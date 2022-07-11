Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Klépierre
  News
  Summary
    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:29 2022-07-11 am EDT
19.81 EUR   -0.10%
09:04aKLEPIERRE : Klépierre appoints Laetitia Ferracci as General Manager for Iberia
PU
06/28KLEPIERRE : Publication of a related-party agreement in accordance with articles L. 22-10-30 and R. 22-10-19 of the French Commercial Code
PU
06/03KLEPIERRE : Document AMF CP. 2022E844969
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

Klepierre : Klépierre appoints Laetitia Ferracci as General Manager for Iberia

07/11/2022 | 09:04am EDT
**Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, announces the appointment of Laetitia Ferracci as General Manager for Iberia. **

Laetitia Ferracci has extensive experience in the shopping center industry. She worked for 15 years at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield of which 11 were in Spain, where she was Head of Operating Management from 2014 to 2021, the public affairs were added to her functions in 2017. More recently, she co-founded Ikigai Asset Management, which raises capital for property funds to invest in innovative office and logistics projects.

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Klépierre SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 13:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 044 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
Net income 2022 555 M 565 M 565 M
Net Debt 2022 7 873 M 8 014 M 8 014 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,44x
Yield 2022 9,11%
Capitalization 5 658 M 5 759 M 5 759 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 036
Free-Float 77,0%
