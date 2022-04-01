Klabin S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting

KLABIN S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 89.637.490/0001-45

NIRE No. 35300188349

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON MARCH 31, 2022

1. Date, time and place: On the thirty first (31st) day of March 2022, at 02:00 pm, the Board of Directors of Klabin S.A. ("Company"), headquartered at Avenida Brigadeiro

Faria Lima, No. 3.600, 5º andar, in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo held a meeting through videoconference

Notice: The directors were previously convened pursuant to article 18 of theBylaws.

3. Attendance: The members of the Company's Board of Directors were present, according to the names listed at the closing hereof.

4. Board: Paulo Sergio Coutinho Galvão Filho - Chairman and Fábio Fernandes Medeiros - Secretary.

5. Agenda: (a) Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors; (b) Election of the Statutory Board; and (c) Election of the members of the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors.

Matters and resolutions taken:

(a) Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors: the directors unanimously elected, with a term of office until the Annual General Meeting of 2023, the director Paulo Sergio Coutinho Galvão Filho as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, pursuant to article 17, First Paragraph of the bylaws;

(b) Election of the Statutory Board: the directors unanimously elected to compose the Company's Statutory Board of Executive Officers, with a term of office until the meeting of the Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting of 2023, the following Officers:

 CRISTIANO CARDOSO TEIXEIRA, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of RG No. 16771543-4/SSP-SP and enrolled with CPF/MF No. 128996528-50, resident and domiciled in São Paulo/SP, with business address at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima No. 3600 - 5º andar, São Paulo, for the position of CEO;

 FLÁVIO DEGANUTTI, Brazilian, married, chemical engineer, bearer of RG No. 638.418/SSP-MS and enrolled with the CPF/MF under No. 608.490.291-04, resident and domiciled in São Paulo, SP, with business address at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima nº 3600 - 5º andar, São Paulo/SP, for the position of Paper Officer;

 FRANCISCO CESAR RAZZOLINI, Brazilian, married, chemical engineer, bearer of RG No. 2.221.062/SSP-PR and enrolled with CPF/MF No. 581.536.089-91, resident and domiciled in São Paulo/SP, with business address at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima nº 3600 - 5º andar, São Paulo, for the position of Director of Industrial Technology, Innovation and Sustainability;

 MARCOS PAULO CONDE IVO, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of identity card RG No. 28.804.466-6 and enrolled with CPF/MF No. 220.481.088-65, resident and domiciled in the city of São Paulo/SP, with business address at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3600 - 5º andar, São Paulo, for the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer; and

(c) Election of the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors: the directors resolved to elect the following members to compose the Advisory Committees of the Board of Directors: for the People Committee , Messrs. Horacio Lafer Piva, Francisco Amaury Olsen and Marcelo Bertini de Rezende Barbosa were unanimously elected. For the Sustainability Committee , Messrs. Wolff Klabin, Roberto Luiz Leme Klabin and Reinoldo Poernbacher were unanimously elected and for the Audit Committee and Related Parties , Ms. Amanda Klabin Tkacz and Messrs. Pedro Guilherme Zan and Camilo Marcantonio Junior were elected by majority vote. The directors Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha and Isabella Saboya presented their abstention in relation to the election of the members of AudCo. The director Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha noted his satisfaction with the appointment of the director Camilo, but reaffirmed his understanding that the AudCo should be composed 2

mostly of independent directors and the respective coordinator elected by the Board of Directors. Director Isabella Saboya stated that she agrees that the majority of the members of this committee should be independent, with the possibility of external members. She clarified that in the Companies in which she worked, the Audit Committee was composed of a majority of independent external directors, specialists in certain matters related to the scope of the Committee, such as risks and compliance and these members were chosen from an external selection process conducted by a renowned headhunting company. In this sense, Director Isabella reinforced that this would be, in her understanding, the best composition and selection of members for AudCo.

7. Closing: There being no further business to approach, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up which was read, approved and signed by the attending Members and by the Secretary.

São Paulo, March 31, 2022.

Paulo Sergio Coutinho Galvão Filho - Chairman, Fábio Fernandes Medeiros - Secretary, Wolff Klabin, Daniel Miguel Klabin, Horacio Lafer Piva, Roberto Klabin Martins Xavier, Alberto Klabin, Celso Lafer, Marcelo Bertini Barbosa, Camilo Marcantonio Junior, Sérgio Francisco Monteiro de Carvalho Guimarães, Francisco Lafer Pati, Vera Lafer, Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha e Isabella Saboya. __________________________________________________________________________ I certify that the above text is a faithful excerpt from the minutes of the Special Board of Directors' Meeting dated March 31, 2022, drawn up in separate book.

Fábio Fernandes Medeiros

Secretary

