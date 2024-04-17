Klabin S.A. and its subsidiaries operate in segments of the paper and pulp industry, supplying the domestic and foreign markets with wood, packaging paper, paper sacks, corrugated cardboard boxes and pulp. The Company's segments include Forestry, Paper, Conversion and Pulp. The Forestry segment involves operations relating to planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees to supply its plants, and involves selling timber to third parties in the domestic market. The Paper segment involves the production and sale of cardboard, kraftliner and recycled paper rolls in the domestic and foreign markets. The Conversion segment involves the production and sale of corrugated cardboard boxes, corrugated cardboard and industrial sacks in the domestic and foreign markets. The Pulp segment includes the production and sale of short fiber bleached pulp, long fiber bleached pulp and fluff pulp in the domestic and foreign markets. The Company has over 20 industrial units in Brazil and Argentina.

Sector Paper Packaging