Klabin S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting

05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
KLABIN S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 89.637.490/0001-45

NIRE nº 35300188349

EXCERPT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON MAY 2, 2023

1. Date, time and place: On the second (2nd) day of May 2023, at 02:30 pm, the Board of Directors of Klabin S.A. ("Company") held a meeting via videoconference, headquartered at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 3.600, 5º floor, in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

2. Notice: The directors were previously convened pursuant to article 18 of the Bylaws.

    1. Attendance: All the members of the Company's Board of Directors were present, according to the names listed at the close of these minutes.
    2. Board: Amanda Klabin Tkacz - Chairperson and Mariangela Daniele Maruishi Bartz
  • Secretary.
    1. Agenda: Proposal for the distribution of interim dividends for the 1st quarter of 2023;
    2. Matters and resolutions taken: Initiating the deliberations, the drawing up of these minutes in summary form was unanimously approved, pursuant to article 130, paragraph 1 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. Subsequently, the Chief Financial Officer presented the proposal for the distribution of dividends, referring to the 1st quarter of 2023, including its inclusion in the Company's Dividend and Interest on Equity and Financial Indebtedness Policies. Thus, after discussing the matter on the agenda and providing the necessary clarifications on the subject, the directors unanimously approved the Management proposal, in light of the results obtained, for the distribution of interim dividends in the total amount of R$ 389,000,000.00 (three hundred and eighty-ninemillion reais), which represent R$

0.07053934065 per common or preferred share or R$ 0.35269670325 per Unit. The dividends are declared in compliance with the terms of Article 20, item "l" of the Company's Bylaws, based on the interim results, to be debited to the profit reserve account, and will be allocated to the mandatory dividend of the current fiscal year, and shall be deducted from the amount declared by the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024, as provided by statute and law. The payment of the dividends declared herein will be carried out on May 16, 2023 based on the shareholding position on May 5, 2023 and the shares will be traded as ex-dividends as of May 8, 2023;

7. Closing: There being no further matters to be discussed, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up which were read, approved and signed by the attending Members and by the Secretary.

São Paulo, May 02, 2023.

Amanda Klabin Tkacz - Chairperson, Mariangela Bartz - Secretary, Alberto Klabin, Wolff Klabin, Vera Lafer, Francisco Lafer Pati, Francisco Amaury Olsen, Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão, Lilia Klabin Levine, Celso Lafer, Marcelo Bertini Rezende Barbosa, Amaury Guilherme Bier, Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho, Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha e Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque.

_________________________________________________________________________

I certify that the above text is an excerpt from the minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting dated May 2, 2023, at 02:30 pm, drawn up in separate book.

_____________________________

Mariangela Daniele Maruishi Bartz

Secretary

Disclaimer

Klabin SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 11:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
