Klépierre: rental income up 8.8% in 2023

February 14, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST

Klépierre has announced net rental income of €1,005 million for 2023, an increase of 8.8% on a like-for-like basis compared with 2022.



This year's activity was driven in particular by the increase in retail sales (+6% compared with 2022 on a like-for-like basis). It was also underpinned by a financial occupancy rate of 96%, up 20 bp year-on-year.



Against this backdrop, EBITDA was up 9.6% on 2022, at 921.4 ME.



Net current cash flow rose by +10.7% compared with 2022, to 2.48 E per share, 5.5% above the initial target.



"We are very confident in our ability to extend our growth into 2024," emphasized Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of Klépierre's Management Board.



Specifically, for 2024, Klépierre is targeting EBITDA growth of 'at least 4%' and net current cash flow per share of between 2.45E and 2.5E.





