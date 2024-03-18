Assembleia pendente de aprovação
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 04/16/2024
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
Instructions on how to cast your vote
This ballot is to be completed if a shareholder of Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") chooses to exercise their distance voting rights pursuant to CVM Resolution No 81/22 at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting called to convene on April 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., in exclusively virtual format ("AEGM").
It is crucial that the fields above be competed with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF), in addition to an e-mail address for contact as needed.
Should the shareholder choose to submit the ballot directly to Klabin, for it to be deemed valid and the respective votes to be counted towards the AEGM's quorum, in addition to completing the fields above, the shareholder shall abide by the following instructions:
- all of the fields below must be duly completed;
- at the end, the final page must be signed by the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the applicable law, signature notarization waived.
The Company further clarifies that it shall accept electronically signed voting ballots and that it recommends to initial every page of the ballots submitted.
Additional clarification on attendance by means of distance voting can be found in the Management Proposal and Shareholder Attendance Manual for the AEGM, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of CVM (gov.br/cvm) and of B3 (b3.com.br).
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
Shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights may (i) complete the ballot and submit it directly to Klabin, or (ii) convey instructions for completion of the ballot to the service providers authorized to gather and transmit ballot completion instructions, in line with the instructions below.
1. Submission of the ballot directly to the Company
Shareholders choosing to submit the ballot directly to Klabin shall provide the following documents:
- duly completed and signed voting ballot;
- shareholding statement issued by the custodian or the bookkeeping agent for shares of Klabin, depending on whether or not their shares are kept with a central depositary; and
- copies of the following documents:
Individuals: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport of officially recognized professional affiliation cards, as long as they contain a picture of the document holder.
Legal entities: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or statutes and any subsequent amendments, if any,
- other corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; and (iii) photo ID of the legal representatives.
Investment Funds: (i) the fund's latest consolidated rules and subsequent amendments, if any (if the rules fail to address the fund's voting policy, also provide the complementary information form or equivalent); (ii) bylaws or statutes of the manager or administrator, as the case may be, provided the fund's voting policy and corporate documents substantiating representation powers; (iii) photo ID of the legal representatives.
In the vent of representation by proxy, copies of the power-of-attorney and of the ID documents of the proxy or their legal representative shall be submitted, provided the contents of Article 126, Paragraph 1, of the Corporations Law.
To expedite shareholder attendance at the AEGM, the Company shall waive the notarization of signatures and the submission of notarized copies of ID documents, proof of powers, and powers- of-attorney. We emphasize, however, that documents not drawn in Portuguese shall be accompanied by the respective translations.
The ballot, together with the respective documentation, shall be received by Klabin, in full order and in line with all of the foregoing, until seven days prior to the date of the AEGM, i.e. April 9,
and in line with all of the foregoing, until seven days prior to the date of the AEGM, i.e. April 9, 2024 (including). Any ballots submitted after the foregoing date shall be disregarded.
Pursuant to the contents of Article 39 of CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Klabin shall inform each shareholder, within three calendar days from receipt, whether or not the documents received are sufficient for their votes to be deemed valid, or, where required, the procedures and deadlines for rectification or re-submission, which shall also take place until seven days prior to the date of the AEGM, i.e. April 9, 2024 (including).
Finally, we clarify that, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, any voting instructions that diverge on the same resolution and that have been issued by a single shareholder shall be disregarded, for which purposes the CPF or CNPJ number shall apply. Furthermore, in the event of inconsistency between a ballot received directly by Klabin and voting instructions found in the voting map provided by the bookkeeping agent for a single CPF or CNPJ number, the voting instructions coming from the bookkeeping agent shall prevail.
2. Submission of the ballot via service providers
Shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights by means of service providers shall convey the ballot completion instructions to their custodian agents or the bookkeeping institution for Klabin's shares, depending on whether or not their shares are kept in a central depositary.
Shareholders shall contact the service ´provider, which shall receive instructions on the completion of the distance voting ballot to determine the periods and procedures established thereby to issue ballot-voting instructions, as well as the documents and information required to this end.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.
In accordance with the foregoing instructions, shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights by means of direct submission to Klabin shall, provided the guidance offered in the previous items, submit the ballot and the required documents exclusively by means of the portal at: https://qicentral.com.br/m/agoe-klabin-2024.
