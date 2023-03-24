Advanced search
    KCC   NO0010833262

KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA

(KCC)
2023-03-24
69.00 NOK   -3.63%
06:52aKcc : Invitation to presentation of Environmental Strategy 2023-50
PU
03/07Klaveness Combination Carriers : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
03/07KCC Annual Report and ESG Performance Report 2022 - Concluding a record-breaking year with solid progress across KCC's business
AQ
KCC: Invitation to presentation of Environmental Strategy 2023-50

03/24/2023
Oslo, 24 March 2023: In connection with the release the updated Environmental Strategy for 2023-50, Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC") will hold a webcast presentation at 09:30 CET on Wednesday 29th March.

To follow the webcast live go to www.combinationcarriers.com/investor-relations or copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://www.combinationcarriers.com/kcc-environmental-strategy-2023-50

Questions for the Q&A session can be submitted in writing through the webcast solution during the presentation.

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC's combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 10:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
