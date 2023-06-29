  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 08:09:28 2023-06-29
22.59 EUR +0.13% +2.54% +4.97%
01:46pm Klépierre : Still a Sell Alphavalue
Jun. 28 Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2023E916964 PU

Klépierre : Still a Sell

Today at 07:46 am

Latest news about Klépierre

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-29 22.60 +0.18% 137 155
2023-06-28 22.56 +1.76% 737,677
2023-06-27 22.17 +1.19% 502,998
2023-06-26 21.91 +0.55% 501,956
2023-06-23 21.79 -1.13% 927,726

Real-time Euronext Paris - 07:40:09 2023-06-29 am EDT

Company Profile

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at EUR 19.8 billion at December 31, 2022 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good and Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and figures in CDP's «A-list». These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
Sector
Commercial REITs
Calendar
2023-07-06 - Détachement de
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Klépierre

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
22.56EUR
Average target price
21.71EUR
Spread / Average Target
-3.78%
Sector Other Commercial REITs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KLÉPIERRE
Chart Analysis Klépierre
+4.88% 7 031 M $
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Chart Analysis Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
-2.96% 7 156 M $
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST
Chart Analysis Federal Realty Investment Trust
-6.59% 7 693 M $
MAPLETREE PAN ASIA COMMERCIAL TRUST
Chart Analysis Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust
-2.40% 6 320 M $
SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.
Chart Analysis Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.
-1.55% 5 554 M $
FIBRA UNO
Chart Analysis Fibra UNO
+6.66% 5 533 M $
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Land Securities Group plc
-8.01% 5 401 M $
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT
Chart Analysis CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
-0.73% 8 831 M $
COVIVIO
Chart Analysis Covivio
-21.19% 4 820 M $
MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST
Chart Analysis Mapletree Industrial Trust
+0.45% 4 672 M $
Other Commercial REITs
