KLABIN S.A.
CNPJ/MF No. 89.637.490/0001-45
NIRE No. 35300188349
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL
HELD MARCH 6, 2024
- Date, time and place: On March 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at the registered offices of Klabin S.A. ("Company"), at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.600, 5th floor, City and State of São Paulo, a meeting of the Company's Fiscal Council convened.
- Call to convene: The members were called in advance to convene, pursuant to Article 9 of the Fiscal Council's Charter.
- Attendance: The full complement of the effective members of the Fiscal Council was in attendance. Also attended as guests the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Marcos Ivo, the Chief Legal, Integrity, Risks, Internal Controls and Communications Officer, Ms. Mariangela Daniele Maruishi Bartz, the Controller, Mr. Herbert Wang Ho, and the Corporate Legal Manager, Ms. Mariana Abreu Sampaio Aranha.
- Chair. Chair - Reinoldo Poernbacher; Secretary - Mariana Abreu Sampaio
Aranha.
- Agenda: To discuss, resolve on and provide an opinion on the management proposal for a capital increase in the amount of one billion and six hundred million (1,600,000,000.00) Brazilian Reais by means of the partial capitalization of the balance of the Investments and Working Capital Reserve, pursuant to article 169 of Law 6.404/76, with the ensuing issue of two hundred and eight million, one hundred and seventy two thousand, eight hundred and sixty (208,172,860) new common shares with no face value and three hundred and fifty three million, six hundred and sixteen, four hundred and fifteen (353.616.415) new preferred shares with no face value, to be allocated at no cost to shareholders as bonus shares, at a ratio of one (1) new share of each type per ten (10) shares of the same type held by teach shareholder, that is, at a proportion of ten (10) percent ("Capital Increase").
- Resolution and Opinion: The meeting having convened, the Company's representatives provided clarification on the proposed capital Increase and, having discussed and analyzed the documents concerning the Agenda, the members of the Fiscal Council, by a unanimous vote without qualification or reservation, issued an opinion in favor of the submission of the capital increase to the Extraordinary General Meeting, in line with the opinion included as Annex I to the present Minutes.
7. Closing: With no further matters on the agenda, the meeting adjourned and the present minutes were drawn, which, having been read and approved, were signed by the members of the Fiscal Council in attendance.
São Paulo, March 6, 2024.
Reinoldo Poernbacher
Mariana Abreu Sampaio Aranha
Chair
Secretary
Louise Barsi
Célio de Melo Almada Neto
Sergio Werneck Filho
Pedro Guilherme Zan
ANNEX I
MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL
HELD MARCH 6, 2024
OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL
The Fiscal Council of Klabin S.A. ("Company"), in pursuit of its duties and legal responsibilities, examined the proposed capital increase of the Company in the amount of one billion and six hundred million (1,600,000,000.00) Brazilian Reais by mans of the partial capitalization of the balance of the Investments and Working Capital Reserve, pursuant to article 169 of Law 6.404/76, with the respective issue of two hundred and eight million, one hundred and seventy two thousand, eight hundred and sixty (208,172,860) new common shares with no face value and three hundred and fifty three million, six hundred and sixteen, four hundred and fifteen (353.616.415) new preferred shares with no face value, to be allocated at no cost to shareholders as bonus shares, at a ratio of one (1) new share of each type per ten (10) shares of the same type held by teach shareholder, that is, at a proportion of ten (10) percent ("Capital Increase")..
Thus, if the Capital Increase is approved, the Company's share capital shall increase to six billion, seventy five million, eight hundred and thirty-six thousand, eight hundred and thirty-six (6,075,624,836.00) Brazilian Reais, divided into six billion, one hundred and seventy-nine million six hundred and eighty-two thousand and thirty-one (6,179,682,031)nominative shares with no face value, of which two billion, two hundred and eighty-nine million, nine hundred and one thousand, four hundred and five (2,289,901,455) shall be common shares and three billion, eight hundred and eighty-nine million, seven hundred and eighty thousand, five hundred and seventy-six (3,889,780,576) shall be preferred shares, by means of an amendment to Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws.
The members of the Fiscal Council unanimously resolved in favor of the Capital Increase, bearing in mind the justification provided in the management proposal, which is fit for submission to the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting.
São Paulo, March 6, 2024.
Reinoldo Poernbacher
Pedro Guilherme Zan
Louise Barsi
Célio de Melo Almada Neto
Sergio Werneck Filho