Alternatively, shareholders may provide a physical copy of the ballot and required documentation at the following address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.600, 3rd floor, São Paulo, SP, Postal Code 04538-132, care of the Company's Investor Relations area. However, the Company recommends to shareholders prioritizing submission by means of the e-mail address above.
Shareholders may attend the AEGM in virtual format by means of a digital videoconferencing platform. Information on periods, procedures and the required documentation to attend via electronic platform are detailed in the Management Proposal and Shareholder Attendance Manual for the AEGM, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of the CVM (gov.br/cvm), and of B3 (b3.com.br).
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd floor São Paulo (SP) CEP 04538-132 Shareholder Service:
Telephone Numbers: 3003-9285 (state capitals and metro regions) and 0800 7209285 (other locations), business days, from 9:00 a.m. t 6:00 p.m.
e-mail address : atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11]
1. Take the managers accounts, examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and the Companys Financial Statements, accompanied by the Independent Audit Report and the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, referring to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023;
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11]
2. Resolve on the allocation of the net income from the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023, pursuant the Management proposal.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11]
3. Set the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next term at thirteen (13) effective members and a like number of alternates.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11]
4. Do you wish to request adoption of the multiple voting process to elect the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6.404, of 1976?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11]
9. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors).
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN4;KLBN11]
Election of Quota Representative - Total members to be elected: 0
10. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, II, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors).
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11] Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates
Chapa
Pedro Guilherme Zan (membro efetivo) / Vivian do Valle Souza Leão Mikui (membro suplente) Igor Lima (membro efetivo) / Antonio Marcos Vieira Santos (membro suplente)
Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho (membro efetivo) / Raul Ricardo Paciello (membro suplente)
11. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
12. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? -
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11]
13. Resolve on managers overall annual compensation for fiscal year 2024, pursuant to the Management Proposal.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11]
14. Resolve on the Fiscal Council members' overall annual compensation for fiscal year 2024, pursuant to the Management Proposal.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN3;KLBN11]
Election of the board of directors by multiple groups of candidates
Chapa 1
Alberto Klabin (membro efetivo) / Maria Silvia Bastos Marques (membro suplente) Amanda Klabin Tkacz (membro efetivo) / Daniel Miguel Klabin (membro suplente) Vera Lafer (membro efetivo) / Antonio Sergio Alfano (membro suplente)
Wolff Klabin (membro efetivo) / Pedro Silva de Queiroz (membro suplente)
Francisco Lafer Pati (membro efetivo) / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho (membro suplente) Horacio Lafer Piva (membro efetivo) / Francisco Amaury Olsen (membro suplente)
Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho (membro efetivo) / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão (membro suplente)
Lilia Klabin Levine (membro efetivo) / João Adamo Junior (membro suplente independente)
Celso Lafer (membro efetivo independente) / Paulo Roberto Petterle (membro suplente independente)
Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin (membro efetivo independente) / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa (membro suplente independente)
Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho (membro efetivo independente) / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira (membro suplente independente)
Amaury Guilherme Bier (membro efetivo independente) / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto (membro suplente independente)
Chapa 2
Alberto Klabin (membro efetivo) / Maria Silvia Bastos Marques (membro suplente) Amanda Klabin Tkacz (membro efetivo) / Daniel Miguel Klabin (membro suplente) Wolff Klabin (membro efetivo) / Pedro Silva de Queiroz (membro suplente)
Francisco Lafer Pati (membro efetivo) / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho (membro suplente) Horacio Lafer Piva (membro efetivo) / Francisco Amaury Olsen (membro suplente)
Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho (membro efetivo) / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão (membro suplente)
Lilia Klabin Levine (membro efetivo) / João Adamo Junior (membro suplente independente)
Celso Lafer (membro efetivo independente) / Paulo Roberto Petterle (membro suplente independente)
Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin (membro efetivo independente) / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa (membro suplente independente)
Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho (membro efetivo independente) / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira (membro suplente independente)
Amaury Guilherme Bier (membro efetivo independente) / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto (membro suplente independente)
Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque (membro efetivo independente) / João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista (membro suplente independente)
15. Nomination of each slate and every name that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in
these fields takes place).
