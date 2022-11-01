Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Klépierre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
20.39 EUR   +0.20%
10:50aKlepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E869488
PU
10/20Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E867424
PU
10/19French mall owner Klepierre's nine-month rental income rises by almost a third
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E869488

11/01/2022 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:08.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:08.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:07.67 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SANOFI Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:07.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:06.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SEB S.A. Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:05.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:05.137 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:04.483 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:03.857 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:03.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:36:02.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:08.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:07.847 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:07.217 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:06.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:05.913 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:05.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-01T00:00:00 2022-11-01T15:34:04.71 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LEGRAND Link
null 2022-11-01T10:53:30.39 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-01T10:52:37.607 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:52:06.647 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-01T10:51:35.823 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-01T10:51:05.173 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-11-01T10:50:33.98 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-01T10:50:30.113 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2022-11-01T10:49:36.417 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:44:40.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:39:45.453 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:34:49.163 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:29:53.867 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:24:58.76 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:20:04.72 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:13:51.63 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:08:54.673 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:08:02.217 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:07:09.057 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:06:15.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-01T10:06:04.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:06.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:05.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREELANCE.COM Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:05.317 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:04.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:04.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:03.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:02.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document LUCIBEL Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:04:02.27 DeclarationDirigeants Document FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:08.44 DeclarationDirigeants Document CROSSJECT Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:07.863 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATARI Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:07.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document EKINOPS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:06.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document EKINOPS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:05.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document EKINOPS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:05.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:04.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document CATERPILLAR INC Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:04.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document CATERPILLAR INC Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:03.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:02.953 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T18:02:02.253 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:08.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:07.463 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:06.82 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:06.237 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:05.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:04.927 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:04.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:03.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:02.937 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:38:02.27 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:36:22.33 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:36:21.68 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:36:21.097 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:34:06.117 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-31T00:00:00 2022-10-31T15:34:03.803 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2022-10-29T12:12:09.193 undefined Communique PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2022-10-29T12:12:05.813 undefined Communique PERNOD RICARD Link
null 2022-10-29T12:11:06.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:10:04.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:09:05.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:08:06.017 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:07:06.947 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:06:08.39 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:05:10.02 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:04:12.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:03:14.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:02:17.307 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:01:20.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T12:00:24.287 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:59:27.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:58:30.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:57:34.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:56:39.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:55:42.983 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:54:47.627 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:53:52.563 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:52:57.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:52:03.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:51:28.18 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-10-29T11:50:33.95 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:49:40.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:48:46.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-29T11:47:53.17 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

Klépierre SA published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 14:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KLÉPIERRE
10:50aKlepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E869488
PU
10/20Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E867424
PU
10/19French mall owner Klepierre's nine-month rental income rises by almost a third
RE
10/199-month 2022 trading update
GL
10/199-month 2022 trading update
GL
10/18Klépierre is number one worldwide in CSR by GRESB for the third year in a row
GL
10/17Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E866811
PU
10/13EDF Negotiates Lower Price For General Electric's Nuclear Turbine Business
MT
10/05Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E864819
PU
10/04Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2022E864640
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KLÉPIERRE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 098 M 1 086 M 1 086 M
Net income 2022 635 M 627 M 627 M
Net Debt 2022 7 822 M 7 735 M 7 735 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 8,81%
Capitalization 5 809 M 5 744 M 5 744 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,35 €
Average target price 20,61 €
Spread / Average Target 1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lourenço Chief Operating Officer
Cyrille Deslandes Group Head-Mergers & Acquisitions
Rose-Marie van Lerberghe Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLÉPIERRE-2.40%5 744
EQUINIX, INC.-33.03%51 589
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-13.02%38 457
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-43.32%28 823
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-34.83%23 842
W. P. CAREY INC.-7.01%14 719