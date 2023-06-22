|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:38:05.633
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOITEC
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:38:04.833
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:38:03.997
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:38:03.147
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:36:06.547
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:36:05.743
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|KLEPIERRE
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:36:04.873
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:36:04.067
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:36:03.223
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MAISONS DU MONDE
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:34:04.347
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T15:34:03.227
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|null
|2023-06-22T14:58:03.1
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T14:56:04.28
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T14:56:03.22
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BALYO
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T11:28:03.21
|Declarations
|Document
|PROLOGUE
|Link
|2023-06-22T00:00:00
|2023-06-22T11:26:03.227
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|null
|2023-06-22T10:10:03.413
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-22T10:08:23.133
|undefined
|Communique
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-22T10:08:03.453
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-22T10:06:28.763
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-22T10:06:24.83
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-22T10:06:03.403
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-22T10:04:05.067
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:16:03.313
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:16:02.423
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:14:05.953
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:14:05.03
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LANSON-BCC
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:14:04.173
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREY
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:14:03.327
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALD
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:14:02.467
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:12:06.45
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LANSON-BCC
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:12:05.687
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LANSON-BCC
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:12:04.88
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LANSON-BCC
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:12:04.073
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LANSON-BCC
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:12:03.29
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:12:02.467
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:10:05.843
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:10:05.02
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:10:04.193
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:10:03.34
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:10:02.473
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:08:05.893
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:08:05.083
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:08:04.24
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:08:03.42
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:08:02.53
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:06:07.113
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:06:06.273
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ACCOR
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:06:05.51
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MEXEDIA S.P.A. S.B.
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:06:04.67
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:06:03.803
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T18:06:02.64
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROCHE BOBOIS SA
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T16:54:02.657
|Declarations
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T16:52:02.507
|ObligationDepotOP
|Document
|OBIZ
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:42:05.003
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:42:04.177
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:42:03.29
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:42:02.397
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:40:05.747
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:40:04.947
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:40:04.127
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:40:03.307
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:40:02.47
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:38:07.243
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:38:06.433
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:38:05.613
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:14:03.32
|Declarations
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:14:02.483
|Declarations
|Document
|CARREFOUR
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:12:02.457
|CalendrierOffre
|Document
|VILMORIN & CIE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T15:10:02.49
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BALYO
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T14:30:02.423
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Conformite
|VILMORIN ET CIE
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T14:26:02.463
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T14:14:02.753
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|ATEME
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T14:12:03.053
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|ABEO
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T14:08:03.647
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|OSMOSUN (MASCARA NOUVELLES TECHNOLOGIES)
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T11:52:02.473
|Declarations
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T11:50:02.423
|Declarations
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T11:48:02.43
|Declarations
|Document
|MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T11:46:02.46
|Declarations
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2023-06-21T00:00:00
|2023-06-21T11:44:02.423
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:10:02.587
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:08:32.283
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:08:12.35
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:06:34.963
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:06:23.323
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:06:20.407
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:04:23.89
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:04:21.043
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:04:02.673
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:02:09.077
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-21T10:02:04.353
|undefined
|Communique
|LA BANQUE POSTALE HOME LOAN SFH
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:12:06.567
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABC ARBITRAGE
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:12:05.757
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|DEEZER SA
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:12:04.977
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:12:04.153
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:12:03.327
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:10:07.463
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:10:06.66
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:10:05.83
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-20T00:00:00
|2023-06-20T18:10:05.007
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Klépierre SA published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 13:44:07 UTC.