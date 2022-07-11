Klepierre : Klépierre appoints Laetitia Ferracci as General Manager for Iberia

**Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, announces the appointment of Laetitia Ferracci as General Manager for Iberia. **

Laetitia Ferracci has extensive experience in the shopping center industry. She worked for 15 years at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield of which 11 were in Spain, where she was Head of Operating Management from 2014 to 2021, the public affairs were added to her functions in 2017. More recently, she co-founded Ikigai Asset Management, which raises capital for property funds to invest in innovative office and logistics projects.

