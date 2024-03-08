DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT AGM - KLABIN S.A. OF APR.16.2024 Name: Shareholder Taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF): Shareholder e-mail(e-mail address for communications between the company and the shareholder): GENERAL GUIDANCE Completion Instructions This ballot is to be completed if a shareholder of Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") chooses to exercise their distance voting rights pursuant to CVM Resolution No 81/22 at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting called to convene on April 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., in exclusively virtual format ("AEGM"). It is crucial that the fields above be competed with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF), in addition to an e-mail address for contact as needed. Should the shareholder choose to submit the ballot directly to Klabin, for it to be deemed valid and the respective votes to be counted towards the AEGM's quorum, in addition to completing the fields above, the shareholder shall abide by the following instructions: all of the fields below must be duly completed; at the end, the final page must be signed by the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the applicable law, signature notarization waived. The Company further clarifies that it shall accept electronically signed voting ballots and that it recommends to initial every page of the ballots submitted. Additional clarification on attendance by means of distance voting can be found in the Management Proposal and Shareholder Attendance Manual for the AEGM, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of CVM (gov.br/cvm) and of B3 (b3.com.br). Submission guidance, indicating the faculty of direct submission to the Company or provision of completion instructions to the bookkeeping agent or custodian. Shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights may (i) complete the ballot and submit it directly to Klabin, or (ii) convey instructions for completion of the ballot to the service

providers authorized to gather and transmit ballot completion instructions, in line with the instructions below. 1. Submission of the ballot directly to the Company Shareholders choosing to submit the ballot directly to Klabin shall provide the following documents: duly completed and signed voting ballot;

shareholding statement issued by the custodian or the bookkeeping agent for shares of Klabin, depending on whether or not their shares are kept with a central depositary; and

copies of the following documents: Individuals: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport of officially recognized professional affiliation cards, as long as they contain a picture of the document holder. Legal entities: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or statutes and any subsequent amendments, if any, other corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; and (iii) photo ID of the legal representatives. Investment Funds: (i) the fund's latest consolidated rules and subsequent amendments, if any (if the rules fail to address the fund's voting policy, also provide the complementary information form or equivalent); (ii) bylaws or statutes of the manager or administrator, as the case may be, provided the fund's voting policy and corporate documents substantiating representation powers; (iii) photo ID of the legal representatives. In the vent of representation by proxy, copies of the power-of-attorney and of the ID documents of the proxy or their legal representative shall be submitted, provided the contents of Article 126, Paragraph 1, of the Corporations Law. To expedite shareholder attendance at the AEGM, the Company shall waive the notarization of signatures and the submission of notarized copies of ID documents, proof of powers, and powers- of-attorney. We emphasize, however, that documents not drawn in Portuguese shall be accompanied by the respective translations. The ballot, together with the respective documentation, shall be received by Klabin, in full order and in line with all of the foregoing, until seven days prior to the date of the AEGM, i.e. April 9, 2024 (including). Any ballots submitted after the foregoing date shall be disregarded. Pursuant to the contents of Article 39 of CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Klabin shall inform each shareholder, within three calendar days from receipt, whether or not the documents received are sufficient for their votes to be deemed valid, or, where required, the procedures and deadlines for rectification or re-submission, which shall also take place until seven days prior to the date of the AEGM, i.e. April 9, 2024 (including).

Finally, we clarify that, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, any voting instructions that diverge on the same resolution and that have been issued by a single shareholder shall be disregarded, for which purposes the CPF or CNPJ number shall apply. Furthermore, in the event of inconsistency between a ballot received directly by Klabin and voting instructions found in the voting map provided by the bookkeeping agent for a single CPF or CNPJ number, the voting instructions coming from the bookkeeping agent shall prevail. 2. Submission of the ballot via service providers Shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights by means of service providers shall convey the ballot completion instructions to their custodian agents or the bookkeeping institution for Klabin's shares, depending on whether or not their shares are kept in a central depositary. Shareholders shall contact the service ´provider, which shall receive instructions on the completion of the distance voting ballot to determine the periods and procedures established thereby to issue ballot-voting instructions, as well as the documents and information required to this end. Postal and e-mail address for submission of the distance voting ballot should a shareholder choose to deliver the document directly to the Company. / Guidance on the electronic attendance system, should it accept this manner of attendance In accordance with the foregoing instructions, shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights by means of direct submission to Klabin shall, provided the guidance offered in the previous items, submit the ballot and the required documents exclusively by means of the portal at: https://qicentral.com.br/m/agoe-klabin-2024. Alternatively, shareholders may provide a physical copy of the ballot and required documentation at the following address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.600, 3rd floor, São Paulo, SP, Postal Code 04538-132, care of the Company's Investor Relations area. However, the Company recommends to shareholders prioritizing submission by means of the e-mail address above. Shareholders may attend the AEGM in virtual format by means of a digital videoconferencing platform. Information on periods, procedures and the required documentation to attend via electronic platform are detailed in the Management Proposal and Shareholder Attendance Manual for the AEGM, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of the CVM (gov.br/cvm), and of B3 (b3.com.br). Indication of the institution retained by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services, with name, physical and electronic addresses, telephone number, and contact person.

