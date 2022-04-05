Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Klépierre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Klépierre: GENERAL MEETING PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS – CONSULTATION AND COMMUNICATION

04/05/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REGULATED RELEASE

GENERAL MEETING
PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS – CONSULTATION AND COMMUNICATION

Paris, April 5, 2022(1)

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11.00am CET
Pavillon Cambon Capucines 46, rue Cambon 75001 Paris France

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting are made available to shareholders and may be consulted or communicated in accordance with the applicable law and regulations.

The Company’s Universal Registration Document, filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 30, 2022, is available on the Company’s website: https://www.klepierre.com/en/finance/accueil.

The notice of meeting published on March 18, 2022 in the French legal gazette (BALO, notice no. 33) contains the agenda of the General Meeting and the text of the draft resolutions. Explanations on how to participate in and vote at the General Meeting are included in this document.

AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTATION AND DOWNLOAD ON THE COMPANYS WEBSITE
In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, documents can be consulted and downloaded from the Company’s website (www.klepierre.com/en, section "Finance/General Meeting 2022").

Shareholders are invited to keep up to date by regularly visiting the General Meeting section.

AVAILABLE AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE
From the date of convening the Annual General Meeting and at least during the fifteen-calendar-day period preceding the date of the Meeting, all shareholders may consult, at the Company’s registered office (26, boulevard des Capucines – 75009 Paris – France), the documents provided for by the applicable law and regulations.

COMMUNICATION OF DOCUMENTS ON REQUEST
Up to and including the fifth calendar day before the General Meeting, any shareholder holding registered shares, or bearer shares with a registration certificate in bearer share accounts kept by the authorized intermediary as referred to in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), may request that the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code be sent to them. This information may be sent by e-mail under the conditions mentioned in Article R. 225-63 of the French Commercial Code, to the e-mail address indicated by the shareholder, or to their postal address.

AGENDA 
April 26, 2022Annual General Meeting
April 28, 2022First quarter 2022 business review (after market close)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTSMEDIA CONTACTS 
Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and financial communication
+33 (0)6 74 57 35 12 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Julia Croissant, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 88 77 40 37 —julia.croissant@klepierre.com		Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Corporate and Internal Communications
+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com

 

Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo
+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr		 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

(1)        In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), i.e., a continuous period beginning no later than the twenty-first calendar day preceding the General Meeting.

Attachment


All news about KLÉPIERRE
11:41aKLÉPIERRE : GENERAL MEETING PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS – CONSULTATION AND COMMUNICATION
GL
03/30KLEPIERRE : Klépierre 2021 non-financial data
PU
03/30KLÉPIERRE : Filling of 2021 universal registration document
GL
02/17TRANSCRIPT : Klépierre SA, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
CI
02/17KLEPIERRE : Présentation résultats annuels 2021
PU
02/16Mall owner Klepierre sees higher cash flow per share in 2022
RE
02/16KLÉPIERRE : 2021 full-year earnings
GL
02/16Klépierre Proposes Distribution of 2021, Payable on May 16, 2022
CI
02/16Klépierre SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/16KLÉPIERRE : Annual results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KLÉPIERRE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 013 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net income 2021 -174 M -192 M -192 M
Net Debt 2021 8 666 M 9 526 M 9 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,5x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 6 647 M 7 306 M 7 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 23,29 €
Average target price 22,13 €
Spread / Average Target -4,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
Jean-Michel Gault Chief Financial Officer
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Group Deputy Chief Operating Officer
Cyrille Deslandes Group Head-Mergers & Acquisitions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLÉPIERRE11.70%7 306
EQUINIX, INC.-9.62%69 353
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.42%42 194
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-17.14%37 997
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.91%32 484
SEGRO PLC-6.37%21 213