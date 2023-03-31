Klabin S A : AGM - Bookkeeping Agent Voting Map

A Klabin S.A., in accordance with Art. 45, §2° of CVM Instruction 81/22, discloses, attached, the summary maps of the remote voting instructions transmitted by shareholders to the Company's bookkeeping agent and to their respective custody agents, in relation to the matters on the order of business of the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 05th 2023, at 2:00 pm.
São Paulo, March 31, 2023
Marcos Paulo Conde Ivo
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Item
Resolution
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
To take management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the
1
Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements, together with
213,256,496
-
49,433,744
the Reports drafted by the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Council in
connection with the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
2
To resolve on the allocation of the net income from the fiscal year ending
262,442,640
-
247,600
December 31, 2022, as per the management Proposal.
3
To set the number of members of the Board of Directors, as its alternate, for
262,002,998
439,642
247,600
the next term at thirteen (13).
Do you wish to request adoption of the multiple voting processes for the
4
purposes of election to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law
234,057,832
28,313,163
319,245
6.404 of 1976?
Election of the Board of Directors by more than one party - Indication of each
party and all the names that compose it.
5
Party 1
217,184
Party 2
68,822,390
Abstain
193,650,666
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
6
If one of the candidates on the chosen slate is no longer on it, can the votes
40,310,356
221,756,974
622,910
corresponding tohis or her actions continue to be cast for the chosen party?
In case of adoption of the multiple vote election procedure, should the votes
7
corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages to the
259,840,915
2,210,785
638,540
members of the party you chose?
Item
Resolution
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
View all candidates that compose the Party to indicate the vote percentage to
be distributed.
Alberto Klabin / Dan Klabin
14,676
-
-
Amanda Klabin Tkacz / Daniel Miguel Klabin
27,305
-
-
Wolff Klabin / Paulo Roberto Petterle
27,305
-
-
Vera Lafer / Antonio Sergio Alfano
27,305
-
-
Francisco Lafer Pati / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho
27,305
-
-
8
Horacio Lafer Piva / Francisco Amaury Olsen
27,305
-
-
Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão
78,369
-
-
Lilia Klabin Levine / João Adamo Junior
27,305
-
-
Celso Lafer / Pedro Oliva Marcilio de Sousa
27,305
-
-
Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa
27,305
-
-
Amaury Guilherme Bier / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto
14,665,455
-
-
Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira
14,665,630
-
-
Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque / Andriei José Beber
232,408,209
-
-
If you have had uninterrupted title over the common shares with which you are
9
voting for the three (3) months preceding the General Meeting, do you wish to
688,075
119,253,586
142,748,579
request a separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to
Article 141, Paragraph 4, item I, of Law 6.404, of 1976?
If you have had uninterrupted title over the preferred shares with which you
10
are voting for the three (3) months preceding the General Meeting, do you wish
978,525,434
9,757,913
64,221,970
to request a separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant
to Article 141, Paragraph 4, item II, of Law 6.404, of 1976?
Separate election of the board of directors - Preferred shares
11
1,049,243,277
-
3,262,040
Candidates: Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha / Tiago Curi Isaac
Item
Resolution
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
If it is found that neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of
preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting, respectively,
corresponded to the quórum required in items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article
12
141 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes
936,889,729
56,117,126
59,498,462
of the voting shares in order to elect to the Board of Directors the candidate
with the highest number of votes among all those who, appearing in this
remote voting ballot, run for separate election?
Election of the Fiscal Council by a single Party - Indication of all the names that
compose the party.
Pedro Guilherme Zan (effective member) / Vivian do Valle Souza Leão Mikui
13
(alternate member)
2,902,369
18,484,482
241,303,389
Reinoldo Poernbacher (effective member) / Antonio Marcos Vieira Santos
(effective member)
Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho (effective member) / Raul Ricardo
Paciello (effective member)
If one of the candidates who compose the party ceases to integrate it to
14
accommodate theseparate election referred to in Article 161, paragraph 4, and
788,677
223,090,472
38,811,091
Article 240 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your
shares continue to be cast on the chosen slate?
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares.
15
Candidates:
1,050,013,677
-
2,491,640
Louise Barsi / Tiago Brasil Rocha
Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares.
16
Candidates:
261,263,441
178,800
1,247,999
Celio de Melo Almada Neto / Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres
Item
Resolution
Approve / Yes
Reject / No
Abstain
17
To Resolve on the global compensation of the managers for fiscal year 2023, as
259,626,918
2,692,477
370,845
per the Management Proposal.
18
To resolve on the global compensation compensation of the members of the
262,346,411
24,584
319,245
Fiscal Council for fiscal year 2023, as per the Management Proposal.