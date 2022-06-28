Klepierre : Publication of a related-party agreement in accordance with articles L. 22-10-30 and R. 22-10-19 of the French Commercial Code

P U B L I C A T I O N O F A R E L A T E D -

P A R T Y A G R E E M E N T I N

A C C O R D A N C E W I T H A R T I C L E S L . 2 2 - 1 0 - 3 0 A N D R . 2 2 - 1 0 - 1 9 O F T H E F R E N C H C O M M E R C I A L

C O D E

P a r i s - J u n e 2 7 , 2 0 2 2

C O N C L U S I O N O F A N A M E N D M E N T T O T H E E M P L O Y M E N T C O N T R A C T O F J E A N - M I C H E L G A U L T W I T H K L É P I E R R E M A N A G E M E N T S N C

( S U B S I D I A R Y O F K L É P I E R R E S A )

Jean-Michel Gault, who has been employed under an indefinite employment contract by Klépierre Management SNC (a subsidiary of Klépierre SA) since August 1, 1998, has had his employment contract suspended in connection with his duties as a member of the Executive Board of Klépierre SA(1).

On May 24, 2022, the Supervisory Board of Klépierre SA noted that Jean-Michel Gault's term of office as a member of the Executive Board would expire on June 21, 2022.

As a result, as of June 22, 2022, Jean-Michel Gault's employment contract with Klépierre Management SNC automatically took effect. In this context, the Supervisory Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, approved on June 22, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 225-86 and L. 22-10-30 of the French Commercial Code, the terms of an amendment providing for the terms and conditions under which this resumption would take place.

M A I N T E R M S A N D C O N D I T I O N S O F T H E A M E N D M E N T T O T H E E M P L O Y M E N T C O N T R A C T O F J E A N - M I C H E L G A U L T

Employee status within Klépierre Management SNC

Jean-Michel Gault will have advisory functions towards the Executive Board of Klépierre SA, and as such will be responsible for ensuring a smooth transition within the teams.

Compensation of Jean-Michel Gault as an employee

Jean Michel Gault's fixed compensation, as of June 22, 2022, will be based on a fixed annual amount of €400,000 (including the 13th month), i.e. a gross monthly amount of €30,769.23.

It may be supplemented by a variable remuneration which, if the objectives assigned are achieved, may be equal to 100% of the fixed remuneration received during the concerned period of activity.

Benefits in kind for Jean-Michel Gault as an employee

Jean-Michel Gault will benefit from a company car valued as a benefit in kind in his pay.