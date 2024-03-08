unanimously, to propose to the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting a capital increase for the Company in the amount of one billion and six hundred million

(1,600,000,000.00) Brazilian Reais by means of the partial capitalization of the balance of the Company's Earnings Reserve, with the issuance of five hundred and sixty -one million, seven hundred and eighty-nine thousand, two hundred and seventy-five (561,789,275) new shares of which two hundred and eight million one hundred and seventy two thousand, eight hundred and sixty (208,172,860) common shares; and three hundred and fifty-three million, six hundred and sixteen thousand, four hundred and fifteen (353,616,415) preferred shares, no par, to be allocated at no charge to the shareholders as bonus shares, at a ratio of one (1) new share for every ten (10) shares of the Company, pursuant to the contents of Article 169 of the Corporations Law.

The cost allocated to the bonus shares shall be R$ 2.84804297839 per share, for the purposes of the contents of Article 58, Paragraph 1, of Standard Instruction of the Brazilian Federal Revenue Service no1.585/15.

Share fractions arising from the bonus may be traded for a period of 30 days and, at the end of this period, any remaining fractions shall be grouped together into shares and auctioned off at the stock exchange, with the proceeds of the auction being distributed pro- rata among the holders of the said fractions, in cash. Pursuant to Article 11, item (a) of Klabin's Bylaws, Unit shares shall be used to for Units, but shares that cannot be place d into Units shall be credited directly to the shareholders.

Pursuant to item 5.2 Klabin's Units-basedLong-Term Incentive Plan, to approve replicating the above rationale for the purposes of the Units subject to the "Programa de Outorga de Units para Todos da Klabin", awarding Management the powers to take the necessary measures to do so, including financial settlement of an fractions of Units under the Program, and., if necessary, to amend the respective "Units Purchase, Sale, Awarding and Usufruct Agreement" executed with employees, to reflect and implement the herein resolution;