Klépierre

Equities

LI

FR0000121964

Commercial REITs

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:38:56 2024-02-15 am EST 		After market 01:44:12 pm
23.36 EUR +2.95% Intraday chart for Klépierre 23.42 +0.28%
07:24pm KLÉPIERRE : Will book values catch up in 2024? Alphavalue
09:00am Transcript : Klépierre, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Latest news about Klépierre

KLÉPIERRE : Will book values catch up in 2024? Alphavalue
Transcript : Klépierre, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Klépierre: rental income up 8.8% in 2023 CF
Klépierre Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Klépierre: APG Asset Management falls below 5% threshold CF
Klépierre: Sofidy to acquire O'Parinor shopping center CF
Sofidy SA and Klépierre (ENXTPA:LI) signed an agreement to acquire O'Parinor Shopping Centre from Hammerson Plc and National Pension Service. CI
Gecina: share price rises, among Deutsche Bank's favorites CF
KLÉPIERRE : SPG/Klépierre: a positive harbinger for URW? Alphavalue
Global markets live: L'Oreal, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, American Express, Pfizer, Toyota... Our Logo
KLÉPIERRE : Good revenues but we will be monitoring the side parameters. Alphavalue
French mall owner Klépierre's nine-month net rental income up by 8.6% RE
Berenberg Maintains Klépierre at Hold MT
Klépierre Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Bounce in European property stocks: false start or turning point? RE
Invest Securities Lifts Klépierre PT, Maintains Buy Rating MT
ODDO BHF Keeps Klépierre's Outperform Rating, Increases PT MT
KLÉPIERRE : Inflation weighs 84% of organic top-line growth Alphavalue
Transcript : Klépierre, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 01, 2023
KLÉPIERRE : Still a Sell Alphavalue
KLÉPIERRE : Better than the peers in Q1 23 Alphavalue
Klépierre Proposes Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2022, Payable on July 11, 2023 CI
KLÉPIERRE : Closing the chapter of strong recovery Alphavalue
Transcript : Klépierre SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
France's Klépierre Forecasts 5% Growth in FY23 Net Current Cash Flow MT

Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at EUR 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
Sector
Commercial REITs
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Klépierre

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
22.69 EUR
Average target price
24.08 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.13%
Sector Other Commercial REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
KLÉPIERRE Stock Klépierre
-5.35% 6 951 M $
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Stock Realty Income Corporation
-9.00% 37 204 M $
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. Stock Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
-6.77% 19 828 M $
SEGRO PLC Stock SEGRO plc
-6.00% 12 550 M $
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Stock Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
+5.47% 10 294 M $
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST Stock CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
-6.80% 9 429 M $
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT Stock CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
-9.24% 8 861 M $
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST Stock Federal Realty Investment Trust
-0.86% 8 373 M $
FIBRA UNO Stock Fibra UNO
-1.70% 6 689 M $
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Stock Land Securities Group Plc
-8.60% 5 425 M $
Other Commercial REITs
