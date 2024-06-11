KLÉPIERRE : Berenberg raises its price target

June 11, 2024 at 05:26 am EDT Share

Berenberg maintains its 'hold' recommendation on Klépierre, while raising its price target for the stock from €26.5 to €30.



In a research note, the analyst indicates that he has revised upwards his forecasts for the shopping center operator, and expects a slight improvement in the value of its portfolio.



In his view, the average net yield of the portfolio should have reached a low point of 5.9% by the end of 2023.



Berenberg also expects the valuation of its shopping centers to be supported by the positive trend in rents, despite the ECB's recent rate cut.



The intermediary, who hopes that the favorable momentum of the beginning of the year will continue, adds that the Group's financial profile may enable it to make targeted acquisitions.



Lastly, although the share is trading at a slightly lower discount to net book value than its European peers, the professional believes that the current valuation remains "undemanding".



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.