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd floor São Paulo (SP) CEP 04538-132 Shareholder Service: Telephone Numbers: 3003-9285 (state capitals and metro regions) and 0800 7209285 (other locations), business days, from 9:00 a.m. t 6:00 p.m. e-mail address : atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br RESOLUTIONS / MATTERS FOR THE AGM Simple Resolution 1. Take the managers' accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Company's Financial Statements, accompanied by the Independent Audit Report and the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, referring to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023; [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 2. Resolve on the allocation of the net income from the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023, pursuant the Management proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 3. Set the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next term at thirteen (13) effective members and a like number of alternates. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Question 4. Do you wish to request adoption of the multiple voting process to elect the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6.404, of 1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain Single-slate election of the Board of Directors

Slate proposed by the Controlling Shareholders Alberto Klabin (effective member) / Maria Silvia Bastos Marques (alternate member) Amanda Klabin Tkacz (effective member) / Daniel Miguel Klabin (alternate member) Vera Lafer (effective member) / Antonio Sergio Alfano (alternate member) Wolff Klabin (effective member) / Pedro Silva de Queiroz (alternate member) Francisco Lafer Pati (effective member) / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho (alternate member) Horacio Lafer Piva (effective member) / Francisco Amaury Olsen (alternate member) Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho (effective member) / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão (alternate member) Lilia Klabin Levine (effective member) / João Adamo Junior (independent alternate member) Celso Lafer (independent effective member) / Paulo Roberto Petterle (independent alternate member) Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin (independent effective member) / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa (independent alternate member) Amaury Guilherme Bier (effective member) / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto (alternate member) Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho (independent effective member) / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira (independent alternate member) 5. Indication of all names that make up the slate (votes indicated in this field shall be disregarded if a shareholder of shares with voting rights also completes the fields present in the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors and the separate election and the separate election associated with these fields does occur) - Controlling Shareholders' Slate [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. If one of the candidates on the chosen slate ceases to be in it, may the votes associated with your shares continue to be allocated to the chosen slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. In the event of the adoption of the multiple voting election process, shall the votes associated with your shares be allocated in equal percentages to the members of your chosen slate? [Should the shareholder choose "Yes" and also indicate the response type "approve" for specific candidates from among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. Should they choose "Abstain" and the election take place by means of multiple voting, their vote shall be computed as abstention from the respective resolution.]

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 8. List of all candidates on the slate for indication of the % (percentage) of votes to allocate. Alberto Klabin (effective member) / Maria Silvia Bastos Marques (alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Amanda Klabin Tkacz (effective member) / Daniel Miguel Klabin (alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Vera Lafer (effective member) / Antonio Sergio Alfano (alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Wolff Klabin (effective member) / Pedro Silva de Queiroz (alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Francisco Lafer Pati (effective member) / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho (alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Horacio Lafer Piva (effective member) / Francisco Amaury Olsen (alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho (effective member) / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão (alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Lilia Klabin Levine (effective member) / João Adamo Junior (independent alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Celso Lafer (independent effective member) / Paulo Roberto Petterle (independent alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin (independent effective member) / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa (independent alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Amaury Guilherme Bier (effective member) / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto (alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho (independent effective member) / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira

(independent alternate member) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % Simple Question 9. If you have been the uninterrupted holder of the common shares with which you vote for the three (3) months immediately preceding the General Meeting, do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to the contents of article 141, Paragraph 4, item I, of Law No. 6.404, of 1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain Simple Question 10. If you have been the uninterrupted holder of the preferred shares with which you vote for the three (3) months immediately preceding the General Meeting, do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the Board of Directors, pursuant to the contents of article 141, Paragraph 4, item II, of Law No. 6.404, of 1976? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain Single-slate election of the Fiscal Council Pedro Guilherme Zan (effective member) / Vivian do Valle Souza Leão Mikui (alternate member) Igor Lima (effective member) / Antonio Marcos Vieira Santos (alternate member) Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho (effective member) / Raul Ricardo Paciello (alternate member) Indication of all names on the slate. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain If one of the candidates on the slate ceases to be on it to accommodate a separate election as per Article 161, Paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404, of 1976, may the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be allocated to the chosen slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 13. Resolve on managers overall annual compensation for fiscal year 2024, pursuant to the Management Proposal.