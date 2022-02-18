Klabin S A : EGM - Distance Voting Ballot

Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - KLABIN S.A. to be held on 03/23/2022

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This voting ballot must be completed by shareholders of Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") electing to exercise their remote voting rights pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09 ("ICVM 481/09") at the Extraordinary General Meeting to convene on March 23, 2022 ("EGM").

The fields above must be completed with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and Taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF), in addition to an e-mail address for any communication needs.

If a shareholder chooses to submit their ballot directly to Klabin, it shall only be deemed valid and the respective votes shall only be considered for the purposes of EGM quorum determination, if, in addition to completing the above fields, the shareholder also abides by the following instructions:

All of the fields below must be correctly completed; All of the ballot's pages must be initialed; and The final page must be signed by the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be.

Additional information on attendance by means of the remote voting ballot can be found in the Management Proposal and EGM Attendance Manual, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of the CVM (cvm.gov.br) and of B3 (b3.com.br).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Submission guidance, indicating the choice between direct delivery to the Company or provision of completion instructions to the bookkeeping agent or custodian.

A shareholder that chooses to exercise their voting rights by means of the remote voting ballot may (i) complete the ballot and submit it directly to Klabin; or (ii) convey completion instructions service providers qualified to collect and transmit ballot completion instructions, as discussed below.

The company shall waive notarized signatures and the provision of certified copies of (i) ID documents, (ii) proof of representation; and (iii) powers of attorney, allowing shareholders to submit simple scans thereof.

1. Direct submission of the ballot to the Company

A shareholder that chooses direct submission shall submit the following documents to the Company:

Duly completed, initialed and signed voting ballot;

Stock position statement issued by their custodian or bookkeeping agent for Klabin shares, depending on whether or not their shares are held by a central depository; and

Copies of the following documents:

Individuals: ID card (RG), foreign resident ID Card (RNE), Driver's License (CNH), Passport, or recognized trade association membership card.

Legal Entities: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or statutes and, where applicable, subsequent amendments thereto, (ii) other corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; and (iii) Photo IDs of the legal representatives.

Investment Funds: (i) latest consolidated fund regulations and, where applicable, subsequent amendments thereto (if the regulations fail to address a fund's voting policy, also provide the relevant supplementary information form or similar); (ii) statutes or bylaws of the fund's manager, as the case may be, given the fund's voting policy, as well as corporate documents substantiating representation powers; (iii) Photo IDs of the fund's legal representatives.

In the event of representation by proxy, copies shall be provided of the relevant physical power-of- attorney in writing and of documents substantiating the identity of the proxy or legal representative.

Powers-of-attorney and other documents drafted abroad and in a language other than Portuguese shall be provided together with the respective translations.

The ballot, together with the respective documentation, shall be received by Klabin, in perfect order and compliance with the foregoing provisions, up to seven days prior to the date of the EGM, that is, up until and including March 16, 2022. Any ballots received by the Company after this date shall be disregarded.