Klaveness Combination Carriers : signs on as the latest Sustainable Shipping Initiative member

04/12/2023 | 05:10am EDT
LONDON/Oslo, 12 April 2023 - Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) announces today that it has become the latest shipowner to join the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI). KCC becomes part of a growing community of leaders across the shipping ecosystem working together to catalyse progress toward a sustainable maritime sector.

A multi-stakeholder initiative, The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) brings together leading organisations with shared goals and an equal determination to improve the sustainability of the shipping industry in terms of social, environmental, and economic impacts. Ranging from NGOs to shipowners, charterers, banks, and classification societies, SSI members work toward the milestones laid out in the Roadmap to a sustainable shipping industry.

KCC is committed to being a driver in the transition towards low carbon shipping and is steadfast on exceeding IMO's current 2030 and 2050 ambitions. The company strives to solve maritime inefficiencies by maximising the utilisation of its fleet of combination carriers to minimise ballast between laden voyages by consecutively switching between dry and wet cargo shipments. It is furthermore implementing a comprehensive energy efficiency programme across its fleet using innovative and cutting-edge technology.

"The complex sustainability challenges that shipping faces today require collaborative, multi-faceted solutions that address environmental, social and socio-economic concerns." Andrew Stephens, SSI's Executive Director, said. "We welcome Klaveness Combination Carriers to the SSI community and look forward to learning from their current initiatives spanning across safety, the ship lifecycle, and energy efficiency, which are in line with SSI's current work programmes. By working with KCC, we hope to influence and shine a light on actionable changes the sector can make, amplifying the positive impact of company actions for a more sustainable future."

KCC's CEO, Engebret Dahm, comments: "We are pleased to join as members of SSI and share in the strong ambitions of SSI to improve sustainability in our industry by strengthening seafarers' rights and wellbeing, promoting transparency and accountability, and speeding up decarbonisation of shipping. We believe collaboration with other like-minded companies across the shipping industry is key to succeeding with these ambitions and look forward to KCC's active participation in SSI together with SSI's other esteemed members and secretariat."

On 22-23 March, KCC joined members in Geneva for SSI's bi-annual in-person member meeting, an opportunity for members to come together and progress SSI's work and learn from one another. Hosted by Bunge, the meeting welcomed three new members: Klaveness Combination Carriers, Swire Bulk, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. A summary of the two-day gathering is available here.

Notes to Editors

For more information, interviews or comment please contact Elizabeth Petit, Head of Communications & Partnerships, Sustainable Shipping Initiative (e.petit@sustainableshipping.org) and Daniel Middleton, Head of Corporate Communications, Torvald Klaveness (dmi@klaveness.com)

About the Sustainable Shipping Initiative

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) is a member-led group of leaders catalysing change across the maritime ecosystem. Since 2010, SSI has brought together shipowners, operators and managers; banks and financial stakeholder; cargo owners; classification societies; non-profits; ports; and service providers to advance environmental, social and economic goals for a sustainable shipping industry.

www.sustainableshipping.org

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC's combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

www.combinationcarriers.com

