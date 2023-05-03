Klabin S A : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting

1. Date, time and place: On the second (2nd) day of May 2023, at 02:30 pm, the Board of Directors of Klabin S.A. ("Company") held a meeting via videoconference, headquartered at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 3.600, 5º floor, in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

0.07053934065 per common or preferred share or R$ 0.35269670325 per Unit. The dividends are declared in compliance with the terms of Article 20, item "l" of the Company's Bylaws, based on the interim results, to be debited to the profit reserve account, and will be allocated to the mandatory dividend of the current fiscal year, and shall be deducted from the amount declared by the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2024, as provided by statute and law. The payment of the dividends declared herein will be carried out on May 16, 2023 based on the shareholding position on May 5, 2023 and the shares will be traded as ex-dividends as of May 8, 2023;

7. Closing: There being no further matters to be discussed, the meeting was closed, and these minutes were drawn up which were read, approved and signed by the attending Members and by the Secretary.

São Paulo, May 02, 2023.

Amanda Klabin Tkacz - Chairperson, Mariangela Bartz - Secretary, Alberto Klabin, Wolff Klabin, Vera Lafer, Francisco Lafer Pati, Francisco Amaury Olsen, Maria Eugênia Lafer Galvão, Lilia Klabin Levine, Celso Lafer, Marcelo Bertini Rezende Barbosa, Amaury Guilherme Bier, Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Filho, Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha e Isabella Saboya de Albuquerque.

I certify that the above text is an excerpt from the minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting dated May 2, 2023, at 02:30 pm, drawn up in separate book.

Mariangela Daniele Maruishi Bartz

Secretary