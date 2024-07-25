KCC: Exercise of voluntary early redemption (call option KCC04)

Oslo, 25 July 2024: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC" or the "Company")

has today notified Nordic Trustee AS, as bond trustee on behalf of the

bondholders, of the exercise of its call option and voluntary early redemption

of all outstanding bonds under the Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA FRN Senior

Unsecured NOK 700,000,000 Bonds 2020/2025 ISIN NO0010874530. The Company holds

NOK 508.5 million of the outstanding bonds. Reference is made to the attached

notice from Nordic Trustee AS for more information.



Issuer: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA

ISIN for the bond issue: ISIN NO0010874530

Date of redemption: 12 August 2024

Redemption amount: NOK 700,000,000

Redemption price: 100.75% of the Nominal Amount for each redeemed Bond plus

accrued and unpaid interest



For further queries, please contact:

Liv Dyrnes, CFO, Telephone +47 976 60 561





