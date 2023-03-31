Advanced search
    KLBN4   BRKLBNACNPR9

KLABIN S.A.

(KLBN4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:13:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
3.630 BRL   -1.09%
03/31Klabin S A : AGM - Bookkeeping Agent Voting Map
PU
03/09Klabin S A : Management Proposal 2023 AGM
PU
03/09Klabin S A : AGM - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
Klabin S A : AGM - Bookkeeping Agent Voting Map

03/31/2023 | 08:57pm EDT
KLABIN S.A.

CNPJ nº 89.637.490/0001-45

NIRE 35300188349

Publicly Held Company

Synthetic map sent by the bookkeeping agent

Ordinary General Meeting of April 5, 2023

A Klabin S.A., in accordance with Art. 45, §2° of CVM Instruction 81/22, discloses, attached, the summary maps of the remote voting instructions transmitted by shareholders to the Company's bookkeeping agent and to their respective custody agents, in relation to the matters on the order of business of the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 05th 2023, at 2:00 pm.

São Paulo, March 31, 2023

Marcos Paulo Conde Ivo

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Item

Resolution

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

To take management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the

1

Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements, together with

213,256,496

-

49,433,744

the Reports drafted by the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Council in

connection with the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

2

To resolve on the allocation of the net income from the fiscal year ending

262,442,640

-

247,600

December 31, 2022, as per the management Proposal.

3

To set the number of members of the Board of Directors, as its alternate, for

262,002,998

439,642

247,600

the next term at thirteen (13).

Do you wish to request adoption of the multiple voting processes for the

4

purposes of election to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law

234,057,832

28,313,163

319,245

6.404 of 1976?

Election of the Board of Directors by more than one party - Indication of each

party and all the names that compose it.

5

Party 1

217,184

Party 2

68,822,390

Abstain

193,650,666

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

6

If one of the candidates on the chosen slate is no longer on it, can the votes

40,310,356

221,756,974

622,910

corresponding tohis or her actions continue to be cast for the chosen party?

In case of adoption of the multiple vote election procedure, should the votes

7

corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages to the

259,840,915

2,210,785

638,540

members of the party you chose?

Item

Resolution

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

View all candidates that compose the Party to indicate the vote percentage to

be distributed.

Alberto Klabin / Dan Klabin

14,676

-

-

Amanda Klabin Tkacz / Daniel Miguel Klabin

27,305

-

-

Wolff Klabin / Paulo Roberto Petterle

27,305

-

-

Vera Lafer / Antonio Sergio Alfano

27,305

-

-

Francisco Lafer Pati / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho

27,305

-

-

8

Horacio Lafer Piva / Francisco Amaury Olsen

27,305

-

-

Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão

78,369

-

-

Lilia Klabin Levine / João Adamo Junior

27,305

-

-

Celso Lafer / Pedro Oliva Marcilio de Sousa

27,305

-

-

Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa

27,305

-

-

Amaury Guilherme Bier / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto

14,665,455

-

-

Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira

14,665,630

-

-

Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque / Andriei José Beber

232,408,209

-

-

If you have had uninterrupted title over the common shares with which you are

9

voting for the three (3) months preceding the General Meeting, do you wish to

688,075

119,253,586

142,748,579

request a separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to

Article 141, Paragraph 4, item I, of Law 6.404, of 1976?

If you have had uninterrupted title over the preferred shares with which you

10

are voting for the three (3) months preceding the General Meeting, do you wish

978,525,434

9,757,913

64,221,970

to request a separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant

to Article 141, Paragraph 4, item II, of Law 6.404, of 1976?

Separate election of the board of directors - Preferred shares

11

1,049,243,277

-

3,262,040

Candidates: Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha / Tiago Curi Isaac

Item

Resolution

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

If it is found that neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of

preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting, respectively,

corresponded to the quórum required in items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article

12

141 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes

936,889,729

56,117,126

59,498,462

of the voting shares in order to elect to the Board of Directors the candidate

with the highest number of votes among all those who, appearing in this

remote voting ballot, run for separate election?

Election of the Fiscal Council by a single Party - Indication of all the names that

compose the party.

Pedro Guilherme Zan (effective member) / Vivian do Valle Souza Leão Mikui

13

(alternate member)

2,902,369

18,484,482

241,303,389

Reinoldo Poernbacher (effective member) / Antonio Marcos Vieira Santos

(effective member)

Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho (effective member) / Raul Ricardo

Paciello (effective member)

If one of the candidates who compose the party ceases to integrate it to

14

accommodate theseparate election referred to in Article 161, paragraph 4, and

788,677

223,090,472

38,811,091

Article 240 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your

shares continue to be cast on the chosen slate?

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares.

15

Candidates:

1,050,013,677

-

2,491,640

Louise Barsi / Tiago Brasil Rocha

Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares.

16

Candidates:

261,263,441

178,800

1,247,999

Celio de Melo Almada Neto / Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres

Item

Resolution

Approve / Yes

Reject / No

Abstain

17

To Resolve on the global compensation of the managers for fiscal year 2023, as

259,626,918

2,692,477

370,845

per the Management Proposal.

18

To resolve on the global compensation compensation of the members of the

262,346,411

24,584

319,245

Fiscal Council for fiscal year 2023, as per the Management Proposal.

Disclaimer

Klabin SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 00:55:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
