New offering helps brands more authentically connect with 1B+ buyers

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, today announced an integration with TikTok, enabling businesses to sync their Klaviyo lists and segments to TikTok Audiences. As a platform with an audience of over 1 billion users, TikTok offers broad access to a wide demographic of potential buyers. This new capability empowers brands to enhance their return on ad spend (ROAS), deliver personalized advertisements, and build high-impact lookalike audiences to attract new buyers.

Driven by platforms like TikTok, social commerce is transforming how consumers discover and purchase products. This integration comes at a time when US retail social-commerce sales are experiencing significant growth and are projected to reach $80 billion, or 5% of total US e-commerce by 2025.

TikTok’s influence on shopping behavior makes it a crucial channel for brands aiming to capture new market segments – but the social buyer demands authenticity and relevance. With a one-click integration into TikTok Ads, brands can leverage Klaviyo’s intelligent segmentation to deliver hyper-personalized, non-disruptive experiences within TikTok.

“At Klaviyo, our goal is to create the most powerful ecosystem possible so that we can help brands connect with their consumers seamlessly, wherever they are,” said Steve Rowland, President of Klaviyo. “Our integration with TikTok is a natural extension of that mission. TikTok is a crucial platform for businesses to engage with their consumers, and with this integration, we’re empowering businesses to capitalize on that opportunity and making it even easier to create valuable personalized relationships that drive revenue.”

This new integration helps Klaviyo customers:

Increase your ROAS and deliver more personalized advertisements on TikTok : Deliver more personalized ads to drive higher conversions with existing consumers and attract new consumers through smarter lookalike audiences. Only show TikTok ads to those who are engaged or have a high intent to buy. Retarget existing consumers, or exclude targeting consumers who recently purchased and have low intent to buy.

: Deliver more personalized ads to drive higher conversions with existing consumers and attract new consumers through smarter lookalike audiences. Only show TikTok ads to those who are engaged or have a high intent to buy. Retarget existing consumers, or exclude targeting consumers who recently purchased and have low intent to buy. Save time with audiences that are always up-to-date: Dynamically sync Klaviyo segments in real time, meaning your TikTok audiences are always up-to-date, eliminating the need for manual importing or exporting of CSVs.

Dynamically sync Klaviyo segments in real time, meaning your TikTok audiences are always up-to-date, eliminating the need for manual importing or exporting of CSVs. Track performance and optimize your ad strategy: Understand how targeted ads or ad groups are performing in order to optimize effectively.

“The TikTok and Klaviyo integration has significantly improved how we target our current and prospective customers,” said Alyssa Brown, VP of Marketing at TELETIES. “With Klaviyo’s powerful segmentation and TikTok’s reach, we can tailor our marketing efforts to connect more authentically with our audience, turning views into valuable customers and ultimately, revenue.”

“We’re thrilled that this integration will provide advertisers with an easier way to run ROI-driven ads and grow their businesses,” said Lorry Destainville, Global Head of Product Partnerships at TikTok. “We believe it will be a game-changer for businesses on Klaviyo. With real-time audience synchronization and hyper-personalized advertising capabilities, together we’re empowering brands to maximize ROAS and deliver impactful campaigns.”

This integration is available for Klaviyo customers today. Head to your Integrations tab in Settings to get started, and learn more in our help center.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo’s modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Good American, TaylorMade, Liquid Death, Stanley 1913, and more than 146,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers—and grow on their own terms.

