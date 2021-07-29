Klépierre: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
07/29/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
REGULATED RELEASE
SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Paris – July 29, 2021
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the first-half 2021:
Available resources on June 30, 2021: 42,000 Klépierre shares and 9,781,590.00 euros;
Number of transactions on buy side over first-half 2021: 1,475;
Number of transactions on sell side over first-half 2021: 1,742;
Traded volume on buy side over first-half 2021: 366,195 shares for 8,468,423.26 euros;
Traded volume on sell side over first-half 2021: 377,695 shares for 8,738,082.77 euros.
As a reminder,
At December 31, 2020, available resources were 53,500 Klépierre shares and 9,515,058.56 euros.
At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, Euronext CAC 40 ESG Index, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change. For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com