Klabin S A : AGM - Distance Voting Ballot 02/24/2023 | 10:51pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Last update: 02/24/2023 DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 04/05/2023 Shareholder's Name Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail Instructions on how to cast your vote This voting ballot must be completed by shareholders of Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") electing to exercise their remote voting rights pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 at the Annual General Meeting to convene on April 05, 2023 ("AGM"), at 2:00 pm, exclusively online. The fields above must be completed with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and Taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF), in addition to an e-mail address for any communication needs. If a shareholder chooses to submit their ballot directly to Klabin, it shall only be deemed valid and the respective votes shall only be considered for the purposes of AGM quorum determination, if, in addition to completing the above fields, the shareholder also abides by the following instructions: All of the fields below must be correctly completed; The final page must be signed by the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the casemay be, under the terms of current legislation, notarization is waived.

The Company also clarifies that it will accept electronically signed ballot papers and recommends that all pages of the ballot sent be initialed.

Additional information on attendance by means of the remote voting ballot can be found in the Management Proposal and AGM Shareholders' Attendance Manual, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of the CVM (gov.br/cvm) and of B3 (b3.com.br). Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider A shareholder that chooses to exercise their voting rights by means of the remote voting ballot may (i) complete the ballot and submit it directly to Klabin; or (ii) convey completion instructions service providers qualified to collect and transmit ballot completion instructions, as discussed below. 1. Direct submission of the ballot to the Company A shareholder that chooses direct submission shall submit the following documents to the Company: Duly completed and signed voting ballot;

Stock position statement issued by their custodian or bookkeeping agent for Klabin shares,depending on whether or not their shares are held by a central depository; and

