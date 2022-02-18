Klabin S A : EGM - Distance Voting Ballot

Assembleia pendente de aprovação
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 03/23/2022
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
This voting ballot must be completed by shareholders of Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") electing to exercise their remote voting rights pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09 ("ICVM 481/09") at the Extraordinary General Meeting to convene on March 23, 2022 ("EGM").
The fields above must be completed with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and Taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF), in addition to an e-mail address for any communication needs.
If a shareholder chooses to submit their ballot directly to Klabin, it shall only be deemed valid and the respective votes shall only be considered for the purposes of EGM quorum determination, if, in addition to completing the above fields, the shareholder also abides by the following instructions:
All of the fields below must be correctly completed;
All of the ballot's pages must be initialed; and
The final page must be signed by the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be.
Additional information on attendance by means of the remote voting ballot can be found in the Management Proposal and EGM Attendance Manual, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of the CVM (cvm.gov.br) and of B3 (b3.com.br).
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
Submission guidance, indicating the choice between direct delivery to the Company or provision of completion instructions to the bookkeeping agent or custodian.
A shareholder that chooses to exercise their voting rights by means of the remote voting ballot may (i) complete the ballot and submit it directly to Klabin; or (ii) convey completion instructions service providers qualified to collect and transmit ballot completion instructions, as discussed below.
The company shall waive notarized signatures and the provision of certified copies of (i) ID documents, (ii) proof of representation; and (iii) powers of attorney, allowing shareholders to submit simple scans thereof.
1. Direct submission of the ballot to the Company
A shareholder that chooses direct submission shall submit the following documents to the Company:
Duly completed, initialed and signed voting ballot;
Stock position statement issued by their custodian or bookkeeping agent for Klabin shares, depending on whether or not their shares are held by a central depository; and
Copies of the following documents:
Individuals: ID card (RG), foreign resident ID Card (RNE), Driver's License (CNH), Passport, or recognized trade association membership card.
Legal Entities: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or statutes and, where applicable, subsequent amendments thereto, (ii) other corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; and (iii) Photo IDs of the legal representatives.
Investment Funds: (i) latest consolidated fund regulations and, where applicable, subsequent amendments thereto (if the regulations fail to address a fund's voting policy, also provide the relevant supplementary information form or similar); (ii) statutes or bylaws of the fund's manager, as the case may be, given the fund's voting policy, as well as corporate documents substantiating representation powers; (iii) Photo IDs of the fund's legal representatives.
In the event of representation by proxy, copies shall be provided of the relevant physical power-of- attorney in writing and of documents substantiating the identity of the proxy or legal representative.
Powers-of-attorney and other documents drafted abroad and in a language other than Portuguese shall be provided together with the respective translations.
The ballot, together with the respective documentation, shall be received by Klabin, in perfect order and compliance with the foregoing provisions, up to seven days prior to the date of the EGM, that is, up until and including March 16, 2022. Any ballots received by the Company after this date shall be disregarded.
Pursuant to Article 21-U of ICVM 481/09, the Company shall notify a shareholder where the documents received are insufficient for a ballot to be deemed valid or, as needed, the procedures and deadlines for correction or re-submission, which shall also be done up until and March 16, 2022.
Finally, we clarify that, pursuant to ICVM 481/09, any diverging voting instructions on a given resolution provided by a single shareholder, for which determination the Tax payer ID number shall apply, shall be disregarded. Furthermore, in the event of inconsistency between a ballot received directly by Klabin and voting instructions found in a voting map provided by the bookkeeping agent for a single Taxpayer ID, the instructions provided by the bookkeeping agent shall prevail.
2. Voting ballots submitted by service providers
Shareholders choosing to exercise the remote voting rights through service providers shall convey instructions on completion of the ballot to their custodian or to the bookkeeping agent for Klabin's shares, depending on whether or not their shares are kept at a central depository, up to seven days prior to the date of the EGM, that is, up until and including March 16, 2022, except where the custody agents may set different periods.
Shareholders shall contact the service provider receiving instructions for completion of the remote voting ballot to determine the procedures set forth thereby for the provision of remote ballot voting instructions, as well as in connection with the document sand information required.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.
Shareholders choosing to exercise their remote voting rights by means of direct submission of ballots to Klabin shall submit the ballot and other documents at the following e-mail address: invest@klabin.com.br
Alternatively, shareholders may send their ballots physically to the following address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.600, 3rd floor, São Paulo, SP, CEP 04538-132, care of the Company's Investor Relations area.
We recommend electronic submission of ballots as the preferred method.
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd floor, São Paulo (SP) CEP 04538-132
Shareholder Service:
Telephone numbers: +55 11 3003-9285 (state capitals and metro areas) and 0800 7209285 (other
l o c a t i o n s ) , b u s i n e s s d a y s f r o m 9 : 0 0 a . m . t o 6 : 0 0 p . m . E - m a i l : a t e n d i m e n t o e s c r i t u r a c a o @ i t a u u n i b a n c o . c o m . b r
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
1. To resolve on the re-ratification of the total annual compensation of managers for fiscal year 2021.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
2. To resolve on the re-ratification of the total annual compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council in fiscal year 2021
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
3. To resolve on the amendment to the "Long-Term Variable Compensation Plan" as per the Management Proposal.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
4. To ratify the appointment and retainer of Apsis Consultoria e Avaliações Ltda. ("Apsis Avaliações") to prepare the book-value valuation report for the net assets of Klabin Florestal Ltda. to be merged into the Company's equity ("Florestal Valuation Report").
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
To resolve on the Florestal Valuation Report.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
To resolve on the Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Florestal into the Company and all annexes thereof ("Florestal Protocol and Justification").
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
7. To resolve on the merger of Florestal into the Company according to the terms and conditions as provided in the Florestal Protocol and Justification, authorizing the Company's managers to carry out all actions necessary to this end.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
8. To ratify the appointment and retainer of Apsis Avaliações to prepare the book-value valuation report for the net assets of Monterla Holdings S.A. ("Monterla") to be merged into the Company's equity ("Monterla Valuation Report").
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
To resolve on the Monterla Valuation Report.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
To resolve on the Protocol and Justification for Merger of Monterla into the Company and all annexes thereof ("Monterla Protocol and Justification").
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
11. To resolve on the merger of Monterla into the Company according to the terms and conditions as provided in the Monterla Protocol and Justification, authorizing the Company's managers to carry out all actions required to this end.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________