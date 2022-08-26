Klaria Pharma :  Interimreport 1 January–30 June 2022 Q2 2022

Summary of the interim report

Second quarter of 2022

- Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income amounted to 3.7 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- R&D costs for the period amounted to 14.7 MSEK (11.5 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -14.5 MSEK (15.9 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.24 SEK (0.31 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -15.7 MSEK (13.5 MSEK)

- Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to 7.3 MSEK (39.7 MSEK)

- Equity as of June 30 amounted to 57.7 MSEK (110.4 MSEK)

The Period January-June

- Net sales amounted to 0.0 MSEK (0.0 MSEK)

- Other income amounted to 4.1 MSEK (31.3 MSEK)

- R&D costs for the period amounted to 31.8 MSEK (22.9 MSEK)

- Profit after tax amounted to -34.8 MSEK (0.8 MSEK)

- Earnings per share for the quarter amounted to -0.61 SEK (0.02 SEK)

- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -35.5 MSEK (3.6 MSEK)

- With the support of the issue authorization from the annual general meeting on March 18, 2021, the board decided on a directed share issue of 5,750,000 shares, at a subscription price of 4 SEK per share, corresponding to gross proceeds of 23 MSEK before issue costs.

- Klaria Pharmaceuticals signs an agreement with FluiMed GmbH to develop Sirolimus Alginate film for prevention of organ transplant rejection.