Klépierre : Still a Sell

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at EUR 19.8 billion at December 31, 2022 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good and Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and figures in CDP's «A-list». These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

