Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLAR   SE0007280326

KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (PUBL.)

(KLAR)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-08-25 am EDT
3.995 SEK   -3.85%
02:41aKLARIA PHARMA :  Interimreport 1 January–30 June 2022 Q2 2022
PU
06/03Klaria Pharma to Present at BioStock Life Science Spring Summit 2022 on June 8th
AQ
05/12Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Klaria Pharma :  Interimreport 1 January–30 June 2022 Q2 2022

08/26/2022 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of the interim report

Second quarter of 2022

- Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income amounted to 3.7 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D costs for the period amounted to 14.7 MSEK (11.5 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -14.5 MSEK (15.9 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.24 SEK (0.31 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -15.7 MSEK (13.5 MSEK)

- Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to 7.3 MSEK (39.7 MSEK)

- Equity as of June 30 amounted to 57.7 MSEK (110.4 MSEK)

The Period January-June

- Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income amounted to 4.1 MSEK (31.3 MSEK)

- R&D costs for the period amounted to 31.8 MSEK (22.9 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -34.8 MSEK (0.8 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.61 SEK (0.02 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -35.5 MSEK (3.6 MSEK)

- With the support of the issue authorization from the annual general meeting on March 18, 2021, the board decided on a directed share issue of 5,750,000 shares, at a subscription price of 4 SEK per share, corresponding to gross proceeds of 23 MSEK before issue costs.

- Klaria Pharmaceuticals signs an agreement with FluiMed GmbH to develop Sirolimus Alginate film for prevention of organ transplant rejection.

Disclaimer

Klaria Pharma Holding AB published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (PUBL.)
02:41aKLARIA PHARMA :  Interimreport 1 January–30 June 2022 Q2 2022
PU
06/03Klaria Pharma to Present at BioStock Life Science Spring Summit 2022 on June 8th
AQ
05/12Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
03/30Klaria Pharma, FluiMed Partner to Develop Sirolimus Alginate Film to Avoid Organ Transp..
MT
03/30Klaria Pharmaceuticals enters into Agreement with FluiMed GmbH to develop Sirolimus Alg..
AQ
03/30Klaria Pharmaceuticals Enters into Agreement with FluiMed GmbH to Develop Sirolimus Alg..
CI
03/25Klaria Annual Report 2021
AQ
03/17KLARIA PHARMA : Resolution on allotment in directed share issue
PU
03/17KLARIA PHARMA () : issues notice to attend the annual general meeting
PU
03/17Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) announced that it has received funding
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 6,11 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 233 M 22,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 42,1x
EV / Sales 2021 53,3x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (PUBL.)
Duration : Period :
Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jesper Paul Fredrik Wiklund Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peder Richter Finance Director
Fredrik Hübinette Chairman
Scott Boyer Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Leif Ingemarsson Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (PUBL.)-35.25%22
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.42%79 739
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.61%74 637
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.39%64 443
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-25.24%37 096
BIONTECH SE-42.37%35 539