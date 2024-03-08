To resolve on the acquisition of 80% of the share capital of Arauco Florestal Arapoti S.A. and the entirety of the equity capital of Arauco Forest Brasil S.A., which, by its turn, is the holder of the remaining 20% of the shares of Arauco Florestal Arapoti S.A., 49% of the share capital of Florestal Vale do Corisco S.A., and the entirety of the share capital of Empreendimentos Florestais Santa Cruz Ltda., as announced by means of a material fact on December 20, 2023, pursuant to the contents of Article 256, I, of the Corporations Law.

To resolve on the amendment to Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the change in equity capital in the event of the approval of item (i) on the Extraordinary General

To resolve on the proposed capital increase by means of the partial capitalization of earnings reserves;

Set the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next term;

Resolve on the allocation of the net income from the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023;

Take the managers' accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Independent Audit Report and the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, referring to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023;

In accordance to Law No. 6,404/76 and its Bylaws, Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") calls its shareholders to convene at the Annual General Meeting ("AEGM") to be held, on first call, on April 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., in exclusively virtual format, with the following agenda:

The AEGM shall be held exclusively in virtual format, by means of a digital videoconferencing platform pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81 and to the instructions provided in the Management Report and Shareholder Participation Manual as announced by the Company ("Management Proposal").

Shareholders shall also participate in the AEGM by means of the submission of distance voting ballots, pursuant to the contents of CVM Resolution No. 81, which ballots may be submitted by means of the respective custodian agents, of the bookkeeping agent, or directly to the Company, pursuant to the guidance provided on the ballots themselves and in the Management Proposal, which guidance shall be available from the Websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") (cvm.gov.br), of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (b3.com.br), and of the Company itself (ri.klabin.com.br).

Pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Management Proposal, shareholders choosing to participate in the AEGM by means of the digital platform shall provide to the Company in advance (i) a statement of the respective shareholding position issued by the custodian entity or the Company's bookkeeping agent, depending on whether or not the shares are held at a central depositary; and (ii) digitized copies of the following documents:

Individuals : shareholder's photo ID;

: shareholder's photo ID; Legal Entities : (i) latest consolidated bylaws or articles of incorporation and corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; (ii) photo ID of the respective legal representatives.

: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or articles of incorporation and corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; (ii) photo ID of the respective legal representatives. Investment Funds : (i) latest consolidated charter (where the charter does not include the fund's voting policy, provided also the supplementary information form or equivalent document); (ii) bylaws or articles of incorporation of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, the voting policy, and corporate documents substantiating representation powers; and (iii) photo ID of the respective legal representatives.

All documents mentioned above shall be sent exclusively by means of the portal at

https://qicentral.com.br/m/agoe-klabin-2024.

In the event of virtual participation in the AEGM by proxy, a digitized copy of the power of attorney shall also be provided, as well as proof of the proxy's identity.

Pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6.404/76 and Article 3 of CVM Resolution No. 70, the minimum percentage equity interest needed to require adoption of the multiple voting procedure shall be five (5) percent of the Company's voting stock.

All documents concerning the matters for resolution at the AEGM, including the Management Proposal, shall be made available at the Web addresses of the CVM (cvm.gov.br), of B3 (b3.com.br), and of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), as well as at our registered offices.