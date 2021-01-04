Log in
NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Klaipedos Nafta

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
News 
All News

Klaipedos Nafta : KN joined Lithuanian shipowners association

01/04/2021 | 03:10am EST
KN (AB Klaipėdos Nafta) from 1st of January 2021 became a member of the Lithuanian Shipowners Association (LLSA).

It is important for KN to participate in the activities of LLSA and to contribute to better and more sustainable shipping, the creation of its business environment, and the improvement of the legal regulation of the FSRU. The Law on the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal stipulates that the LNG terminal will operate until at least 2044. KN is oblidged by 31 December 2024 to acquire the FSRU and become its operator by choosing the most economically advantageous offer.

