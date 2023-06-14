Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCC   NO0010833262

KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA

(KCC)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:27:30 2023-06-14 am EDT
69.00 NOK   -1.15%
03:09aKlaveness Combination Carriers : “KCC”) delivers good progress in second year of Sea Cargo Charter reporting
PU
06/05Kcc : Correction: Transaction by closely associated party of a primary insider
AQ
06/02Kcc : Transaction by primary insider
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Klaveness Combination Carriers : “KCC”) delivers good progress in second year of Sea Cargo Charter reporting

06/14/2023 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 14 June 2023: Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC"), is pleased to announce a significant improvement on our Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) reporting for 2022, coming in at -0.8% below the trajectory for bulk carriers.

Our decarbonization journey has just started and through our involvement in the Sea Cargo Charter we are learning from, and insprired by, our fellow signatories. We are pleased to report a significant improvement in our emission peformance in 2022 relative to 2021, driven by implementation of several energy efficiency measures and the improvements in both trading and operational efficiency, commented CEO Engebret Dahm.

Together with some of the world's leading operators, KCC was one of the founding signatories of the Sea Cargo Charter initiative. The Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report 2023 reveals the climate alignment scores of 33 industry players and provides insights into the maritime industry's current state of progress towards IMO's goal of reducing shipping emissions by at least 50% by 2050.

While the annual climate alignment score improves on 2022's result of 3.3% above the trajectory, the bulk carrier trajectory is not fully suitable for KCCs combination carriers, being both tankers and dry bulk vessels. As the SCC does not yet have any such segment specific benchmark, the vessels are compared strictly with bulk carriers.

We congratulate all signatories for this second round of SCC reporting, demonstrating our shared commitment to transparency and the shared ambition of decarbonizing shipping. The industry, however, needs stricter regulations and the right incentives to succeed on this journey. We call on the upcoming IMO MEPC80 meeting in July to take the first steps in introducing effective and sensible market based measures, in the form of a global carbon tax, adds Dahm.

Learn more about the Sea Cargo Charter Annual Disclosure Report 2023 here.

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC's combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

For further queries, please contact:

Engebret Dahm, CEO
Telephone: +47  957 46 851

Attachments

Disclaimer

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA
03:09aKlaveness Combination Carriers : “KCC”) delivers good progress in second year ..
PU
06/05Kcc : Correction: Transaction by closely associated party of a primary insider
AQ
06/02Kcc : Transaction by primary insider
AQ
05/31Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - Cancellation of subsequent offering
AQ
05/30Klaveness Combination Carriers - Disclosure of shareholding
AQ
05/30Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - New share capital registered
AQ
05/26Kcc : Transaction by primary insider
AQ
05/25Kcc : Transaction by closely associated party of a primary insider
AQ
05/24Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) - Disclosure of large shareholding
AQ
05/24Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - Ex. date
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 200 M - -
Net income 2023 93,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 193 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,79x
Yield 2023 18,2%
Capitalization 395 M 395 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA
Duration : Period :
Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,56 $
Average target price 9,76 $
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Engebret Dahm Managing Director
Liv Hege Dyrnes Chief Financial Officer
Ernst André Meyer Chairman
Magne Øvreås Director
Winifred Patricia Johansen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA7.06%395
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-3.68%10 845
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-26.64%2 826
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.6.88%1 911
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-7.28%1 834
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-22.80%1 595
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer