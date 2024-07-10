Volume growth of +23% for H1 2024 compared to H1 2023, despite the Eid holidays and severe storm events.

Continued strong growth for the Medical Fitness segment (+21%).

The Health and Wellness segment continues to ramp-up (+616%).

Paris, July 10, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 – ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, presents the quarterly and half-yearly performance of its subsidiary Smart Salem - the first network of digitalized medical services & analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Health (DH) (part of Dubai Government) in the United Arab Emirates.

Smart Salem continues its strong growth, despite the second quarter of the year being impacted by a significant number of public holidays linked to Ramadan and Eid, as well as the impact of the floods which affected Dubai for several days during April.

During Q2 2024, the medical fitness business grew by 13% complimented with the growth of 334% in wellness. The increasing contribution of the wellness services validates our diversification strategy and enabled Smart Salem to achieve a total growth of 15% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.

On a half-year basis, the growth of the medical fitness and wellness services was 21% and 616% respectively. The total growth in volumes across all tests at Smart Salem centers was an impressive 23%.

Smart Salem anticipates continued strong growth for the second half of 2024 with a continued ramp up of new services being launched and activated within the business.

Smart Salem activity in Q2 2024

Number of tests performed (in volume) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Var. Q2-24/Q2-23 Medical Fitness tests 30,762 27,297 13% Health & Wellness tests 941 217 334% Total number of tests performed 31,703 27,514 15%

Smart Salem activity in H1 2024

Number of tests performed (in volume) H1 2024 H1 2023 Var. S1-24/S1-23 Medical Fitness tests 68,515 56,635 21% Health & Wellness tests 1,698 237 616% Total number of tests performed 70,213 56,872 23%

Upcoming reopening of the City Walk center

Renovation of the City Walk center is underway. This center that was due for a refurbishment this year was closed following flooding in April 2024 and should reopen before the end of the summer. The repairs are covered by the insurer, and, beyond the renovation work, a total modernization of the center is ongoing. With City Walk center being the oldest in the Smart Salem portfolio, this refurbishment and modernization of the center will enable Smart Salem to deliver higher quality of service to its customers.

The insurer is also progressing with a loss of earnings claim for the company. The amount will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Continuous improvement of our services and offering

As announced, Smart Salem has launched several new services, including new health and wellness screenings (including gut microbiome tests backed by AI, female hormone tests, personalized clinical dietitian consultations, ECG's) as well as new vaccination services, which will contribute to steady growth over the coming quarters.

The company also successfully launched its first offer of occupational health tests for beauticians which are now compulsory for workers in certain sectors to comply with the new regulation launched in 2024 by the local authorities.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

