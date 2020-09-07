Klepierre : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2020 financial report

PRESS RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE PUBLISHES ITS FIRST-HALF 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT

Paris - September 7, 2020

Klépierre announced the public release and the filing of its first-half 2020 financial report with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on September 7, 2020.

It may be read and downloaded from the Klépierre website, www.klepierre.com,under the "Finance" section.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Hubert d'AILLIÈRES Helene SALMON, Group Head of Corporate +33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 -hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com & Internal Communications Mengxing ZHANG +33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 - helene.salmon@klepierre.com +33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 -mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com Paul LOGEROT Delphine GRANIER, Taddeo +33 (1) 40 67 53 02 -paul.logerot@klepierre.com +33 (0)6 33 05 48 50- teamklepierre@taddeo.fr ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at €22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com