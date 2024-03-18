Assembleia pendente de aprovação

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 04/16/2024

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This ballot is to be completed if a shareholder of Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") chooses to exercise their distance voting rights pursuant to CVM Resolution No 81/22 at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting called to convene on April 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., in exclusively virtual format ("AEGM").

It is crucial that the fields above be competed with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF), in addition to an e-mail address for contact as needed.

Should the shareholder choose to submit the ballot directly to Klabin, for it to be deemed valid and the respective votes to be counted towards the AEGM's quorum, in addition to completing the fields above, the shareholder shall abide by the following instructions:

all of the fields below must be duly completed; at the end, the final page must be signed by the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the applicable law, signature notarization waived.

The Company further clarifies that it shall accept electronically signed voting ballots and that it recommends to initial every page of the ballots submitted.

Additional clarification on attendance by means of distance voting can be found in the Management Proposal and Shareholder Attendance Manual for the AEGM, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of CVM (gov.br/cvm) and of B3 (b3.com.br).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights may (i) complete the ballot and submit it directly to Klabin, or (ii) convey instructions for completion of the ballot to the service providers authorized to gather and transmit ballot completion instructions, in line with the instructions below.

1. Submission of the ballot directly to the Company

Shareholders choosing to submit the ballot directly to Klabin shall provide the following documents:

duly completed and signed voting ballot;

shareholding statement issued by the custodian or the bookkeeping agent for shares of Klabin, depending on whether or not their shares are kept with a central depositary; and

copies of the following documents:

Individuals: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport of officially recognized professional affiliation cards, as long as they contain a picture of the document holder.

Legal entities: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or statutes and any subsequent amendments, if any,

other corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; and (iii) photo ID of the legal representatives.

Investment Funds: (i) the fund's latest consolidated rules and subsequent amendments, if any (if the rules fail to address the fund's voting policy, also provide the complementary information form or equivalent); (ii) bylaws or statutes of the manager or administrator, as the case may be, provided the fund's voting policy and corporate documents substantiating representation powers; (iii) photo ID of the legal representatives.

In the vent of representation by proxy, copies of the power-of-attorney and of the ID documents of the proxy or their legal representative shall be submitted, provided the contents of Article 126, Paragraph 1, of the Corporations Law.

To expedite shareholder attendance at the AEGM, the Company shall waive the notarization of signatures and the submission of notarized copies of ID documents, proof of powers, and powers- of-attorney. We emphasize, however, that documents not drawn in Portuguese shall be accompanied by the respective translations.

The ballot, together with the respective documentation, shall be received by Klabin, in full order and in line with all of the foregoing, until seven days prior to the date of the AEGM, i.e. April 9,