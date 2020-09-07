Klepierre : First-half 2020 financial report

CONTENTS

MANAGEMENT REPORT 1

1.1 Business overview 1

1.2 Business activity by region 8

1.3 Net current cash flow 14

1.4 Investments, developments, and disposals 15

1.5 Portfolio valuation 18

1.6 Financial policy 24

1.7 EPRA performance indicators 28

1.8 Outlook 33

RISK FACTORS 34

2.1 External Risks 34

2.2 Internal risks 36

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

ON THE HALF-YEARLY

FINANCIAL INFORMATION 100

4.1 Conclusion on the financial statements 100

4.2 Specific verification 100

PERSONS RESPONSIBLE 101

5.1 Statement by the person responsible for the interim financial report 101

5.2 Persons responsible for the review and for the financial information 101

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 37

3.1 3.2 3.3 Consolidated statements of cash flows 40 3.4 Statement of changes in consolidated equity as of June 30, 2020 41 3.5 Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements 42 Consolidated statements of financial position 39

Consolidated statements

of comprehensive income 38

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT

KLÉPIERRE WEBSITE: www.klepierre.com

1.1

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

1.1.1 Economic environment

During the first half of 2020, the Covid-19 epidemic gradually spread across continental Europe. Lockdown measures were enforced in most European countries to contain the spread of the virus, resulting in an economic contraction, with the OECD projecting Eurozone Gross Domestic Product to contract by 9.1% for full-year 2020. On the labor market front, despite widespread use of furlough work schemes, the unemployment rate is projected to increase from 7.6% in 2019 to 9.8% by the end of 2020, while inflation may decelerate to close to zero in 2020.

3 2020 AND 2021 MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Real GDP growth rate

Nevertheless, most containment measures were rolled back as from the end of April, translating into a progressive resumption of economic activity. The "Recovery Plan for Europe" launched by the European Union and the accommodative monetary policy of the European Central Bank, coupled with temporary local support measures, are expected to support the recovery of national economies.

Unemployment rate

Inflation rate

Geography 2019 2020E 2021E 2019 2020E 2021E 2019 2020E 2021E EUROZONE 1.3% −9.1% 6.5% 7.6% 9.8% 9.5% 1.2% 0.4% 0.5% France 1.5% −11.4% 7.7% 8.4% 11.0% 9.8% 1.3% 0.4% 0.5% Belgium 1.4% −8.9% 6.4% 5.4% 7.4% 6.5% 1.2% 0.4% 0.7% Italy 0.3% −11.3% 7.7% 9.9% 10.1% 11.7% 0.6% −0.1% 0.1% Scandinavia Norway 1.2% −6.0% 4.7% 3.7% 5.9% 4.6% 2.2% 0.8% 1.3% Sweden 1.2% −6.7% 1.7% 6.8% 10.0% 10.0% 1.8% 0.3% 1.1% Denmark 2.4% −5.8% 3.7% 5.0% 6.6% 6.5% 0.8% 0.4% 0.4% Iberia Spain 2.0% −11.1% 7.5% 14.1% 19.2% 18.7% 0.8% 0.0% 0.3% Portugal 2.2% −9.4% 6.3% 6.5% 11.6% 9.6% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% CE & Other Czech Republic 2.5% −9.6% 7.1% 2.0% 3.5% 3.8% 2.8% 3.0% 1.9% Poland 4.1% −7.4% 4.8% 3.3% 7.3% 5.8% 2.2% 3.0% 1.7% Turkey 0.9% −4.8% 4.3% 13.7% 15.6% 14.2% 15.2% 10.6% 9.1% Netherlands 1.8% −8.0% 6.6% 3.4% 5.9% 4.9% 2.7% 0.3% 0.6% Germany 0.6% −6.6% 5.8% 3.2% 4.5% 4.3% 1.4% 0.8% 0.7% Source: OECD Economic Outlook, June 2020 - single hit scenario.

