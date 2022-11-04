Klabin S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

Creation of Klabin Irmãos e Cia. (KIC) by Maurício Klabin, his brothers Salomão Klabin and Hessel Klabin, and his cousin Miguel Lafer. The company imports stationery products and produces goods for offices, stores, government agencies and banks
1934
In 1934, Klabin acquires the Monte Alegre Farm in Paraná and builds Brazil's first integrated pulp and paper mill
1968-1974
From 1968 to 1974, Klabin embarks on an expansion across Brazil, opening plants in the South, Southeast and Northeast regions
1998
Klabin becomes the first company in the pulp and paper sector in the Americas to have its forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) FSCC022516
2008
In 2008, the MA-1100 Expansion Project was launched, which resulted in the Monte Alegre Unit becoming one of the world's ten biggest paper mills and Klabin becoming one of the six largest global producers of virgin fiber board
2019
Announcement of the Puma II Project, which involves the construction of two packaging paper machines, with integrated pulp production, in Ortigueira, Paraná
2021
Start-up of the first phase of the Puma II Project: production of 450 thousand tons per year of Eukaliner®, the world's first kraftliner paper produced from 100% eucalyptus fibers
In 1909, Klabin partners with other shareholders to establish Companhia Fabricadora de Papel
1909
The newspaper Jornal do Comércio is printed on paper 100% made in Brazil by Klabin. For the first time in the history of the newsprint paper industry, a portion of the domestic market is supplied by a local producer
1947
In 2004, after a
Start-up of the Puma Unit in
In 1979, Klabin
restructuring carried
Ortigueira, Paraná, with production
launches its IPO
out in 2003 that
capacity of 1.5 million tons of pulp,
1979
included asset
making Klabin the first company in
divestments, Klabin
Brazil ready to simultaneously offer
focuses its operations
hardwood, softwood and fluff pulp,
on the packaging
practically doubling its
paper segment
production capacity
2004
2016
Acquisition of the Paper and Packaging operations of International Paper do Brasil Ltda
2020
INTEGRATED, DIVERSIFIED AND FLEXIBLE BUSINESS MODEL
TOTAL AREA
TOTAL FIBERS
TOTAL CAPACITY
696
3.8
4.2
K ha
Planted
Forests
PINE
EUCALYPTUS
175
119
K ha
K ha
million ton/y
million ton/y¹
BLEACHED PULP
PULP 1.6 mn ton/y
1.6
SHORT FIBER
LONG FIBER / FLUFF
mn ton/y
1.1 mn ton/y
0.5 mn ton/y
INTEGRATED PULP
PAPER
2.6 mn
PACKAGING
1.2 mn
2.2
ton/y
ton/y
COATED BOARDS
CORRUGATED
INDUSTRIAL
0.75 mn ton/y
BAGS
mn ton/y
BOXES
1.0
175
CONTAINERBOARD
mn ton/y
k ton/y
1.85 mn ton/y
OCC
425 k ton/y
1 - The total capacity of 4.2 million tons per year considers 1.6 million tons of pulp and 2.6 million tons of paper, with all paper production sold to the market.
With an integrated model, Klabin uses part of this paper for conversion into packaging. In addition, paper production includes MP27 capacity of 450 k ton/y
which started up in August 2021 and is still ramping up production. To see the post Puma II production capacity, go to the "Klabin after Puma II" slide
