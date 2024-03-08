ANNEX I

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

HELD MARCH 6, 2024

OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

The Fiscal Council of Klabin S.A. ("Company"), in pursuit of its duties and legal responsibilities, examined the proposed capital increase of the Company in the amount of one billion and six hundred million (1,600,000,000.00) Brazilian Reais by mans of the partial capitalization of the balance of the Investments and Working Capital Reserve, pursuant to article 169 of Law 6.404/76, with the respective issue of two hundred and eight million, one hundred and seventy two thousand, eight hundred and sixty (208,172,860) new common shares with no face value and three hundred and fifty three million, six hundred and sixteen, four hundred and fifteen (353.616.415) new preferred shares with no face value, to be allocated at no cost to shareholders as bonus shares, at a ratio of one (1) new share of each type per ten (10) shares of the same type held by teach shareholder, that is, at a proportion of ten (10) percent ("Capital Increase")..

Thus, if the Capital Increase is approved, the Company's share capital shall increase to six billion, seventy five million, eight hundred and thirty-six thousand, eight hundred and thirty-six (6,075,624,836.00) Brazilian Reais, divided into six billion, one hundred and seventy-nine million six hundred and eighty-two thousand and thirty-one (6,179,682,031)nominative shares with no face value, of which two billion, two hundred and eighty-nine million, nine hundred and one thousand, four hundred and five (2,289,901,455) shall be common shares and three billion, eight hundred and eighty-nine million, seven hundred and eighty thousand, five hundred and seventy-six (3,889,780,576) shall be preferred shares, by means of an amendment to Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws.

The members of the Fiscal Council unanimously resolved in favor of the Capital Increase, bearing in mind the justification provided in the management proposal, which is fit for submission to the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting.

São Paulo, March 6, 2024.

Reinoldo Poernbacher Pedro Guilherme Zan