KLABIN S.A.

Tax number (CNPJ) 89.637.490/0001-45

Company Register Identification Number (NIRE) 35300188349

Publicly held company

Final summarized voting map

Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2024

Klabin S.A., pursuant to Article 48, paragraph 6, item I, of Resolution 81/22 by Brazil's SEC (CVM), discloses the final summarized voting map consolidating the votes cast remotely and the votes cast during the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date.

São Paulo, April 16, 2024.

Marcos Paulo Conde Ivo

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Annual General Meeting held on April 16, 2024

Deliberation

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

Look at the management accounts, examine, discuss, and vote on the

Management Report and the company's Financial Statements, accompanied

1,474,463,563

3,611,068

257,009,054

by the opinions issued by the Independent Auditors and the Supervisory

Board, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Deliberate the allocation of net profit for the fiscal year ending December 31,

1,725,422,631

0

9,661,054

2023, per the Management's Proposal.

Set the number of members of the Board of Directors for the next mandate.

13 (thirteen) sitting members and an equal number of alternates

285,062,223

15 (fifteen) sitting members and an equal number of alternates

1,438,636,622

Election of the Board of Directors by multiple vote

Alberto Klabin / Maria Silvia Bastos Marques

1,649,764,344

Amanda Klabin Tkacz / Daniel Miguel Klabin

1,654,406,093

Vera Lafer / Antonio Sergio Alfano

1,652,486,234

Wolff Klabin / Pedro Silva de Queiroz

1,652,527,679

Francisco Lafer Pati / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho

1,649,765,513

Horacio Lafer Piva / Francisco Amaury Olsen

1,649,806,958

Paulo Se rgio Coutinho Galva Filho / Maria Euge nia Lafer Galva

o

1,649,806,958

Lilia Klabin Levine / Joa o Adamo Junior

1,649,765,508

Celso Lafer / Paulo Roberto Petterle

1,649,806,958

Deliberation

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa

1,649,765,513

Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira

1,870,957,310

Amaury Guilherme Bier / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto

1,843,180,233

Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque / Joa

o Pinheiro Nogueira Batista

2,574,303,148

Roberto Diniz Junqueira Neto / Gasta

o de Souza Mesquita Filho

1,412,133,856

Election of the Board of Directors separately from the holders of preferred

shares.

Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha / Tiago Curi Isaac

1,122,561,591

Louise Barsi / Tiago Brasil Rocha

238,931,701

Election of the Supervisory Board - nomination of all the candidates that

make up the slate.

Candidates:

Pedro Guilherme Zan (sitting member) / Vivian do Valle Souza Lea

o Mikui

1,411,001,387

0

752,350

(alternate member)

Igor Lima (sitting member) / Antonio Marcos Vieira Santos (alternate

member)

Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho (sitting member) / Raul Ricardo

Paciello (alternate member)

Deliberation

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

Election of the Supervisory Board separately from the holders of preferred

shares. Candidates:

1,365,946,716

Tomas Junqueira de Camargo / Carlos Maurí

cio Sakata Mirandola

Election of the Supervisory Board separately from the holders of common

shares. Candidates:

323,329,948

Ce lio de Melo Almada Neto / Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

Deliberate the overall annual remuneration for directors

1,697,734,239

26,016,887

11,332,559

for the fiscal year 2024, per the Management Proposal.

Deliberate the overall annual remuneration for members of the Supervisory

1,726,136,553

0

8,947,132

Board for the fiscal year 2024, per the Management Proposal.

Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2024

Deliberation

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

Increase in the Company's capital stock through the capitalization of part of

the profit reserves, with bonus shares, by R$ 1,600,000,000.00 (one billion

1,729,075,352

0

2,702,854

and six hundred million Brazilian reals), per the Management Proposal.

Amendment of Article 5 of the company's Bylaws to reflect the increase in the

capital stock, in the event of approval of item (i) of the agenda of the

1,730,040,352

0

1,737,854

Extraordinary General Meeting, per the terms of the Management Proposal.

Approval of Project Caete for all purposes of article 256 of the Brazilian

Corporations Law, per the terms and documents contained in the

1,730,032,352

0

1,745,854

Management Proposal, authorizing the company's management to perform

all acts necessary for the implementation of Project Caete.