Copies of the following documents: Individuals: ID card (RG), foreign resident ID Card (RNE), Driver's License (CNH), Passport, or recognized trade association membership card, as long as they contain a photo of the owner. Legal Entities: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or statutes and, where applicable, subsequent amendments thereto, (ii) other corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; and (iii) Photo IDs of the legal representatives. Investment Funds: (i) latest consolidated fund regulations and, where applicable, subsequent amendments thereto (if the regulations fail to address a fund's voting policy, also provide the relevant supplementary information form or similar); (ii) statutes or bylaws of the fund's manager, as the case may be, given the fund's voting policy, as well as corporate documents substantiating representation powers; (iii) Photo IDs of the fund's legal representatives. In the event of representation by proxy, copies of documents shall be provided and substantiating the identity of the proxy or legal representative, as provided on article 126, paragraph 1, of the Brazilian Corporate Law. In order to facilitate the participation of shareholders in the AGM, the Company will waive the signature recognition and presentation of authenticated copies of identity documents, proof of powers and powers of attorney. We emphasize, however, that documents that are not drawn up in Portuguese must be accompanied by the respective simple translation. The ballot, together with the respective documentation, shall be received by Klabin, in perfectorder and compliance with the foregoing provisions, up to seven days prior to the date of the AGM, up until and including March 29, 2023. Any ballots received by the Company after this date shall be disregarded. Pursuant to Article 39 of CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Klabin shall notify a shareholder, within three calendar days of receipt, where the documents received are sufficient for a ballot to be deemed valid or, as needed, the procedures and deadlines for correction or re-submission, which shall be sent up to seven days before the date of the AGM, March 29, 2023. Finally, we clarify that, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, any diverging voting instructions on a given resolution provided by a single shareholder, for which determination the Tax payer ID number shall apply, shall be disregarded. Furthermore, in the event of inconsistency between a DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 04/05/2023 ballot received directly by Klabin and voting instructions found in a voting map provided by the bookkeeping agent for a single Taxpayer ID, the instructions provided by the bookkeeping agent shall prevail. 2. Voting ballots submitted by service providers Shareholders choosing to exercise the remote voting rights through service providers shall convey instructions on completion of the ballot to their custodian or to the bookkeeping agent for Klabin's shares, depending on whether or not their shares are kept at a central depository. Shareholders shall contact the service provider receiving instructions for completion of the remote voting ballot to determine the deadlines and procedures set forth thereby for the provision of remote ballot voting instructions, as well as in connection with the document sand information required. 3. Submission of proof of uninterrupted title over shares Irrespective of a shareholder's chosen submission method (whether directly to the Company or through a service provider), if the shareholder chooses to complete the resolution items concerning separate voting for the Board of Directors (items 9 e 10), they shall provide to the Company, at the e-mail invest@klabin.com.br, proof of uninterrupted title over the shares for a minimum period of three (3) months immediately prior to the AGM, to be issued no earlier than April 02, 2023, provided that such proof shall be deemed valid if received at the e-mail address provided by 10:00 a.m. of April 05, 2023. Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case. As instructions provided, shareholders choosing to exercise their remote voting rights by means of direct submission of ballots to Klabin, observing the guidelines described in the previous items, shall submit the ballot and relevant documentation at the following e-mail address: invest@klabin.com.br Alternatively, shareholders may send their ballots physically to the following address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 3,600, 3rd floor, São Paulo, SP, Zip Code 04538-132, care of the Company's Investor Relations area. However, the company recommends its shareholders to prioritize electronic submission of the documentation required. Shareholders will be able to participate in the AGM virtually, through a digital videoconference platform. Information on deadlines, procedures and documentation required for participation via the electronic platform are detailed in the Management Proposal and AGM Shareholder Participation Manual available on the Companys websites (ri.klabin.com.br), the CVM (gov.br /cvm) and B3 (b3.com.br). Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 3,600, 3rd floor, São Paulo, SP, Zip Code 04538-132 Shareholder Service: Telephone numbers: +55 11 3003-9285 (state capitals and metro areas) and 0800 7209285 (other locations), business days, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Email: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 1. To take management's accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements, together with the Reports drafted by the Independent Auditors and the Fiscal Council in connection with the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 2. To resolve on the allocation of the net income from the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, as per the management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 3. 3. To set the number of members of the Board of Directors, as its alternate, for the next term at thirteen (13). [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 04/05/2023 4. Do you wish to request adoption of the multiple voting processes for the purposes of election to the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law 6.404 of 1976? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates Chapa indicada pelos Acionistas Controladores da Companhia Alberto Klabin / Dan Klabin Amanda Klabin Tkacz / Daniel Miguel Klabin Wolff Klabin / Paulo Roberto Petterle Vera Lafer / Antonio Sergio Alfano Francisco Lafer Pati / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho Horacio Lafer Piva / Francisco Amaury Olsen Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão Lilia Klabin Levine / João Adamo Junior Celso Lafer / Pedro Oliva Marcilio de Sousa Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa Camilo Marcantonio Junior / Ruan Alves Pires Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira 5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Chapa indicada pelos Acionistas Controladores da Companhia [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 8. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution. Alberto Klabin / Dan Klabin [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Amanda Klabin Tkacz / Daniel Miguel Klabin [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Wolff Klabin / Paulo Roberto Petterle [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Vera Lafer / Antonio Sergio Alfano [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Francisco Lafer Pati / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Horacio Lafer Piva / Francisco Amaury Olsen [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 04/05/2023 Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Lilia Klabin Levine / João Adamo Junior [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Celso Lafer / Pedro Oliva Marcilio de Sousa [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Camilo Marcantonio Junior / Ruan Alves Pires [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % 9. If you have had uninterrupted title over the common shares with which you are voting for the three (3) months preceding the General Meeting, do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141, Paragraph 4, item I, of Law 6.404, of 1976? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 10. If you have had uninterrupted title over the preferred shares with which you are voting for the three (3) months preceding the General Meeting, do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141, Paragraph 4, item II, of Law 6.404, of 1976? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates Eleição do Conselho Fiscal por chapa única Pedro Guilherme Zan / Vivian do Valle Souza Leão Mikui Reinoldo Poernbacher / Antonio Marcos Vieira Santos Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho / Raul Ricardo Paciello 11. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Eleição do Conselho Fiscal por chapa única [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 12. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? - [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 13. To Resolve on the global compensation of the managers for fiscal year 2023, as per the Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 14. To resolve on the global compensation compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 04/05/2023 fiscal year 2023, as per the Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain City :__________________________________________________________________________ Date :__________________________________________________________________________ Signature :_____________________________________________________________________ Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________ Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________ Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Klabin SA published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2023 03:50:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about KLABIN S.A. 02/24 Klabin S A : AGM - Distance Voting Ballot PU 02/24 Klabin S A : AGM - Call Notice PU 02/17 Klabin S A : 4T22 Conference Call Transcript PU 02/17 Klabin S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting PU 02/15 Klabin S A : Institutional Presentation December 2022 PU 02/14 KLABIN S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 02/09 Transcript : Klabin S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023 CI 02/08 Klabin S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI 02/08 Klabin S A : 4Q22 Earnings Release PU 02/08 Klabin S A : - 4Q22 Results Spreadsheet PU