[ ] Chapa 1
[ ] Chapa 2
[ ] Abstain
16. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the chosen slate?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
17. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
18. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.
Chapa 1
Alberto Klabin (membro efetivo) / Maria Silvia Bastos Marques (membro suplente)
[
] Approve
[
] Reject [
] Abstain /
[
] %
Amanda Klabin Tkacz (membro efetivo) / Daniel Miguel Klabin (membro suplente)
[
] Approve
[
] Reject [
] Abstain /
[
] %
Vera Lafer (membro efetivo) / Antonio Sergio Alfano (membro suplente)
[
] Approve
[
]
Reject [
] Abstain / [
] %
Wolff Klabin (membro efetivo) / Pedro Silva de Queiroz (membro suplente) [
] Approve
[
]
Reject [
] Abstain / [
] %
Francisco Lafer Pati (membro efetivo) / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho (membro suplente)
[
] Approve [
] Reject [
] Abstain
/ [
] %
Horacio Lafer Piva (membro efetivo) / Francisco Amaury Olsen (membro suplente)
[
] Approve
[
] Reject
[
] Abstain
/
[
] %
Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho (membro efetivo) / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão (membro
suplente) [
] Approve [
] Reject
[
] Abstain
/ [
] %
Lilia Klabin Levine (membro efetivo) / João Adamo Junior (membro suplente independente) [
]
Approve [
] Reject [
] Abstain /
[
] %
Celso Lafer (membro efetivo independente) / Paulo Roberto Petterle (membro suplente
independente)
[ ] Approve
[
] Reject [ ] Abstain
/ [
] %
Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin (membro efetivo independente) / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa
(membro suplente independente)
[
] Approve [
] Reject [
] Abstain
/ [
] %
Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho (membro efetivo independente) / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira
(membro suplente independente)
[
] Approve [
] Reject [
] Abstain
/ [
] %
Amaury Guilherme Bier (membro efetivo independente) / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto (membro
suplente independente) [
] Approve [
] Reject
[
] Abstain / [
] %
Chapa 2
Alberto Klabin (membro efetivo) / Maria Silvia Bastos Marques (membro suplente)
[
] Approve
[
] Reject [
] Abstain /
[
] %
Amanda Klabin Tkacz (membro efetivo) / Daniel Miguel Klabin (membro suplente)
[
] Approve
[
] Reject [
] Abstain /
[
] %
Wolff Klabin (membro efetivo) / Pedro Silva de Queiroz (membro suplente) [
] Approve
[
]
Reject [
] Abstain / [
] %
Francisco Lafer Pati (membro efetivo) / Luis Eduardo Pereira de Carvalho (membro suplente)
[
] Approve [
] Reject [
] Abstain
/ [
] %
Horacio Lafer Piva (membro efetivo) / Francisco Amaury Olsen (membro suplente)
[
] Approve
[
] Reject
[
] Abstain
/
[
] %
Paulo Sérgio Coutinho Galvão Filho (membro efetivo) / Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão (membro
suplente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
Lilia Klabin Levine (membro efetivo) / João Adamo Junior (membro suplente independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
Celso Lafer (membro efetivo independente) / Paulo Roberto Petterle (membro suplente independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin (membro efetivo independente) / Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa (membro suplente independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho (membro efetivo independente) / Marcelo de Aguiar Oliveira (membro suplente independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
Amaury Guilherme Bier (membro efetivo independente) / Victor Borges Leal Saragiotto (membro suplente independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque (membro efetivo independente) / João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista (membro suplente independente) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: KLBN4;KLBN11]
Separate election of the board of directors - Preferred shares
19. Nomination of candidates for the board of directors by preferred shareholders without voting rights or with restricted voting rights (shareholders can only fill this field in case of keeping the relevant shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting).
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues da Cunha (membro efetivo) / Tiago Curi Isaac (membro suplente)
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
20. If it is verified that neither the holders of voting right shares nor the holders of preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting rights have reached the quorum required in items I and II, respectively, of paragraph 4, article 141, of Law 6404, of 1976, do you wish to have your vote added to the shares with voting rights in order to elect to the board of directors the candidate with the highest number of votes amongst all those who, appearing on this ballot, run for the separate election?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________
