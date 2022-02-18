Klabin S A : AEGM - Call Notice

KLABIN S.A. CNPJ: No. 89.637.490/0001-45 NIRE: 35300188349 Publicly-held Company CALL NOTICE In accordance to Law No. 6.404/76 and its Bylaws, Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") calls its shareholders to convene at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting ("AEGM") to be held, on first call, on March 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm (Brazil time), exclusively online, in order to resolve on the following agenda: Annual General Meeting I. Take the managers' accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Opinions issued by the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Committee, referring to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021; Resolve on the allocation of the results of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021; III. Set the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next term;

IV. Elect the members of the Board of Directors; V. Elect the members of the Fiscal Council;

VI. Resolve on the annual and global compensation of the managers for the fiscal year 2022; and VII. Resolve on the annual and global compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council in the fiscal year 2022. Extraordinary General Meeting I - Resolve on the re-ratification of the total value of the annual compensation of the managers in the fiscal year 2021; - Resolve on the re-ratification of the total value of the annual compensation of the Fiscal Committee in the fiscal year 2021; - Resolve on the amendment of Klabin's "Long-Term Variable Compensation Plan", pursuant to the Management Proposal; IV - Ratify the appointment and contracting of Apsis Consultoria e Avaliações Ltda. ("Apsis Avaliações") as the company responsible for preparing the valuation report, at book value, of the shareholders' equity of Klabin Florestal Ltda. to be incorporated into the Company's equity ("Florestal Valuation Report"); V - Resolve on Florestal Valuation Report;

VI - Resolve on the Protocol and Justification for the Incorporation of Florestal by the Company, as well as all its exhibits ("Florestal Protocol and Justification"); VII - Resolve on the merger of Florestal into the Company, under the terms and conditions of Florestal Protocol and Justification, authorizing the Company's managers to perform all acts necessary for its implementation. VIII - Ratify the appointment and hiring of Apsis Avaliações as the company responsible for preparing the valuation report, at book value, of the shareholders' equity of Monterla Holdings S.A. ("Monterla") incorporated into the Company's equity ("Monterla Valuation Report"); IX - Resolve on Monterla Valuation Report; X - Resolve on the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Monterla by the Company, as well as all of its exhibits ("Monterla Protocol and Justification"); XI - Resolve on the merger of Monterla into the Company, under the terms and conditions of Monterla Protocol and Justification, authorizing the Company's managers to perform all acts necessary for its implementation. The AEGM will be held exclusively virtual, through a digital videoconferencing platform, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09 and in accordance with the instructions detailed in the Management Proposal and Manual for Shareholder Participation published by the Company ("Management Proposal"). Shareholders may also attend by means of the submission of remote voting ballots, pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09. Ballots may be submitted by means of the respective custody agents or bookkeepers, or directly to the Company in accordance with the guidance provided in the remote voting ballots themselves and the Management Proposal, which are available at the Websites of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Committee - CVM (cvm.gov.br), of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (b3.com.br) and of the Company itself (ri.klabin.com.br). In compliance with the procedures described in the Management Proposal, shareholders who choose to participate in the AEGM through the digital platform must previously send to the Company (i) an extract of their shareholding position, issued by the custodian institution or by the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares, as its shares are or are not deposited in a central depository; and (ii) scanned copies of the following documents: Individuals : Photo ID of the shareholder;

: Photo ID of the shareholder; Legal Entities : latest consolidated bylaws or statues and corporate documents proving legal representation of the shareholder; (ii) Photo ID of the respective legal representatives.

: latest consolidated bylaws or statues and corporate documents proving legal representation of the shareholder; (ii) Photo ID of the respective legal representatives. Investment Funds : (i) Latest consolidated fund charter (should the charter not cover the fund's voting policy, also provide the supplementary information form or equivalent); (ii) bylaws or statutes of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, provided the fund's