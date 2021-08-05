KLab : Summary of Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)

Summary of Financial Results for Second Quarter of

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Japanese GAAP) (Consolidated)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 5, 2021 Name of listed company: KLab Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Securities code: 3656 URL: https://www.klab.com/en/ Representative: [Name] Hidekatsu Morita [Title] Representative Director, President and CEO Contact: [Name] Kazuyuki Takata [Title] Senior Managing Director TEL: +81-3-5771-1100

Scheduled filing date for securities report: August 5, 2021 Scheduled date for dividends payment: － Supplementary information for quarterly results: Yes https://www.klab.com/en/ir/library/ Information meeting for quarterly financial report: Yes *Institutional investors and analysts only

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down unless otherwise stated.)

1. Consolidated Operating Performance for First Half of FY2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (year-to-date)

(% represents rate of increase or decrease over same period of previous fiscal year)

Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % First half of FY2021 12,337 (22.6) (842) － (818) － (1,705) － First half of FY2020 15,948 7.7 753 (42.2) 568 (52.8) 16 (98.0)

Note: Comprehensive income First half of FY2021: (1,737) million yen ―% First half of FY2020: (254) million yen ―% Net income Diluted net income per share per share Yen Yen First half of FY2021 (44.29) － First half of FY2020 0.42 0.42 (2) Consolidated Financial Status Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % First half of FY2021 21,012 14,735 70.1 FY2020 23,491 16,584 70.5 Reference: Shareholders' equity First half of FY2021: 14,725 million yen FY2020: 16,572 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends End of Q1 End of Q2 End of Q3 Year End Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY2020 ― 0.00 ― 0.00 0.00 FY2021 ― 0.00 FY2021 (Forecast) ― 0.00 0.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None