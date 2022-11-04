Klabin S A : Institutional Presentation November 2022

1899 Creation of Klabin Irmãos e Cia. (KIC) by Maurício Klabin, his brothers Salomão Klabin and Hessel Klabin, and his cousin Miguel Lafer. The company imports stationery products and produces goods for offices, stores, government agencies and banks

1934 In 1934, Klabin acquires the Monte Alegre Farm in Paraná and builds Brazil's first integrated pulp and paper mill

1968-1974 From 1968 to 1974, Klabin embarks on an expansion across Brazil, opening plants in the South, Southeast and Northeast regions

1998 Klabin becomes the first company in the pulp and paper sector in the Americas to have its forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) FSCC022516

2008 In 2008, the MA-1100 Expansion Project was launched, which resulted in the Monte Alegre Unit becoming one of the world's ten biggest paper mills and Klabin becoming one of the six largest global producers of virgin fiber board

2019 Announcement of the Puma II Project, which involves the construction of two packaging paper machines, with integrated pulp production, in Ortigueira, Paraná