KLABIN S.A.

Tax number (CNPJ) 89.637.490/0001-45

Company Register Identification Number (NIRE) 35300188349

MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

HELD ON APRIL 23, 2024

  1. 1. Date, time and place: On April 23, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., the Supervisory Board of Klabin S.A. ("company") met at the company's headquarters on Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, nº 3,600, fifth floor, in the city of Sao Paulo, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

  2. Call: The members were called in advance per Article 9 of the Internal Regulations of the Supervisory Board. Also participating as guests were the Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Marcos Ivo, the Chief Legal, Integrity, Risk, Internal Control and Communications Officer, Mariangela Daniele Maruishi Bartz, and the Chief Control Officer, Herbert Wang Ho.
  3. Attendance: All the members of the Supervisory Board were present.
  4. Officers: Chairman of the Board - Pedro Guilherme Zan; Secretary - Mariana Abreu Sampaio Aranha.
  5. Agenda: Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
  6. Matters Discussed: The Members unanimously elected, notwithstanding the abstention of the Director elected, Pedro Guilherme Zan, as Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board per Article 4 of the Internal Regulations, with a term of office until the Annual General Meeting that deliberates on the company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. It was stated that the Board member elected herein meets the requirements and is not subject to the prohibitions stipulated in articles 147 and 161 of Brazilian Corporation Law, according to the declaration of clearance signed at the time of his taking office.
  7. Closing: There being nothing further to discuss, the meeting was closed, these minutes were drawn up and, having been read and approved, were signed by the members present and the secretary.

Sao Paulo, April 23, 2024.

____________________________

____________________________

Pedro Guilherme Zan

Mariana Abreu Sampaio Aranha

Chairman

Secretary

____________________________

____________________________

Célio de Melo Almada Neto

Sergio Ladeira Furquim Werneck Filho

____________________________

____________________________

Tomas Junqueira de Camargo

Igor Lima

