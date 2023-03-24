KCC: Invitation to presentation of Environmental Strategy 2023-50

Oslo, 24 March 2023: In connection with the release the updated Environmental Strategy for 2023-50, Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC") will hold a webcast presentation at 09:30 CET on Wednesday 29th March.

To follow the webcast live go to www.combinationcarriers.com/investor-relations or copy and paste the following link to your browser: https://www.combinationcarriers.com/kcc-environmental-strategy-2023-50

Questions for the Q&A session can be submitted in writing through the webcast solution during the presentation.

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC's combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.