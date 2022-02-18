Klabin S A : AGM - Distance Voting Ballot 02/18/2022 | 09:51pm EST Send by mail :

Shareholder's Name Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail Instructions on how to cast your vote Completion instructions This voting ballot must be completed by shareholders of Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") electing to exercise their remote voting rights pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09 ("ICVM 481/09") at the Annual General Meeting to convene on March 23, 2022 ("AGM"). The fields above must be completed with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and Taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF), in addition to an e-mail address for any communication needs. If a shareholder chooses to submit their ballot directly to Klabin, it shall only be deemed valid and the respective votes shall only be considered for the purposes of AGM quorum determination, if, in addition to completing the above fields, the shareholder also abides by the following instructions: All of the fields below must be correctly completed; All of the ballot's pages must be initialed; and The final page must be signed by the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be. Additional information on attendance by means of the remote voting ballot can be found in the Management Proposal and AGM Attendance Manual, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of the CVM (cvm.gov.br) and of B3 (b3.com.br). Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider Submission guidance, indicating the choice between direct delivery to the Company or provision of completion instructions to the bookkeeping agent or custodian. A shareholder that chooses to exercise their voting rights by means of the remote voting ballot may (i) complete the ballot and submit it directly to Klabin; or (ii) convey completion instructions service providers qualified to collect and transmit ballot completion instructions, as discussed below. The company shall waive notarized signatures and the provision of certified copies of (i) ID documents, (ii) proof of representation; and (iii) powers of attorney, allowing shareholders to submit simple scans thereof. 1. Direct submission of the ballot to the Company A shareholder that chooses direct submission shall submit the following documents to the Company: Duly completed, initialed and signed voting ballot;

Stock position statement issued by their custodian or bookkeeping agent for Klabin shares, depending on whether or not their shares are held by a central depository; and

Copies of the following documents: Individuals: ID card (RG), foreign resident ID Card (RNE), Driver's License (CNH), Passport, or recognized trade association membership card. Legal Entities: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or statutes and, where applicable, subsequent amendments thereto, (ii) other corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; and (iii) Photo IDs of the legal representatives. Investment Funds: (i) latest consolidated fund regulations and, where applicable, subsequent amendments thereto (if the regulations fail to address a fund's voting policy, also provide the relevant supplementary information form or similar); (ii) statutes or bylaws of the fund's manager, as the case may be, given the fund's voting policy, as well as corporate documents substantiating representation powers; (iii) Photo IDs of the fund's legal representatives. In the event of representation by proxy, copies shall be provided of the relevant physical power-of- attorney in writing and of documents substantiating the identity of the proxy or legal representative. Powers-of-attorney and other documents drafted abroad and in a language other than Portuguese shall be provided together with the respective translations. The ballot, together with the respective documentation, shall be received by Klabin, in perfect order and compliance with the foregoing provisions, up to seven days prior to the date of the AGM, DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 03/23/2022 order and compliance with the foregoing provisions, up to seven days prior to the date of the AGM, that is, up until and including March 16, 2022. Any ballots received by the Company after this date shall be disregarded. Pursuant to Article 21-U of ICVM 481/09, the Company shall notify a shareholder where the documents received are insufficient for a ballot to be deemed valid or, as needed, the procedures and deadlines for correction or re-submission, which shall also be done up until and March 16, 2022. Finally, we clarify that, pursuant to ICVM 481/09, any diverging voting instructions on a given resolution provided by a single shareholder, for which determination the Tax payer ID number shall apply, shall be disregarded. Furthermore, in the event of inconsistency between a ballot received directly by Klabin and voting instructions found in a voting map provided by the bookkeeping agent for a single Taxpayer ID, the instructions provided by the bookkeeping agent shall prevail. 2. Voting ballots submitted by service providers Shareholders choosing to exercise the remote voting rights through service providers shall convey instructions on completion of the ballot to their custodian or to the bookkeeping agent for Klabin's shares, depending on whether or not their shares are kept at a central depository, up to seven days prior to the date of the AGM, that is, up until and including March 16, 2022, except where the custody agents may set different periods. Shareholders shall contact the service provider receiving instructions for completion of the remote voting ballot to determine the procedures set forth thereby for the provision of remote ballot voting instructions, as well as in connection with the document sand information required. 3. Submission of proof of uninterrupted title over shares Irrespective of a shareholder's chosen submission method (whether directly to the Company or through a service provider), if the shareholder chooses to complete the resolution items concerning separate voting for the Board of Directors (items 9, 10 e 11), they shall provide to the Company, at the e-mail invest@klabin.com.br, proof of uninterrupted title over the shares for a minimum period of three (3) months immediately prior to the AGM, to be issued no earlier than March 20, 2022, provided that such proof shall be deemed valid if received at the e-mail address provided by 10:00 a.m. of March 23, 2022. Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case. Shareholders choosing to exercise their remote voting rights by means of direct submission of ballots to Klabin shall submit the ballot and other documents at the following e-mail address: invest@klabin.com.br Alternatively, shareholders may send their ballots physically to the following address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.600, 3rd floor, São Paulo, SP, CEP 04538-132, care of the Company's Investor Relations area. We recommend electronic submission of ballots as the preferred method. Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd floor, São Paulo (SP) CEP 04538-132 Shareholder Service: Telephone numbers: +55 11 3003-9285 (state capitals and metro areas) and 0800 7209285 (other l o c a t i o n s ) , b u s i n e s s d a y s f r o m 9 : 0 0 a . m . t o 6 : 0 0 p . m . E - m a i l : a t e n d i m e n t o e s c r i t u r a c a o @ i t a u u n i b a n c o . c o m . b r Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 1. To take management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements, together with the Reports drafted by the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Council in connection with the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 2. To resolve on the allocation of the net income from the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, as per the management Proposal. DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 03/23/2022 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain To set the number of members of the Board of Directors for the next term at thirteen (13).

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Do you wish to request adoption of the multiple voting processes for the purposes of election to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law 6.404 of 1976? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates Chapa 1 Alberto Klabin / Dan Klabin Daniel Miguel Klabin / Amanda Klabin Tkacz Wolff Klabin / José Klabin Vera Lafer / Antonio Sergio Alfano Francisco Lafer Pati / Vera Lafer Lorch Cury Horacio Lafer Piva / Francisco Amaury Olsen Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão Roberto Klabin Xavier / Lilia Klabin Levine Celso Lafer / Reinoldo Poernbacher Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa Sergio Francisco Monteiro de Carvalho Guimarães / Joaquim Pedro Monteiro de Carvalho Collor de Mello Camilo Marcantonio Junior / Ruan Alves Pires 5. Indicate all names on the slate (votes indicated on this field shall be disregarded if a holder of shares with voting rights also competes the fields provided for the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors and the separate election to which those fields refer does take place) - Chapa 1 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. If a candidate on the chosen slate ceases to be on it, may the votes corresponding to your shares still be allocated to the chosen slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. If the multiple voting process is adopted, shall the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages across the members of your chosen slate? [Equal distribution shall comprise division of 100% of votes by all members of the chosen slate, to the second decimal plate, without rounding, and share fractions arising from application of the resulting percentage shall be allocated to no candidates and shall be disregarded for the purposes of multiple voting, in which case a shareholder may not vote with all of their shares. If a shareholder chooses "Abstain" and the election takes place by multiple voting, their vote shall count as abstention from the respective resolution at the meeting] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 8. View of all candidates on the slate for the purposes of indicating the percentage of votes to be allocated. [the field below must only be completed by shareholders who replied "No" to the previous matter] DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 03/23/2022 Alberto Klabin / Dan Klabin [ ] % Daniel Miguel Klabin / Amanda Klabin Tkacz [ ] % Wolff Klabin / José Klabin [ ] % Vera Lafer / Antonio Sergio Alfano [ ] % Francisco Lafer Pati / Vera Lafer Lorch Cury [ ] % Horacio Lafer Piva / Francisco Amaury Olsen [ ] % Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão [ ] % Roberto Klabin Xavier / Lilia Klabin Levine [ ] % Celso Lafer / Reinoldo Poernbacher [ ] % Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa [ ] % Sergio Francisco Monteiro de Carvalho Guimarães / Joaquim Pedro Monteiro de Carvalho Collor de Mello [ ] % Camilo Marcantonio Junior / Ruan Alves Pires [ ] % 9. If you have had uninterrupted title over the common shares with which you are voting for the three (3) months preceding the General Meeting, do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141, Paragraph 4, item I, of Law 6.404, of 1976? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 10. If you have had uninterrupted title over the preferred shares with which you are voting for the three (3) months preceding the General Meeting, do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141, Paragraph 4, item II, of Law 6.404, of 1976? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Separate election of the board of directors - Preferred shares 11. Nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors by shareholders holding preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting (the shareholder may only fill this field if he is the holder of the shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately preceding the holding of the general meeting). Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha / Tiago Curi Isaac [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 12. If it is found that neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting, respectively, corresponded to the quorum required in items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of the voting shares in order to elect to the Board of Directors the candidate with the highest number of votes among all those who, appearing in this remote voting ballot, run for separate election? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 03/23/2022 Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates Chapa 1 João Adamo Júnior / Vivian do Valle Souza Leão Mikui João Alfredo Dias Lins / Antônio Marcos Vieira Santos Raul Ricardo Paciello / Felipe Hatem 13. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate - Chapa 1 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 14. If one of the candidates who compose the slate ceases to integrate it to accommodate the separate election referred to in Article 161, paragraph 4, and Article 240 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be cast on the chosen slate? - [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares 15. Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council by shareholders holding preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting. Louise Barsi / Tiago Brasil Rocha [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 16. To Resolve on the total annual compensation of the managers for fiscal year 2022, as per the Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 17. To resolve on the total annual compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for fiscal year 2022, as per the Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain City :__________________________________________________________________________ Date :__________________________________________________________________________ Signature :_____________________________________________________________________ Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________ Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________ Attachments Original Link

