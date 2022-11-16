Klaveness Combination Carriers : Ship Management joins delegation to LPU-Batangas to establish new opportunities for up-and-coming seafarers aboard KCC's fleet

In November 2022, VP Maritime Personnel Torbjørn Edie and crewing colleagues visited The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) in Batangas together with representatives from the Norwegian Training Center (NTC) to expand on seafarer recruitment and development opportunities in the region. Klaveness Ship Management (KSM) has proudly long held a long-standing relationship with LPU, having recruited our first batches of talent from the University to KSM's Manpower Development Program over 2002-03.

The visit marked establishing LPU as provider of Cadets to the NTC Cadet Program in The Philippines and to put in place KSM's 'ISM in Practice' program. The initiative is a program sponsored by Klaveness in which KSM Officers spend two months each semester at the NTC sponsored schools presenting real-life cases from the KCC fleet.

With the fleet's specialized combination carriers requiring specific competence from seafarers, continuous investments in training and development are an essential component of KCC's strategy and since initiating the program in 2015, over 6 500 students have been enrolled at Maritime Schools sponsored by the NTC Cadet Program. From the latest agreement, the first batch of Officers will begin their tenure at LPU starting 2023.

