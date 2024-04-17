KLABIN S.A.
Tax number (CNPJ) 89.637.490/0001-45
Company Register Identification Number (NIRE) 35300188349
Publicly held company
Final summarized voting map
Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2024
Klabin S.A., pursuant to Article 48, paragraph 6, item I, of Resolution 81/22 by Brazil's SEC (CVM), discloses the final summarized voting map consolidating the votes cast remotely and the votes cast during the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on this date.
São Paulo, April 16, 2024.
Marcos Paulo Conde Ivo
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Annual General Meeting held on April 16, 2024
Deliberation
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
Look at the management accounts, examine, discuss, and vote on the
Management Report and the company's Financial Statements, accompanied
1,474,463,563
3,611,068
257,009,054
by the opinions issued by the Independent Auditors and the Supervisory
Board, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
Deliberate the allocation of net profit for the fiscal year ending December 31,
1,725,422,631
0
9,661,054
2023, per the Management's Proposal.
Set the number of members of the Board of Directors for the next mandate.
13 (thirteen) sitting members and an equal number of alternates
285,062,223
15 (fifteen) sitting members and an equal number of alternates
1,438,636,622
Election of the Board of Directors by multiple vote
Alberto Klabin / Maria Silvia Bastos Marques
1,649,764,344
Amanda Klabin Tkacz / Daniel Miguel Klabin
1,654,406,093
Vera Lafer / Antonio Sergio Alfano
1,652,486,234
Wolff Klabin / Pedro Silva de Queiroz
1,652,527,679
Francisco Lafer Pati / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho
1,649,765,513
Horacio Lafer Piva / Francisco Amaury Olsen
1,649,806,958
Paulo Se rgio Coutinho Galva Filho / Maria Euge nia Lafer Galva
o
1,649,806,958
Lilia Klabin Levine / Joa o Adamo Junior
1,649,765,508
Celso Lafer / Paulo Roberto Petterle
1,649,806,958
Deliberation
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa
1,649,765,513
Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira
1,870,957,310
Amaury Guilherme Bier / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto
1,843,180,233
Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque / Joa
o Pinheiro Nogueira Batista
2,574,303,148
Roberto Diniz Junqueira Neto / Gasta
o de Souza Mesquita Filho
1,412,133,856
Election of the Board of Directors separately from the holders of preferred
shares.
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha / Tiago Curi Isaac
1,122,561,591
Louise Barsi / Tiago Brasil Rocha
238,931,701
Election of the Supervisory Board - nomination of all the candidates that
make up the slate.
Candidates:
Pedro Guilherme Zan (sitting member) / Vivian do Valle Souza Lea
o Mikui
1,411,001,387
0
752,350
(alternate member)
Igor Lima (sitting member) / Antonio Marcos Vieira Santos (alternate
member)
Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho (sitting member) / Raul Ricardo
Paciello (alternate member)
Deliberation
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
Election of the Supervisory Board separately from the holders of preferred
shares. Candidates:
1,365,946,716
Tomas Junqueira de Camargo / Carlos Maurí
cio Sakata Mirandola
Election of the Supervisory Board separately from the holders of common
shares. Candidates:
323,329,948
Ce lio de Melo Almada Neto / Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
Deliberate the overall annual remuneration for directors
1,697,734,239
26,016,887
11,332,559
for the fiscal year 2024, per the Management Proposal.
Deliberate the overall annual remuneration for members of the Supervisory
1,726,136,553
0
8,947,132
Board for the fiscal year 2024, per the Management Proposal.
Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2024
Deliberation
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
Increase in the Company's capital stock through the capitalization of part of
the profit reserves, with bonus shares, by R$ 1,600,000,000.00 (one billion
1,729,075,352
0
2,702,854
and six hundred million Brazilian reals), per the Management Proposal.
Amendment of Article 5 of the company's Bylaws to reflect the increase in the
capital stock, in the event of approval of item (i) of the agenda of the
1,730,040,352
0
1,737,854
Extraordinary General Meeting, per the terms of the Management Proposal.
Approval of Project Caete for all purposes of article 256 of the Brazilian
Corporations Law, per the terms and documents contained in the
1,730,032,352
0
1,745,854
Management Proposal, authorizing the company's management to perform
all acts necessary for the implementation of Project Caete.
