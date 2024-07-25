KCC: Exercise of voluntary early redemption (call option KCC04)

25 Jul 2024 09:47 CEST

Issuer

Klaveness Combination Carriers

Oslo, 25 July 2024: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC" or the "Company")
has today notified Nordic Trustee AS, as bond trustee on behalf of the
bondholders, of the exercise of its call option and voluntary early redemption
of all outstanding bonds under the Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA FRN Senior
Unsecured NOK 700,000,000 Bonds 2020/2025 ISIN NO0010874530. The Company holds
NOK 508.5 million of the outstanding bonds. Reference is made to the attached
notice from Nordic Trustee AS for more information.

Issuer: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA
ISIN for the bond issue: ISIN NO0010874530
Date of redemption: 12 August 2024
Redemption amount: NOK 700,000,000
Redemption price: 100.75% of the Nominal Amount for each redeemed Bond plus
accrued and unpaid interest

For further queries, please contact:
Liv Dyrnes, CFO, Telephone +47 976 60 561

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

