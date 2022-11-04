Advanced search
Klabin S A : Institutional Presentation November 2022

11/04/2022
3Q22

Institutional Presentation

Index

  1. Introduction
  1. Sustainability
  1. Market Pulp
  1. Containerboard
  1. Coated Board
  1. Packaging
  1. Puma II Project
  1. Special Projects and Growth
  1. Compensation
  1. 3Q22 Results

Introduction

TIMELINE

Klabin's 123 Years of History

1899

Creation of Klabin Irmãos e Cia. (KIC) by Maurício Klabin, his brothers Salomão Klabin and Hessel Klabin, and his cousin Miguel Lafer. The company imports stationery products and produces goods for offices, stores, government agencies and banks

1934

In 1934, Klabin acquires the Monte Alegre Farm in Paraná and builds Brazil's first integrated pulp and paper mill

1968-1974

From 1968 to 1974, Klabin embarks on an expansion across Brazil, opening plants in the South, Southeast and Northeast regions

1998

Klabin becomes the first company in the pulp and paper sector in the Americas to have its forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) FSCC022516

2008

In 2008, the MA-1100 Expansion Project was launched, which resulted in the Monte Alegre Unit becoming one of the world's ten biggest paper mills and Klabin becoming one of the six largest global producers of virgin fiber board

2019

Announcement of the Puma II Project, which involves the construction of two packaging paper machines, with integrated pulp production, in Ortigueira, Paraná

2021

Start-up of the first phase of the Puma II Project: production of 450 thousand tons per year of Eukaliner®, the world's first kraftliner paper produced from 100% eucalyptus fibers

In 1909, Klabin partners with other shareholders to establish Companhia Fabricadora de Papel

1909

The newspaper Jornal do Comércio is printed on paper 100% made in Brazil by Klabin. For the first time in the history of the newsprint paper industry, a portion of the domestic market is supplied by a local producer

1947

In 2004, after a

Start-up of the Puma Unit in

In 1979, Klabin

restructuring carried

Ortigueira, Paraná, with production

launches its IPO

out in 2003 that

capacity of 1.5 million tons of pulp,

1979

included asset

making Klabin the first company in

divestments, Klabin

Brazil ready to simultaneously offer

focuses its operations

hardwood, softwood and fluff pulp,

on the packaging

practically doubling its

paper segment

production capacity

2004

2016

Acquisition of the Paper and Packaging operations of International Paper do Brasil Ltda

2020

Institutional

Presentation4

3Q22

INTEGRATED, DIVERSIFIED AND FLEXIBLE BUSINESS MODEL

TOTAL AREA

TOTAL FIBERS

TOTAL CAPACITY

696

3.8

4.2

K ha

Planted

Forests

PINE

EUCALYPTUS

175

119

K ha

K ha

million ton/y

million ton/y¹

BLEACHED PULP

PULP 1.6 mn ton/y

1.6

SHORT FIBER

LONG FIBER / FLUFF

mn ton/y

1.1 mn ton/y

0.5 mn ton/y

INTEGRATED PULP

PAPER

2.6 mn

PACKAGING

1.2 mn

2.2

ton/y

ton/y

COATED BOARDS

CORRUGATED

INDUSTRIAL

0.75 mn ton/y

BAGS

mn ton/y

BOXES

1.0

175

CONTAINERBOARD

mn ton/y

k ton/y

1.85 mn ton/y

OCC

425 k ton/y

Institutional Presentation

3Q22

1 - The total capacity of 4.2 million tons per year considers 1.6 million tons of pulp and 2.6 million tons of paper, with all paper production sold to the market.

With an integrated model, Klabin uses part of this paper for conversion into packaging. In addition, paper production includes MP27 capacity of 450 k ton/y

5

which started up in August 2021 and is still ramping up production. To see the post Puma II production capacity, go to the "Klabin after Puma II" slide

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Klabin SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