KLÉPIERRE 2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

1

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Business overview

1.1.2 Operating context

After a solid start to the year, business at Klépierre shopping malls was brought to a virtual standstill by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across Europe, and by the subsequent restrictive health measures implemented from early March, including:

> Store closures: in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Denmark,

Poland and the Czech Republic, the closure of all stores was ordered, except those selling basic necessities (including grocery, small food stores and pharmacies); and

>

Limited restrictions: in other countries, representing close to 20% of Klépierre's gross asset value(1) (Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands), only partial administrative closures (mainly for hairdressers, bars, restaurants and leisure activities) were issued, allowing most stores to remain open, although some retailers decided to close of their own volition.

3 INVOICED RENTS (TOTAL SHARE, EXCLUDING SERVICE CHARGES AND VAT) OVER THE CLOSURE PERIOD (by country)

In millions of euros Gross rents France-Belgium 70.2 Italy 34.6 Scandinavia 7.5 Iberia 24.3 CE & Other 7.4 Netherlands 5.8 Germany 3.6 TOTAL 153.5

Further to the lifting of restrictions, as of July 20, 2020, 96% of stores (in rents) had reopened. As the reopening process may prove to be lengthy, the Group expects this proportion to keep increasing in the coming weeks.

1.1.3 Retailer sales

On a like-for-like basis,(2) total retailer sales at Klépierre malls declined by 35% over the first half of 2020. Following a good start to the year (up 2.5% in January and February), sales plummeted in most countries on the back of the administrative closure orders. The magnitude of the decrease was closely correlated to the nature of the lockdown measures implemented. Hence, Iberian retailer sales (where stores remained closed for more than two months) were down 47% over the first half, while Scandinavian retailers sales (only partially closed) were down by 16%.

With the gradual reopening of malls across Europe, retailer sales have recovered faster than initially anticipated. The impact of social distancing on footfall has been partially offset by a high transformation rate and higher average basket size. The trend has been improving month by month, with June sales reaching 85% of last year's level (penalized by a negative calendar effect) compared to 76% in May.(3) This improvement has appeared to carry over into July, with footfall standing at 80% of the prior-year level, compared to 75% in June and 68% in May.

(1) On a total share basis, including transfer taxes. Since early May, restrictions have been gradually eased in all countries where Klépierre operates, leading to a progressive reopening of the Group's malls. As of June 8, all Klépierre malls had reopened, with only a few restrictions related to certain activities remaining in place (mainly cinemas and fitness centers). To ensure the protection of staff and visitors, Klépierre has proactively implemented strict protection measures certified by Bureau Veritas in all of its malls, including: > Reduced number of entrances; > One-way customer path to limit contact between shoppers; > Footfall metering to ensure that the maximum authorized threshold is not exceeded; > Body temperature checks and controls on the wearing of masks, in line with local standards; and > An enhanced cleaning regime and more frequent renewal of air. Overall, at Group level, stores were closed for 1.9 months on average due to the lockdown measures, representing €153.5 million in rents (total share, excluding VAT; 26% of gross rents for the first half of 2020) and service charges of €40 million. By geographic area, in countries that only implemented partial lockdowns (Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands), sales were 96% of last year's level in June, showing a clear improvement compared to 83% in May. The recovery has been particularly strong in Norway, where sales were 9% higher year on year in June, after being 6% lower in May. Countries that reopened after lockdown are enjoying an encouraging resumption of business with sales at 84% of last year's level in June and showing a 10-percentage point improvement compared to May on average. France (87% of last year's level in June) and Denmark (94% of last year's level) posted stronger performance partly as a result of government measures to support consumer purchasing power. By segment, Household Equipment, Supermarkets, and Culture, Gifts & Leisure are now back to last year's levels (up 0.1% on average in June vs. last year's). However, Fashion, Food & Beverage, and Health & Beauty are yet to fully recover (79% on average in June of last year's level).

(2) Like-for-like change is on a constant-center basis and excludes the impact of asset sales, acquisitions and foreign exchange.

(3) Change in retailer sales on a same-store basis, excluding closure days.

2

KLÉPIERRE 2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT