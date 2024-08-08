Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to ﬁnancial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this presentation and accompanying oral commentary contain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, including non-GAAP gross proﬁt, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash ﬂow, and free cash ﬂow margin. The non-GAAP ﬁnancial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, ﬁnancial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendix for reconciliations of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents.

Our non-GAAP gross proﬁt, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating expenses exclude signiﬁcant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated ﬁnancial statements, including, but not limited to, (i) amortization of prepaid marketing expenses, (ii) stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, and (iii) restructuring expenses. Our non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as non-GAAP gross proﬁt divided by total revenue. Our non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income divided by total revenue. Free cash ﬂow is deﬁned as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs. Free cash ﬂow margin is a non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure that is calculated as free cash ﬂow divided by total revenue.

Stock-based compensation expense includes the net eﬀects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation expense related to capitalized software. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a signiﬁcant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Klaviyo does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, the company places a greater emphasis on the amount of overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Klaviyo's control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions was immaterial prior to being publicly listed. The expense related to amortization of prepaid marketing expense of warrants issued to Shopify is dependent upon estimates and assumptions; therefore, Klaviyo believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of prepaid marketing expense provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. Klaviyo believes that the economic impact of the partnership is best measured in the form of stockholder dilution and as such have provided a reconciliation that shows the full dilutive impact of all outstanding equity instruments. Overall, Klaviyo believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are important tools for ﬁnancial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Klaviyo's own operating results over diﬀerent periods of time.

We believe that all these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures provide useful information about our ﬁnancial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to decision making by our management, who use these measures as important tools for ﬁnancial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Klaviyo's own operating results over diﬀerent periods of time.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures diﬀerently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures as tools for comparison. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a signiﬁcant recurring expense in Klaviyo's business and an important part of the compensation provided to attract and retain its employees to create long-term incentive alignment with stockholders.