    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-04 am EDT
18.53 EUR   +1.34%
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E864640
PU
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E863980
PU
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E863670
PU
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E864640

10/04/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Disclaimer

Klépierre SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E864640
PU
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E863980
PU
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E863670
PU
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E863678
PU
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E863166
PU
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E862400
PU
Klépierre publishes its First-Half 2022 Financial Report
GL
Klépierre publishes its First-Half 2022 Financial Report
GL
Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E861712
PU
KLÉPIERRE : Half-year report
CO
Sales 2022 1 077 M 1 060 M 1 060 M
Net income 2022 613 M 603 M 603 M
Net Debt 2022 7 764 M 7 638 M 7 638 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,98x
Yield 2022 9,65%
Capitalization 5 218 M 5 134 M 5 134 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 77,0%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 18,28 €
Average target price 21,01 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lourenço Chief Operating Officer
Cyrille Deslandes Group Head-Mergers & Acquisitions
Rose-Marie van Lerberghe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLÉPIERRE-12.33%5 134
EQUINIX, INC.-31.56%52 723
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.28%36 573
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-43.92%28 870
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.37%23 511
W. P. CAREY INC.-12.25%13 889