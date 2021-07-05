Vaccination: Klépierre committed to territories

85,000 - That's how many people have been vaccinated so far at the Porta di Roma shopping center in Italy. Three years ago, a vaccination center opened its doors in the mall's parking lot in partnership with the Red Cross. Since then, the 1,000-square-meter facility has been able to accommodate 3,500 people per day.

It took only three weeks for this Vaccine Hub to come into being. Since opening on May 2, it has become an example for the surrounding areas, particularly for its efficient setup. The facility features a decontamination passage to control the temperature at the entrance, 28 vaccination booths and a large waiting room for the 15 minutes following the vaccination. All this was made possible by a team of 80 people, including doctors, nurses and Red Cross volunteers.

The initiative owes its success to a long-standing partnership between the mall and the Red Cross, which greatly facilitated all the steps required to offer mall visitors and the local community an optimal vaccination center.

Far from being an isolated endeavor, the vaccination center is just one of many in our Italian shopping malls, with similar facilities up and running for several months now at Rossini Center (Pesaro) and Le Gru (Turin). Campania (Marcianise), too, has just opened its doors to vaccination. All these actions perfectly illustrate our Act for Good® CSR strategy and once again demonstrate our commitment to local stakeholders and territories, and our desire to be useful to our communities.