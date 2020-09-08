Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Klaipedos Nafta    KNF1L   LT0000111650

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA - 09/08 08:29:49 am
0.342 EUR   --.--%
09:30aCORRECTION : AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the August 2020
GL
09/07AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the August 2020
GL
08/27KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : PGNiG has received its second LNG delivery in Klaipeda
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Correction: Announcing preliminary revenue for August 2020 the mistake was made in the text referring to preliminary sales revenue of oil terminals for the first eight months of 2020, as well as incorrectly indicated reporting month in Lithuanian language announcement in the management comment section. Updated information presented in bold below:

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further the Company) reviewed operating segments since the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 and presents revenue disclosures accordingly. The following operating segments of the Company are:

  • Oil terminals activity, that includes Klaipėda oil terminal and Subačius oil terminal,
  • Regulated LNG activity in Klaipėda and
  • Commercial LNG activity, that includes small-scale LNG reloading station in Klaipėda and Business development projects.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the August 2020 comprised EUR 2.6 million and is lower by EUR 0.4 million or by 13.3 % compared to August of 2019.  The preliminary sales revenue is lower due to decrease of transhipment quantities of oil products, compared to the same period of 2019. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the first eight months of 2020 comprised EUR 21.1 million and is in the same level as compared to the same period of 2019.
                                                                                                                                   
The preliminary sales revenue of the Company LNG terminal for August 2020 comprised EUR 3.4 million (during the same month of 2019 – EUR 5.8 million). LNG terminal revenue consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue from regulated activities. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of LNG terminal for the first eight months of 2020 decreased by 38.5 % due to the reduction of security supplement of Klaipėda LNG terminal from the 1st January of 2020.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s Commercial LNG activity for the August 2020 comprised EUR 0.2 million.  If compared to the respective period last year, the preliminary sales revenue is higher due to Business development projects consultation revenue and increase of small-scale LNG station revenue. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s Commercial LNG activity for the first eight months of 2020 comprised EUR 1.8 million.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-August 2020 amount to EUR 52.0 million and is lower by 24.5 % compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 68.9 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

 AugustJanuary - August
 20202019Change20202019Change
Oil terminals activity2.63.0-13.3%21.121.5-1.9%
LNG terminal activity3.45.8-41.4%29.147.3-38.5%
Commercial LNG activity0.20.0100.0%1.80.117 times
Total6.28.8-29.5%52.068.9-24.5%

Comment by the Company management

In August there still has been a lot of uncertainty, which has been influenced by COVID-19 impact on the economies, which also affects results of KN. Our clients seek to preserve their profitability, wherefore the demand for the oil products storage has increased, however, it negatively influenced transhipment quantities of oil products. Despite the unfavourable circumstances, KN managed to secure same preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the eight months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019. Furthermore, we expect that our long-term partners in Belarus will meet their annual commitments to tranship agreed quantities of petroleum products and political activity will not be affect the dialogue on cooperation for the next contractual period.

The main factor, which influenced the total Company‘s revenue result in January-August, 2020, was lower revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal, following from the KN decisions, adopted in 2019, to optimize Klaipėda LNG terminal costs and reduce the cost of LNG terminal infrastructure for consumers, starting from 2020.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
09:30aCORRECTION : AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the August 2020
GL
09/07AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the August 2020
GL
08/27KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : PGNiG has received its second LNG delivery in Klaipeda
AQ
08/26Permission issued to decrease the authorised capital of AB Klaipedos nafta
GL
08/18Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kl..
GL
08/17Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities
GL
08/07AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue of the Company for the July 2020
GL
08/05Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar
GL
08/03Regarding announced rate of return on regulated asset base
GL
07/30CORRECTION : AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the June 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 264 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2020 48,6 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 222 M 417 M 417 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 449 M 154 M 153 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
Klaipedos Nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 €
Last Close Price 0,34 €
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Rimas Rusinas Chief Operating Officer
Jonas Lenkas Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-5.52%154
ENBRIDGE INC.-20.12%63 843
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-13.97%42 750
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-38.71%37 729
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-36.14%30 603
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-12.77%25 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group