

1,541,001

Income before income taxes

69,267

(2,325,714)

Income taxes

113,513

(620,180)

Net income (loss)

(44,246)

(1,705,534)

Income (loss) before non-controlling interests

(60,360)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

16,113

(1,705,534)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KLab Inc. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30 725 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2021 426 M 3,88 M 3,88 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 444 M 214 M 214 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 626
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart KLAB INC.
Duration : Period :
KLab Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLAB INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 607,00 JPY
Average target price 910,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidekatsu Morita President, CEO & Representative Director
Kazuyuki Takata CFO, Senior MD & Manager-Administration
Tetsuya Sanada Chairman
Masanobu Yasui Chief Technology Officer
Kosuke Matsumoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLAB INC.-32.33%214
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-12.20%63 399
NETEASE, INC.-2.83%60 507
NEXON CO., LTD.-33.84%17 082
NCSOFT CORPORATION-12.78%14 621
ZYNGA INC.0.30%10 779