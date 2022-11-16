Advanced search
    KCC   NO0010833262

KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA

(KCC)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:27 2022-11-16 am EST
65.00 NOK   -0.31%
Klaveness Combination Carriers : Ship Management joins delegation to LPU-Batangas to establish new opportunities for up-and-coming seafarers aboard KCC's fleet
PU
11/08Kcc : Ex dividend USD 0.300 today
AQ
11/03Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Klaveness Combination Carriers : Ship Management joins delegation to LPU-Batangas to establish new opportunities for up-and-coming seafarers aboard KCC's fleet

11/16/2022 | 05:39am EST
In November 2022, VP Maritime Personnel Torbjørn Edie and crewing colleagues visited The Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) in Batangas together with representatives from the Norwegian Training Center (NTC) to expand on seafarer recruitment and development opportunities in the region. Klaveness Ship Management (KSM) has proudly long held a long-standing relationship with LPU, having recruited our first batches of talent from the University to KSM's Manpower Development Program over 2002-03.

The visit marked establishing LPU as provider of Cadets to the NTC Cadet Program in The Philippines and to put in place KSM's 'ISM in Practice' program. The initiative is a program sponsored by Klaveness in which KSM Officers spend two months each semester at the NTC sponsored schools presenting real-life cases from the KCC fleet.

With the fleet's specialized combination carriers requiring specific competence from seafarers, continuous investments in training and development are an essential component of KCC's strategy and since initiating the program in 2015, over 6 500 students have been enrolled at Maritime Schools sponsored by the NTC Cadet Program. From the latest agreement, the first batch of Officers will begin their tenure at LPU starting 2023.

Want to learn more about KSM's Manpower Development Program (MDP) and meet the seafarers progressing through the ranks? For further reading:

Disclaimer

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 10:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 164 M - -
Net income 2022 61,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,55x
Yield 2022 15,4%
Capitalization 343 M 343 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Engebret Dahm Managing Director
Liv Hege Dyrnes Chief Financial Officer
Ernst André Meyer Chairman
Magne Øvreås Director
Winifred Patricia Johansen Director
