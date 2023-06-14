Klaveness Combination Carriers : “KCC”) delivers good progress in second year of Sea Cargo Charter reporting

Oslo, 14 June 2023: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC"), is pleased to announce a significant improvement on our Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) reporting for 2022, coming in at -0.8% below the trajectory for bulk carriers.

Our decarbonization journey has just started and through our involvement in the Sea Cargo Charter we are learning from, and insprired by, our fellow signatories. We are pleased to report a significant improvement in our emission peformance in 2022 relative to 2021, driven by implementation of several energy efficiency measures and the improvements in both trading and operational efficiency, commented CEO Engebret Dahm.

Together with some of the world's leading operators, KCC was one of the founding signatories of the Sea Cargo Charter initiative. The Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report 2023 reveals the climate alignment scores of 33 industry players and provides insights into the maritime industry's current state of progress towards IMO's goal of reducing shipping emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

While the annual climate alignment score improves on 2022's result of 3.3% above the trajectory, the bulk carrier trajectory is not fully suitable for KCCs combination carriers, being both tankers and dry bulk vessels. As the SCC does not yet have any such segment specific benchmark, the vessels are compared strictly with bulk carriers.

We congratulate all signatories for this second round of SCC reporting, demonstrating our shared commitment to transparency and the shared ambition of decarbonizing shipping. The industry, however, needs stricter regulations and the right incentives to succeed on this journey. We call on the upcoming IMO MEPC80 meeting in July to take the first steps in introducing effective and sensible market based measures, in the form of a global carbon tax, adds Dahm.

Learn more about the Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report 2023 here.

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC's combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

Engebret Dahm, CEO

Telephone: +47 957 46 851