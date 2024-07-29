KCC: Cancellation and discharge of KCC04 bonds owned by KCC

29 Jul 2024 11:26 CEST
Klaveness Combination Carriers
Oslo, 29 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published 25
July 2024 in which Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC" or the "Company")
announced that the Company has exercised its call option to redeem all bonds
under the Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA FRN Senior Unsecured NOK
700,000,000 Bonds 2020/2025 ISIN NO001 0874530. As informed, KCC owns NOK 508.5
million of the NOK 700 million bond issue and has today cancelled and discharged
from the central securities depository the bonds owned by the Company to prepare
for the settlement of the remaining bonds of NOK 191.5 million on 12 August
2024.
Liv Dyrnes, CFO, Telephone +47 976 60 561
Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS, Klaveness Combinat ASA 20/25 FRN FLOOR C, Klaveness Combinatio ASA 23/28 FRN FLOOR
NO0010833262, NO0010874530, NO0013008656
KCC
Oslo Børs
