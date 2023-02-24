Klabin S A : AGM - Call Notice

KLABIN S.A. CNPJ: No. 89.637.490/0001-45 NIRE: 35300188349 Publicly-held Company CALL NOTICE In accordance to Law No. 6,404/76 and its Bylaws, Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") calls its shareholders to convene at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held, on first call, on April 05, 2022, at 2:00 pm (Brazil time), exclusively online, with the following agenda: I. Take the managers' accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Opinions issued by the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Committee, referring to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022; Resolve on the allocation of the results of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022; Set the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next term; IV. Elect the members of the Board of Directors;

V. Elect the members of the Fiscal Council; VI. Resolve on the global managers' annual compensation for the fiscal year 2023; and VII. Resolve on the global Fiscal Council members' compensation for the fiscal year 2023. The AGM will be held exclusively virtual, through a digital videoconferencing platform, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 and in accordance with the instructions detailed in the Management Proposal and Manual for Shareholder Participation published by the Company ("Management Proposal").

Shareholders may also attend by means of the submission of remote voting ballots, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22. Ballots may be submitted by means of the respective custody agents or bookkeepers, or directly to the Company in accordance with the guidance provided in the remote voting ballots themselves and the Management Proposal, which are available at the Websites of the Brazilian Securities Exchange Committee - CVM (cvm.gov.br), of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (b3.com.br) and of the Company itself (ri.klabin.com.br). In compliance with the procedures described in the Management Proposal, shareholders who choose to participate in the AGM through the digital platform must previously send to the Company (i) an extract of their shareholding position, issued by the custodian institution or by the bookkeeping agent of the Company's shares, as its shares are or are not deposited in a central depository; and (ii) scanned copies of the following documents: Individuals : Photo ID of the shareholder;

: Photo ID of the shareholder; Legal Entities : latest consolidated bylaws or statues and corporate documents proving legal representation of the shareholder; (ii) Photo ID of the respective legal representatives.

: latest consolidated bylaws or statues and corporate documents proving legal representation of the shareholder; (ii) Photo ID of the respective legal representatives. Investment Funds : (i) Latest consolidated fund charter (should the charter not cover the fund's voting policy, also provide the supplementary information form or equivalent); (ii) bylaws or statutes of the administrator or manager, as the case may be, provided the fund's voting policy and corporate documents proving the powers of representation; and (iii) Photo ID of the respective legal representatives. In the event of attendance by proxy at the AGM, scanned copies of the power-of- attorney and the proxy's photo ID shall be provided.