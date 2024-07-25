KCC: Exercise of voluntary early redemption (call option KCC04)
July 25, 2024 at 03:54 am EDT
25 Jul 2024 09:47 CEST
Oslo, 25 July 2024: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC" or the "Company")
has today notified Nordic Trustee AS, as bond trustee on behalf of the
bondholders, of the exercise of its call option and voluntary early redemption
of all outstanding bonds under the Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA FRN Senior
Unsecured NOK 700,000,000 Bonds 2020/2025 ISIN NO0010874530. The Company holds
NOK 508.5 million of the outstanding bonds. Reference is made to the attached
notice from Nordic Trustee AS for more information.
Issuer: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA
ISIN for the bond issue: ISIN NO0010874530
Date of redemption: 12 August 2024
Redemption amount: NOK 700,000,000
Redemption price: 100.75% of the Nominal Amount for each redeemed Bond plus
accrued and unpaid interest
For further queries, please contact:
Liv Dyrnes, CFO, Telephone +47 976 60 561
Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA is a Norway-based fleet operator. The Company owns and operates combination carriers that can switch between dry and wet cargo shipments. Its fleet consists of of 16 vessels, eight CABU vessels and eight CLEANBU vessels. The CABU (Caustic Soda-bulk) and CLEANBU (Clean Petroleum Product-bulk) vessels mainly transport Clean Petroleum Products (CPP) or Caustic Soda Solution (CSS) from refineries and production plants located in Middle East/India, Far East or United State Gulf to end users or distributors in Australia and South America, the worldâs main export hubs of dry bulk commodities. On the return voyage the combination carriers transport dry bulk commodities including alumina, bauxite, grains, salt, iron ore and coal. Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA was established in March 2018 and has offices in Oslo and Singapore.