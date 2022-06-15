Log in
    KCC   NO0010833262

KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA

(KCC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:35 2022-06-15 am EDT
63.00 NOK   -1.56%
03:13aKLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS : Torvald Klaveness delivers on first year of Sea Cargo Charter reporting
PU
06/09KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS : Decarbonizing shipping – IMO, don't make the same mistake twice!
PU
05/31KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS : KCC Secures Additional Enova Funding for Silverstream Installation
PU
Klaveness Combination Carriers : KCC's first Sea Cargo Charter reporting -delivering on an important sustainability commitment

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Oslo, 15 June 2022: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC"), delivered today its first Sea Cargo Charter reporting for 2021, honouring its commitment to measure and publicly disclose emissions data from our shipping activities.

- This is the first SCC reporting since the establishment of the initiative in October 2020. It is an important milestone for us, and the shipping industry. The reporting reveals the need to work across the industry to deliver large cuts in carbon emission over the coming years through improvements in trading, operational and energy efficiency. Our participation in SCC is an important inspiration for us to reach our decarbonization targets. We are pleased to see that more and more cargo owners and shipowners have joined as signatories to SCC, establishing SCC as the reference for decarbonization in dry bulk and tanker industry, says CEO Engebret Dahm.

Together with some of the world`s leading operators, KCC was one of the founding signatories of the Sea Cargo Charter initiative. The Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report 2022 reveals the climate alignment scores of 25 industry players and provides insight into the maritime industry's current state of progress towards IMO's goal of reducing shipping emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

The annual climate alignment score of KCC comes in at 3.3% above the trajectory for bulk carriers. The reported climate alignment includes the performance of both KCC's combination carriers and chartered-in standard dry bulk vessels. KCC recognizes the substantial improvement potential for the performance of KCC's owned vessels going forward. However, the bulk carrier trajectory, currently used for combination carriers, is not fully suitable for KCCs combination carriers, being both tankers and dry bulk vessels.

Learn more about the Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report 2022 here.

Disclaimer

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
