  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Klépierre
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
  Report
News 
Summary

Loyalty app: already more than 140,000 members in our shopping centers

12/10/2021 | 01:02pm EST
Launched across Europe in September 2021, the loyalty program is available in 25 of our shopping centers. More than 140,000 members have already joined the program and have access to exclusive benefits from in-store experiences to members-only discounts, events, competitions and much more.

Since its official launch in mid-September, a further 20 or so shopping centers have joined the program, most recently our four Italian centers - Nave de Vero (Venice), Porta di Roma (Rome), Campania (Naples) and Le Gru (Turin) - closely followed by Hoog Catharijne (Utrecht, the Netherlands) on December 7.

With the approach of the holiday season, there are more activities than ever to enjoy, including: events themed around the Disney movie Encanto in France, the Netherlands and Italy; a digital advent calendar in Portugal, Czech Republic and France; and even an ice rink and Christmas market reserved for program members in Spain and Portugal.

And more than 15 other Klépierre shopping centers are getting ready to join the loyalty app in 2022.

Disclaimer

Klépierre SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 008 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net income 2021 -1 272 M -1 436 M -1 436 M
Net Debt 2021 8 550 M 9 654 M 9 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,21x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 5 514 M 6 222 M 6 226 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 76,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 19,33 €
Average target price 20,16 €
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
Jean-Michel Gault Chief Financial Officer
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Cyrille Deslandes Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLÉPIERRE5.08%6 222
EQUINIX, INC.11.85%71 925
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.22%47 200
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION11.59%38 113
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.19.13%32 696
SEGRO PLC49.85%22 524