REGULATED RELEASE

GENERAL MEETING

PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS – CONSULTATION AND COMMUNICATION

Paris, April 5, 2022(1)

O rdinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11 . 00 am CET

Pavillon Cambon Capucines – 46 , rue Cambon – 75001 Paris – France

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting are made available to shareholders and may be consulted or communicated in accordance with the applicable law and regulations.

The Company’s Universal Registration Document, filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 30, 2022, is available on the Company’s website: https://www.klepierre.com/en/finance/accueil.

The notice of meeting published on March 18, 2022 in the French legal gazette (BALO, notice no. 33) contains the agenda of the General Meeting and the text of the draft resolutions. Explanations on how to participate in and vote at the General Meeting are included in this document.

AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTATION AND DOWNLOAD ON THE COMPANY’S WEBSITE

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, documents can be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website (www.klepierre.com/en, section "Finance/General Meeting 2022").

Shareholders are invited to keep up to date by regularly visiting the General Meeting section.

AVAILABLE AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE

From the date of convening the Annual General Meeting and at least during the fifteen-calendar-day period preceding the date of the Meeting, all shareholders may consult, at the Company’s registered office (26, boulevard des Capucines – 75009 Paris – France), the documents provided for by the applicable law and regulations.

COMMUNICATION OF DOCUMENTS ON REQUEST

Up to and including the fifth calendar day before the General Meeting, any shareholder holding registered shares, or bearer shares with a registration certificate in bearer share accounts kept by the authorized intermediary as referred to in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), may request that the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code be sent to them. This information may be sent by e-mail under the conditions mentioned in Article R. 225-63 of the French Commercial Code, to the e-mail address indicated by the shareholder, or to their postal address.

AGENDA April 26, 2022 Annual General Meeting April 28, 2022 First quarter 2022 business review (after market close) INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and financial communication

+33 (0)6 74 57 35 12 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com

Paul Logerot, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Julia Croissant, IR Officer

+33 (0)7 88 77 40 37 —julia.croissant@klepierre.com Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate and Internal Communications

+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com







Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo

+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), i.e., a continuous period beginning no later than the twenty-first calendar day preceding the General Meeting.

Attachment