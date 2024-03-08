DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT EGM - KLABIN S.A. OF APR.16.2024 Name: Shareholder Taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF): Shareholder e-mail(e-mail address for communications between the company and the shareholder): GENERAL GUIDANCE Completion Instructions This ballot is to be completed if a shareholder of Klabin S.A. ("Klabin" or "Company") chooses to exercise their distance voting rights pursuant to CVM Resolution No 81/22 at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting called to convene on April 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., in exclusively virtual format ("AEGM"). It is crucial that the fields above be competed with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and taxpayer ID (CNPJ or CPF), in addition to an e-mail address for contact as needed. Should the shareholder choose to submit the ballot directly to Klabin, for it to be deemed valid and the respective votes to be counted towards the AEGM's quorum, in addition to completing the fields above, the shareholder shall abide by the following instructions: all of the fields below must be duly completed; at the end, the final page must be signed by the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be, pursuant to the applicable law, signature notarization waived. The Company further clarifies that it shall accept electronically signed voting ballots and that it recommends to initial every page of the ballots submitted. Additional clarification on attendance by means of distance voting can be found in the Management Proposal and Shareholder Attendance Manual for the AEGM, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of CVM (gov.br/cvm) and of B3 (b3.com.br).

Submission guidance, indicating the faculty of direct submission to the Company or provision of completion instructions to the bookkeeping agent or custodian. Shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights may (i) complete the ballot and submit it directly to Klabin, or (ii) convey instructions for completion of the ballot to the service providers authorized to gather and transmit ballot completion instructions, in line with the instructions below. 1. Submission of the ballot directly to the Company Shareholders choosing to submit the ballot directly to Klabin shall provide the following documents: duly completed and signed voting ballot;

shareholding statement issued by the custodian or the bookkeeping agent for shares of Klabin, depending on whether or not their shares are kept with a central depositary; and

copies of the following documents: Individuals: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport of officially recognized professional affiliation cards, as long as they contain a picture of the document holder. Legal entities: (i) latest consolidated bylaws or statutes and any subsequent amendments, if any, (ii) other corporate documents substantiating the shareholder's legal representation; and (iii) photo ID of the legal representatives. Investment Funds: (i) the fund's latest consolidated rules and subsequent amendments, if any (if the rules fail to address the fund's voting policy, also provide the complementary information form or equivalent); (ii) bylaws or statutes of the manager or administrator, as the case may be, provided the fund's voting policy and corporate documents substantiating representation powers; (iii) photo ID of the legal representatives. In the vent of representation by proxy, copies of the power-of-attorney and of the ID documents of the proxy or their legal representative shall be submitted, provided the contents of Article 126, Paragraph 1, of the Corporations Law. To expedite shareholder attendance at the AEGM, the Company shall waive the notarization of signatures and the submission of notarized copies of ID documents, proof of powers, and powers-of-attorney. We emphasize, however, that documents not drawn in Portuguese shall be accompanied by the respective translations. The ballot, together with the respective documentation, shall be received by Klabin, in

full order and in line with all of the foregoing, until seven days prior to the date of the AEGM, i.e. April 9, 2024 (including). Any ballots submitted after the foregoing date shall be disregarded. Pursuant to the contents of Article 39 of CVM Resolution No. 81/22, Klabin shall inform each shareholder, within three calendar days from receipt, whether or not the documents received are sufficient for their votes to be deemed valid, or, where required, the procedures and deadlines for rectification or re-submission, which shall also take place until seven days prior to the date of the AEGM, i.e. April 9, 2024 (including). Finally, we clarify that, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, any voting instructions that diverge on the same resolution and that have been issued by a single shareholder shall be disregarded, for which purposes the CPF or CNPJ number shall apply. Furthermore, in the event of inconsistency between a ballot received directly by Klabin and voting instructions found in the voting map provided by the bookkeeping agent for a single CPF or CNPJ number, the voting instructions coming from the bookkeeping agent shall prevail. 2. Submission of the ballot via service providers Shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights by means of service providers shall convey the ballot completion instructions to their custodian agents or the bookkeeping institution for Klabin's shares, depending on whether or not their shares are kept in a central depositary. Shareholders shall contact the service ´provider, which shall receive instructions on the completion of the distance voting ballot to determine the periods and procedures established thereby to issue ballot-voting instructions, as well as the documents and information required to this end. Postal and e-mail address for submission of the distance voting ballot should a shareholder choose to deliver the document directly to the Company. / Guidance on the electronic attendance system, should it accept this manner of attendance In accordance with the foregoing instructions, shareholders choosing to exercise their distance voting rights by means of direct submission to Klabin shall, provided the guidance offered in the previous items, submit the ballot and the required documents exclusively by means of the portal at:https://qicentral.com.br/m/agoe-klabin-2024. Alternatively, shareholders may provide a physical copy of the ballot and required documentation at the following address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.600, 3rd floor, Sa o

Paulo, SP, Postal Code 04538-132, care of the Company's Investor Relations area. However, the Company recommends to shareholders prioritizing submission by means of the e-mail address above. Shareholders may attend the AEGM in virtual format by means of a digital videoconferencing platform. Information on periods, procedures and the required documentation to attend via electronic platform are detailed in the Management Proposal and Shareholder Attendance Manual for the AEGM, available at the Websites of the Company (ri.klabin.com.br), of the CVM (gov.br/cvm), and of B3 (b3.com.br). Indication of the institution retained by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services, with name, physical and electronic addresses, telephone number, and contact person. Itau Corretora de Valores S.A. Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3rd floor Sa o Paulo (SP) CEP 04538-132 Shareholder Service: Telephone Numbers: 3003-9285 (state capitals and metro regions) and 0800 7209285 (other locations), business days, from 9:00 a.m. t 6:00 p.m. e-mail address : atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br RESOLUTIONS / MATTERS FOR THE EGM Simple Resolution 1. To resolve on the proposed capital increase by means of the partial capitalization of earnings reserves, with bonus shares, pursuant to the Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 2. To resolve on the amendment to Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to reflect the change in equity capital in the event of the approval of item (i) on the Extraordinary General Meeting's agenda, pursuant to the Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain