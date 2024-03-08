If the multiple vote procedure is regularly required, the slate election will cease and the members of the slate indicated in the Management Proposal will become candidates for the Board of Directors, as well as members of any additional slates proposed by shareholders and any other additional candidates that may be nominated by shareholders to participate in the multiple vote election.

If the multiple vote procedure is adopted, the number of votes necessary to guarantee the election of at least one member of the Board of Directors will be disclosed at the Extraordinary General Meeting, whereas such calculation will be made based on the number of shares belonging to the shareholders attending the Meeting.

Each share will be assigned a number of votes according to the seats to be filled on the Board of Directors. Under the multiple vote procedure, each shareholder may freely allocate their votes among the candidates (concentrated on a single candidate or distributed among several), and the those receiving the most votes are elected.

Any positions that are not filled due to a tie shall be put to the vote.

Voting will take place using the same procedure, adjusting the number of votes to be cast by each shareholder according to the number of positions to be filled.

The majority of shareholders holding at least 15% (fifteen percent) of the total number of common shares issued by the Company will also have the right to separately elect one member of the Board of Directors and their alternate.

Shareholders holding preferred shares issued by the Company representing at least 10% (ten percent) of the capital stock will have the same right.

Only those shareholders who can prove uninterrupted ownership of the required shareholding for at least