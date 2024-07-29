KCC: Cancellation and discharge of KCC04 bonds owned by KCC

Oslo, 29 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published 25

July 2024 in which Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC" or the "Company")

announced that the Company has exercised its call option to redeem all bonds

under the Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA FRN Senior Unsecured NOK

700,000,000 Bonds 2020/2025 ISIN NO001 0874530. As informed, KCC owns NOK 508.5

million of the NOK 700 million bond issue and has today cancelled and discharged

from the central securities depository the bonds owned by the Company to prepare

for the settlement of the remaining bonds of NOK 191.5 million on 12 August

2024.



