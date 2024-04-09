KLÉPIERRE : price target raised by Barclays

April 09, 2024 at 09:10 am EDT Share

Barclays reiterates its 'overweight' recommendation on Klépierre, with a price target raised from 24 to 26 euros, following an increase in its EPS estimates for the retail property company.



After two years of strong indexation and post-COVID recovery, Klépierre is looking at its next growth lever: distressed acquisitions", notes the broker, for whom the currently quiet transaction market may allow opportunistic buyouts.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.