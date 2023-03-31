Klabin S A : AGM - Bookkeeping Agent Voting Map

Item Resolution Approve / Yes Reject / No Abstain

If it is found that neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of

preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting, respectively,

corresponded to the quórum required in items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article

12 141 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes 936,889,729 56,117,126 59,498,462

of the voting shares in order to elect to the Board of Directors the candidate

with the highest number of votes among all those who, appearing in this

remote voting ballot, run for separate election?

Election of the Fiscal Council by a single Party - Indication of all the names that

compose the party.

Pedro Guilherme Zan (effective member) / Vivian do Valle Souza Leão Mikui

13 (alternate member) 2,902,369 18,484,482 241,303,389

Reinoldo Poernbacher (effective member) / Antonio Marcos Vieira Santos

(effective member)

Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho (effective member) / Raul Ricardo

Paciello (effective member)

If one of the candidates who compose the party ceases to integrate it to

14 accommodate theseparate election referred to in Article 161, paragraph 4, and 788,677 223,090,472 38,811,091

Article 240 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your

shares continue to be cast on the chosen slate?

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares.

15 Candidates: 1,050,013,677 - 2,491,640

Louise Barsi / Tiago Brasil Rocha

Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares.

16 Candidates: 261,263,441 178,800 1,247,999