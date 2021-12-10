Loyalty app: already more than 140,000 members in our shopping centers

Launched across Europe in September 2021, the loyalty program is available in 25 of our shopping centers. More than 140,000 members have already joined the program and have access to exclusive benefits from in-store experiences to members-only discounts, events, competitions and much more.

Since its official launch in mid-September, a further 20 or so shopping centers have joined the program, most recently our four Italian centers - Nave de Vero (Venice), Porta di Roma (Rome), Campania (Naples) and Le Gru (Turin) - closely followed by Hoog Catharijne (Utrecht, the Netherlands) on December 7.

With the approach of the holiday season, there are more activities than ever to enjoy, including: events themed around the Disney movie Encanto in France, the Netherlands and Italy; a digital advent calendar in Portugal, Czech Republic and France; and even an ice rink and Christmas market reserved for program members in Spain and Portugal.

And more than 15 other Klépierre shopping centers are getting ready to join the loyalty app in 2022.