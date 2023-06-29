|Real-time Euronext Paris - 08:09:28 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.59 EUR
|+0.13%
|+2.54%
|+4.97%
|01:46pm
|Klépierre : Still a Sell
|Jun. 28
|Klepierre : Document AMF CP. 2023E916964
|PU
Klépierre : Still a Sell
Today at 07:46 am
Latest news about Klépierre
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|22.60 €
|+0.18%
|137 155
|2023-06-28
|22.56 €
|+1.76%
|737,677
|2023-06-27
|22.17 €
|+1.19%
|502,998
|2023-06-26
|21.91 €
|+0.55%
|501,956
|2023-06-23
|21.79 €
|-1.13%
|927,726
Real-time Euronext Paris - 07:40:09 2023-06-29 am EDTMore quotes
Chart Klépierre
Company Profile
More about the company
Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at EUR 19.8 billion at December 31, 2022 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good and Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and figures in CDP's «A-list». These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.Read more
SectorCommercial REITs
Calendar
2023-07-06 - Détachement de
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Klépierre
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
22.56EUR
Average target price
21.71EUR
Spread / Average Target
-3.78%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Commercial REITs
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+4.88%
|7 031 M $
|-2.96%
|7 156 M $
|-6.59%
|7 693 M $
|-2.40%
|6 320 M $
|-1.55%
|5 554 M $
|+6.66%
|5 533 M $
|-8.01%
|5 401 M $
|-0.73%
|8 831 M $
|-21.19%
|4 820 M $
|+0.45%
|4 672 M $